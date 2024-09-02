Capture One heeft een update van zijn gelijknamige fotobewerkingsprogramma uitgebracht: Capture One 16.4.5. Het programma ondersteunt raw-bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het licentiemodel is vorig jaar op de schop gegaan. Waar er voorheen verschil was tussen welke camera's er ondersteund werden in een bepaalde licentie, is de keuze teruggebracht tot twee opties: een doorlopend abonnement of een eenmalige aanschaf. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Capture One 16.4.5 Release Notes



Released on August 29, 2024, Capture One 16.4.5 is a service release containing new features and improvements, such as Multiple Folders in Live for Studio, support for Canon R5 Mark II and Canon R1, and bug fixes.



New Features and Functionality



Multiple Folders in Live for Studio. Select and share collections in Capture One Studio, whether one or all, switching on the fly. With the release of Capture One 16.4.5 and Live for Studio 1.1.0, you can now share multiple collections, such as All Albums and All Favorites, and view all shared collections in the iPad app. You can also switch the shared collections on the fly. Available for Sessions only.



Camera Support Canon R1: file support, wired tethering, wireless/ethernet tethering, Live View, ReTether.

Canon R5 Mark II: file support, wired and wireless tethering, Live View, ReTether. Bug Fixes - macOS Fixed an issue where moving or deleting photos in Capture One was not possible when the photos has Styles applied that included an ICC profile with a "." (dot) in the file name.

Fixed a rare issue where corrupted Capture One settings files could lead to excessive memory consumption.

Fixed an issue where the Browser, Viewer and Focus Tool may in rare cases not show the same photo when Auto Select New Capture When Ready is active and a non-default Capture Folder is selected.

Fixed an issue that could cause a memory leak when zooming images in Cull View and the Importer.