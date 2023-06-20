Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht, namelijk versie 23 (16.2.2). Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het licentiemodel is begin dit jaar op de schop gegaan. Waar er voorheen verschil was tussen welke camera's er ondersteund werden in een bepaalde licentie, is de keuze teruggebracht tot twee opties: een doorlopend abonnement of een eenmalige aanschaf. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release highlights



Capture One 23 (16.2.2) is a service release containing multiple bug fixes and additional lens support.



New lens support Fujifilm XF8mm F3.5 R WR

RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM

RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM + EXTENDER RF1.4x

RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM + EXTENDER RF2.0x

RF 600mm F11 IS STM

RF 600mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 2.0x

RF 600mm F4L IS USM

RF 600mm F4L IS USM + EXTENDER RF 1.4x

RF 600mm F4L IS USM + EXTENDER RF 2.0x

RF 800mm F11 IS STM

RF 800mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 1.4x

RF 800mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 2.0x

RF 85mm F1.2L USM Bug fixes (macOS) Fixed an issue that was causing excessive memory consumption during tethering and culling.

Fixed a crash that could occur when editing a Style or Style Brush shortcut for the first time. Bug fixes (Windows) Fixed an issue where using Edit With would not put the processed file next to the original file.

Fixed various crashes.