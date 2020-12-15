Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 14.3

Apple iOS 14 logo (79 pix)Apple heeft versie 14.3 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Apple brengt met iOS 14 diverse wijzigingen aan in de interface van iPhones. Zo kunnen gebruikers widgets gaan plaatsen op homescreens en voegt Apple aan de pagina's vol met apps een alfabetische lijst toe die het meest rechter homescreen zal vormen. Verder kunnen gebruikers een andere browser en mail-app kiezen als default in plaats van Safari en Mail. In iOS 14.3 zien we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Apple Fitness+

  • A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
  • New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
  • Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
  • Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
  • Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

  • Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
  • High fidelity audio for rich sound
  • Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
  • Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
  • Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

  • Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
  • Option to record video at 25 fps
  • Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy

  • New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app

  • An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
  • Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
  • Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

  • Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

  • Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

  • Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
  • Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Safari

  • Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

  • Some MMS messages may not be received
  • Some Messages notifications may not be received
  • Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
  • Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
  • App folders may fail to open
  • Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
  • Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
  • Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly
  • MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
  • Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
  • The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Versienummer 14.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (17)

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+114+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1BIERAAP
15 december 2020 10:19
Mijn XS is echt rete traag sinds de vorige update met heel veel disconnects op Apple Car. Meer mensen last van? Hopelijk met deze versie verholpen.
+1kiddingguy
@BIERAAP15 december 2020 14:07
Qua snelheid merk ik niets... gaat bij mij prima & snel (genoeg).
Met Apple Car heb ik geen ervaring (heeft mijn auto helaas niet).
+1udontknowme
@BIERAAP15 december 2020 15:16
Ook geen last van, heb ook een XS. Verder had ik op 14.2 ook geen last van een langzame Apple CarPlay... 14.3 nog niet getest met CarPlay tho
+1jcbvm
@BIERAAP15 december 2020 16:09
Hier heb ik ook geen last van. Geen traagheid en geen disconnects met CarPlay met mijn xs. Toestel al wel eens herstart neem ik aan?
0pksparks
@BIERAAP15 december 2020 20:04
Bij mij ook veel uitval carplay met ios 14.2. Bleek aan het snoertje te liggen😂😂
+1bartje
15 december 2020 07:59
in de vorige update zat een fix waarbij de schermhelderheid soms na unlocken veel te donker was.
ik heb het idee dat die nu in plaats daarvan veel te fel is.
hebben meer mensen dit issue?
+1Hennie-M
@bartje15 december 2020 15:03
Hier heb ik ook last van gehad, vooral het donkere. Vorige week zelfs nog.
Maar van het te licht zijn heb ik eigenlijk geen last gehad.
+1pBook
15 december 2020 08:16
Er is ook een iOS 12.5 update voor oudere toestellen zoals de iPhone 5S en eerste generatie iPad Air:

https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT212004
+1Henk Poley
@pBook15 december 2020 08:49
En zo ook een iOS 8.4.6 voor 3rde generatie Apple TV. Zonder enige changelog of 'security contents' pagina.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 15 december 2020 08:50]

+1one1
15 december 2020 13:58
Dus ram-management op (onder andere) de iPad 2019, daar zullen we mee moeten leren leven? Of gebruikt mijn vader zijn iPad te veel :p
+1TheCeet
15 december 2020 14:39
Handig om te weten:
Proximus België ondersteund sinds deze update vowifi.
iPhone 6, 6 plus, SE, 6s, 6s plus, 7, 7 plus, 8, 8 plus, X, Xs, Xs Max, Xr, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020), 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max.
+1MikeOO
15 december 2020 15:46
Voor de iPad inmiddels ook beschikbaar.
+1Jan-E
16 december 2020 07:03
Xcode 12.3 is inmiddels ook uit, maar daar zijn nog wel problemen mee. https://stackoverflow.com...and-embedded-framework-wa

Ik wacht altijd met het updaten van mijn ontwikkel iPad tot de corresponderende Xcode uit is. Dit keer extra voorzichtig zijn.
+1Marcel2406
16 december 2020 12:43
Grappig dat over het snel leeg lopen van de batterij met 14.2 niet meer gerept wordt door Apple. Merk zelf dat met 14.3 dit probleem aangepakt is :)
0zanza006
@Marcel240617 december 2020 12:13
Op iphone 6s, 7 en 7plus heb ik sinds 14.2 geen last meer van leeg lopen van batterij

Al heeft mijn ipad pro 2 gen daar wel nog steeds last van, khoop dat dit ik 14.3 anders zal zijn.
0MarSSteR
15 december 2020 11:42
@BIERAAP met je iphone naar een specialist gaan... die kan waarschijnlijk in 1x oplossen en scheelt je veel tijd :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MarSSteR op 15 december 2020 11:43]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

