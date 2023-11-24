Software-update: Capture One 16.3.1 / 16.2.6

Capture One heeft twee updates van zijn gelijknamige fotobewerkingsprogramma uitgebracht: Capture One Pro (16.3.1) en Capture One 23 (16.2.6). Het ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het licentiemodel is eerder dit jaar op de schop gegaan. Waar er voorheen verschil was tussen welke camera's er ondersteund werden in een bepaalde licentie, is de keuze teruggebracht tot twee opties: een doorlopend abonnement of een eenmalige aanschaf. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

Capture One Pro (16.3.1) Release Notes

Capture One Pro (16.3.1) is a service release containing bug fixes, in app notification toggle, and support for new camera models and lenses.

Improvements
  • In App Notifications Toggle
Bug Fixes

General
  • Fixed an issue where the White Balance would be wrong on Capture One generated HDR and Panorama images
  • Fixed an issue where Subject Mask on portrait oriented images would sometimes cut off some of the subject
  • Fixed an issue where Styles were not applied to iPhone 15 Pro Max DNG
macOS
  • Fixed an issue where files exported to iCloud become hidden in macOS Sonoma
Windows
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to add images to Projects
  • Fixed an issue where newly created Documents would not select the last used Export Recipe
  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to paste special characters into Keywords
  • Fixed an issue where Layers would become unsavable in Styles if AI Select had been used on them
  • Fixed an issue where using Luma Range could lead to a hang
Camera Support
  • Leica M11-P
  • Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 II
Lens Support
  • Canon RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z
  • Canon RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM (+ extenders)
  • Canon RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Capture One 23 (16.2.6) release notes

Capture One 23 (16.2.6) is a service release containing bug fixes.

Bug Fixes

General
  • Fixed an issue where Styles were not applied to iPhone 15 Pro Max DNG
macOS
  • Fixed an issue where files exported to iCloud become hidden in macOS Sonoma
Windows
  • Fixed an issue where using Luma Range could lead to a hang.
Versienummer 16.3.1 / 16.2.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Capture One
Download https://www.captureone.com/en/account/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 24-11-2023 10:00 0

24-11-2023 • 10:00

0

Bron: Capture One

Update-historie

09-'24 Capture One 16.4.5 0
03-'24 Capture One Pro 16.3.7 0
11-'23 Capture One 16.3.1 / 16.2.6 0
06-'23 Capture One 23 (16.2.2) 5
10-'21 Capture One 21 (14.4.1) 0
12-'20 Capture One 21 (14.0.1) / 20 (13.1.3) 2
06-'20 Capture One 20.1.0 0
04-'20 Capture One 20.0.4 10
01-'20 Capture One 20.0.2 0
12-'19 Capture One 20.0.0 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Capture One

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq