Phase One heeft twee updates van Capture One uitgebracht waarbij het versienummer wat aangepast is, namelijk Capture One 21 (14.0.1) en Capture One 20 (13.1.3). Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaven: een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning voor meer dan vijfhonderd camera's, en Fujifilm-, Nikon- of Sony-uitgaven die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm, Nikon of Sony. De prijs van deze drie laatste versies ligt onder die van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

Capture One 21 (14.0.1) release notes



New camera support Leica SL2-S*

Leica SL (added tether support)*

Leica S (TYP 007)** (added tether support)* * Live-view support is currently not supported.

** Leica S007 currently has preliminary Generic DNG profile support.



New lens support Rodenstock RS-180mm/Aerial Bug Fixes Windows Fixed an issue where Capture One would crash if more than 12 variants were simultaneously edited with Speed Edit. Capture One 21 (14.0.0) release notes



Capture One 21 (14.0.0) is a feature release containing new functionality, new camera and lens support, and important bug fixes.



New features Speed Edit

Dehaze

HEIF support

ProStandard camera profiles

Leica tethering Improvements Improved Importer

Easy brush adjusting

Improved performance

Enhanced tooltips

Easy access to tutorials Other

Capture One 21 (14.0.0) also contains user experience changes, general bug fixes, and under-the-hood tweaks.



Engine deprecation

Variants with Capture One Engine 6 or 7 need to be upgraded to at least Engine 8 to be further edited or processed with Capture One 21.



Improved Offline Activation

For users who need to run Capture One in an offline environment, Offline Activation has been made easier with the use of a QR code.



Capture One 20 (13.1.3) release notes



New Camera Support Nikon Z5

Sony ZV-1 New Lens Support FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS + Sony 1.4X Teleconverter (SEL14TC) Bug Fixes Mac Fixed an issue where masks could be saved incorrectly and fail to load at a later stage.

Fixed an issue where using Color Balance on a Layer could result in artifacts on the exported image.

Fixed an issue where touching the touch bar on Macbooks could crash Capture One.

Fixed an issue where Fujifilm X-T4 thumbnails were corrupted when shot with a Film Simulation.

Fixed various crashes and other issues. Bug Fixes Windows Fixed an issue where the lists for Open With and Edit With could sometimes be empty.

Fixed an issue where using Color Balance on a Layer could result in artifacts on the exported image.

Fixed an issue where Fujifilm X-T4 thumbnails were corrupted when shot with a Film Simulation.