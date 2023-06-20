Software-update: Capture One 23 (16.2.2)

Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht, namelijk versie 23 (16.2.2). Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het licentiemodel is begin dit jaar op de schop gegaan. Waar er voorheen verschil was tussen welke camera's er ondersteund werden in een bepaalde licentie, is de keuze teruggebracht tot twee opties: een doorlopend abonnement of een eenmalige aanschaf. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release highlights

Capture One 23 (16.2.2) is a service release containing multiple bug fixes and additional lens support.

New lens support
  • Fujifilm XF8mm F3.5 R WR
  • RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM
  • RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM + EXTENDER RF1.4x
  • RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM + EXTENDER RF2.0x
  • RF 600mm F11 IS STM
  • RF 600mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 2.0x
  • RF 600mm F4L IS USM
  • RF 600mm F4L IS USM + EXTENDER RF 1.4x
  • RF 600mm F4L IS USM + EXTENDER RF 2.0x
  • RF 800mm F11 IS STM
  • RF 800mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 1.4x
  • RF 800mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 2.0x
  • RF 85mm F1.2L USM
Bug fixes (macOS)
  • Fixed an issue that was causing excessive memory consumption during tethering and culling.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when editing a Style or Style Brush shortcut for the first time.
Bug fixes (Windows)
  • Fixed an issue where using Edit With would not put the processed file next to the original file.
  • Fixed various crashes.
Versienummer 23 (16.2.2)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Phase One
Download https://account.captureone.com/en/download-trial
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 20-06-2023 01:08 5

20-06-2023 • 01:08

5

Bron: Phase One

Update-historie

09-'24 Capture One 16.4.5 0
03-'24 Capture One Pro 16.3.7 0
11-'23 Capture One 16.3.1 / 16.2.6 0
06-'23 Capture One 23 (16.2.2) 5
10-'21 Capture One 21 (14.4.1) 0
12-'20 Capture One 21 (14.0.1) / 20 (13.1.3) 2
06-'20 Capture One 20.1.0 0
04-'20 Capture One 20.0.4 10
01-'20 Capture One 20.0.2 0
12-'19 Capture One 20.0.0 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Capture One

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
5
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Propheticus 20 juni 2023 17:42
"Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht" Capture One is een eigen bedrijf in de Phase One Group. Investeringsmaatschappij Axcel bezit 58% van die group. Zo te zien is C1 het enige onderdeel in de groep (3 holdingmaatschappijen) dat winst maakt.
Ben benieuwd wat hun koerswijziging van dit jaar (harde push naar subscription) en de daarop volgende backlash vanuit de (mondige) gebruikers gaat doen met die resultaten... of vindt de stille meerderheid het wel best?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Propheticus op 23 juli 2024 00:04]

Htbaa @Propheticus20 juni 2023 19:48
Op sites als dpreview en ook op hun eigen blog post waren echt ontzettend veel negatieve reacties. Reacties waar ik het ook mee eens ben. Ik ben ook zeer benieuwd hoe het de toekomst van C1 Pro er uit gaat zien. Door de veranderingen upgrade ik nu echt alleen nog wanneer het echt moet. Dat abonnement komt er voor mij als hobbyist niet in.

Ik vraag me oprecht af of de stille meerderheid wel een meerderheid is. Vermoedelijk wel, want ze zijn niet op hun besluit teruggekomen.
Propheticus @Htbaa20 juni 2023 20:07
Same. No way, José, een abbo ga ik echt niet aan beginnen.
De recente updates doen mij vermoeden dat ze sterk inzetten op een bepaalde 'niche': trouwerij- en studiofotografie (tethering).
Htbaa @Propheticus20 juni 2023 22:06
Ze zullen aan de profs wel genoeg hebben denk ik? Ik ben met C1 Pro 10 For Sony ingestapt, upgrade naar 11 en daarna 12. Nog een paar (betaalde) upgrades gedaan, namelijk 20 en daarna 22 en die versie zit ik nog steeds op. De prijzen van de upgrades zijn echt gigantisch omhoog gegaan. Inmiddels is het de reguliere Pro versie, dat wel, maar daar heb ik niet om gevraagd.

Begonnen met €45, daarna al meer dan het dubbele! Bij 22 was het rond de €127 en tegenwoordig betaal je ook daar weer het dubbele van of zo? Dan ook nog ‘s die early bird upgrade aanbieden zonder te vertellen wat je gaat krijgen. Waren vreemde praktijken hoor.

Zolang ik C1 Pro kan blijven gebruiken blijf ik dat doen. Werkt het t.z.t. niet meer omdat ik mijn OS moest upgraden o.i.d. (Heeft C1 geschiedenis mee met MacOS)? Dan ga ik pas upgraden, of ik stap over op Darktable of DigiKam voor de DAM en ga ik eindelijk eens leren hoe Affinity Photo werkt 😁.
honey 20 juni 2023 23:02
Helaas is het zijn prijs niet waard. Ik gebruik de combo LR en PS en heb niet de indruk dat ik iets mis. Het enige verschil is dat C1 iets andere interpretatie heeft van de debayering, anders, niet beter. Door hun abbo ga ik het ook niet weer testen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.