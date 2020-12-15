Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Capture One 21 (14.0.1) / 20 (13.1.3)

Phase One heeft twee updates van Capture One uitgebracht waarbij het versienummer wat aangepast is, namelijk Capture One 21 (14.0.1) en Capture One 20 (13.1.3). Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaven: een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning voor meer dan vijfhonderd camera's, en Fujifilm-, Nikon- of Sony-uitgaven die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm, Nikon of Sony. De prijs van deze drie laatste versies ligt onder die van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

Capture One 21 (14.0.1) release notes

New camera support
  • Leica SL2-S*
  • Leica SL (added tether support)*
  • Leica S (TYP 007)** (added tether support)*
* Live-view support is currently not supported.
** Leica S007 currently has preliminary Generic DNG profile support.

New lens support
  • Rodenstock RS-180mm/Aerial
Bug Fixes Windows
  • Fixed an issue where Capture One would crash if more than 12 variants were simultaneously edited with Speed Edit.
Capture One 21 (14.0.0) release notes

Capture One 21 (14.0.0) is a feature release containing new functionality, new camera and lens support, and important bug fixes.

New features
  • Speed Edit
  • Dehaze
  • HEIF support
  • ProStandard camera profiles
  • Leica tethering
Improvements
  • Improved Importer
  • Easy brush adjusting
  • Improved performance
  • Enhanced tooltips
  • Easy access to tutorials
Other
Capture One 21 (14.0.0) also contains user experience changes, general bug fixes, and under-the-hood tweaks.

Engine deprecation
Variants with Capture One Engine 6 or 7 need to be upgraded to at least Engine 8 to be further edited or processed with Capture One 21.

Improved Offline Activation
For users who need to run Capture One in an offline environment, Offline Activation has been made easier with the use of a QR code.

Capture One 20 (13.1.3) release notes

New Camera Support
  • Nikon Z5
  • Sony ZV-1
New Lens Support
  • FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS + Sony 1.4X Teleconverter (SEL14TC)
Bug Fixes Mac
  • Fixed an issue where masks could be saved incorrectly and fail to load at a later stage.
  • Fixed an issue where using Color Balance on a Layer could result in artifacts on the exported image.
  • Fixed an issue where touching the touch bar on Macbooks could crash Capture One.
  • Fixed an issue where Fujifilm X-T4 thumbnails were corrupted when shot with a Film Simulation.
  • Fixed various crashes and other issues.
Bug Fixes Windows
  • Fixed an issue where the lists for Open With and Edit With could sometimes be empty.
  • Fixed an issue where using Color Balance on a Layer could result in artifacts on the exported image.
  • Fixed an issue where Fujifilm X-T4 thumbnails were corrupted when shot with a Film Simulation.
Versienummer 21 (14.0.1) / 20 (13.1.3)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phase One
Download https://account.captureone.com/en/download-trial
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 15-12-2020 00:10
2 • submitter: NIMIC

15-12-2020 • 00:10

2 Linkedin

Submitter: NIMIC

Bron: Phase One

Update-historie

25-10 Capture One 21 (14.4.1) 0
12-'20 Capture One 21 (14.0.1) / 20 (13.1.3) 2
06-'20 Capture One 20.1.0 0
04-'20 Capture One 20.0.4 10
01-'20 Capture One 20.0.2 0
12-'19 Capture One 20.0.0 3
10-'19 Capture One 12.1.3 0
06-'19 Capture One 12.1 9
04-'19 Capture One 12.0.3 0
02-'19 Capture One 12.0.2 0
Meer historie

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Burning
15 december 2020 00:29
Wel ff goed om te weten. Als je een Fuji, Sony of Nikon Pro gebruiker bent is het maximaal activaties voor je licentie verlaagd van 2 bij Capture One 20 naar 1 voor Capture One 21. Belangrijk om dat in de gaten te hebben als je bijvoorbeeld een laptop en desktop hebt op dezelfde licentie.
Voor de algemene versie van Capture One Pro 21 gaat het limiet van 3 naar 2.

Waarom? Geen idee maar het was voor mij een onaangename verassing.
+1valhalla77
15 december 2020 09:46
Dit zijn toch veranderingen die ik van bedrijven niet kan begrijpen. Hoeveel mensen werken niet op zowel een desktop als een laptop om edits te doen.
Wil je als bedrijf zijnde wat meer gebruikers bij Lightroom weg halen, dan zal dit er niet aan bijdragen.

Is dit trouwens enkel bij owned license of ook bij subscription ? EDIT: ook voor subsciption.

Actie lijkt erop om meer mensen naar hun Full pro version te duwen ipv de "brand specific" versies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door valhalla77 op 15 december 2020 11:17]

