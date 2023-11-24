Capture One heeft twee updates van zijn gelijknamige fotobewerkingsprogramma uitgebracht: Capture One Pro (16.3.1) en Capture One 23 (16.2.6). Het ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het licentiemodel is eerder dit jaar op de schop gegaan. Waar er voorheen verschil was tussen welke camera's er ondersteund werden in een bepaalde licentie, is de keuze teruggebracht tot twee opties: een doorlopend abonnement of een eenmalige aanschaf. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

Capture One Pro (16.3.1) Release Notes Capture One Pro (16.3.1) is a service release containing bug fixes, in app notification toggle, and support for new camera models and lenses.



Improvements In App Notifications Toggle Bug Fixes



General Fixed an issue where the White Balance would be wrong on Capture One generated HDR and Panorama images

Fixed an issue where Subject Mask on portrait oriented images would sometimes cut off some of the subject

Fixed an issue where Styles were not applied to iPhone 15 Pro Max DNG macOS Fixed an issue where files exported to iCloud become hidden in macOS Sonoma Windows Fixed an issue where it was possible to add images to Projects

Fixed an issue where newly created Documents would not select the last used Export Recipe

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to paste special characters into Keywords

Fixed an issue where Layers would become unsavable in Styles if AI Select had been used on them

Fixed an issue where using Luma Range could lead to a hang Camera Support Leica M11-P

Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 II Lens Support Canon RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z

Canon RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM (+ extenders)

Canon RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Capture One 23 (16.2.6) release notes Capture One 23 (16.2.6) is a service release containing bug fixes.



Bug Fixes



General Fixed an issue where Styles were not applied to iPhone 15 Pro Max DNG macOS Fixed an issue where files exported to iCloud become hidden in macOS Sonoma Windows Fixed an issue where using Luma Range could lead to a hang.