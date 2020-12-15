Phase One heeft twee updates van Capture One uitgebracht waarbij het versienummer wat aangepast is, namelijk Capture One 21 (14.0.1) en Capture One 20 (13.1.3). Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaven: een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning voor meer dan vijfhonderd camera's, en Fujifilm-, Nikon- of Sony-uitgaven die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm, Nikon of Sony. De prijs van deze drie laatste versies ligt onder die van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:
Capture One 21 (14.0.1) release notes
New camera support
* Live-view support is currently not supported.
- Leica SL2-S*
- Leica SL (added tether support)*
- Leica S (TYP 007)** (added tether support)*
** Leica S007 currently has preliminary Generic DNG profile support.
New lens support
Bug Fixes Windows
- Rodenstock RS-180mm/Aerial
Capture One 21 (14.0.0) release notes
- Fixed an issue where Capture One would crash if more than 12 variants were simultaneously edited with Speed Edit.
Capture One 21 (14.0.0) is a feature release containing new functionality, new camera and lens support, and important bug fixes.
New features
Improvements
- Speed Edit
- Dehaze
- HEIF support
- ProStandard camera profiles
- Leica tethering
Other
- Improved Importer
- Easy brush adjusting
- Improved performance
- Enhanced tooltips
- Easy access to tutorials
Capture One 21 (14.0.0) also contains user experience changes, general bug fixes, and under-the-hood tweaks.
Engine deprecation
Variants with Capture One Engine 6 or 7 need to be upgraded to at least Engine 8 to be further edited or processed with Capture One 21.
Improved Offline Activation
For users who need to run Capture One in an offline environment, Offline Activation has been made easier with the use of a QR code.
Capture One 20 (13.1.3) release notes
New Camera Support
New Lens Support
- Nikon Z5
- Sony ZV-1
Bug Fixes Mac
- FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS + Sony 1.4X Teleconverter (SEL14TC)
Bug Fixes Windows
- Fixed an issue where masks could be saved incorrectly and fail to load at a later stage.
- Fixed an issue where using Color Balance on a Layer could result in artifacts on the exported image.
- Fixed an issue where touching the touch bar on Macbooks could crash Capture One.
- Fixed an issue where Fujifilm X-T4 thumbnails were corrupted when shot with a Film Simulation.
- Fixed various crashes and other issues.
- Fixed an issue where the lists for Open With and Edit With could sometimes be empty.
