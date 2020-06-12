Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met versienummer 20.1.0. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaven: een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning voor meer dan vijfhonderd camera's, en Fujifilm-, Nikon- of Sony-uitgaven die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm, Nikon of Sony. De prijs van deze drie laatste versies ligt onder die van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van 20.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Release highlights

Capture One 20 (13.1.0) is a release of Capture One containing new functionality, new camera and lens support, important bug fixes, support for macOS 10.15.4 and Windows 10 (1909), and a new Capture One product.



Capture One for Nikon camera users Capture One is now available in additional run modes for Nikon camera users. Capture One for Nikon Full feature set similar to Capture One Pro

RAW file support for supported Nikon cameras only

Tethered support for supported Nikon cameras only Capture One Express for Nikon Introductory feature set

RAW file support for supported Nikon cameras only

Complimentary with supported Nikon cameras New features Heal and Clone

Before/After feature

New activation and onboarding flow

Nikon profiles Improvements Improved Lightroom importer

Re-designed brush cursors

Improved default workspace Other Capture One 20 (13.1.0) also contains user experience changes, general bug fixes, and under-the-hood tweaks. New Camera Support Canon 250D

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Nikon P950

Leica M10 Monochrom

Olympus E-M1 Mark III

Phase One iXH-150

Zeiss ZX1 New Lens Support Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G (SEL20F18G)

Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III RXD (Sony FE)

Fujifilm FUJINON XF16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR

Phase One XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 50mm f/4

Ricoh GR III fixed lens

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II fixed lens Bug Fixes Mac Fixed an issue where masks failed to load and were replaced with empty masks

Fixed an issue where the filter 'No Keywords' would have no effect

Fixed an issue where accessing images on a NAS could crash Capture One

Fixed an issue where the crop would move for each capture when shooting tethered

Fixed an issue where the 'Open With' plugin settings could not be retrieved

Fixed an issue where the state of 'Edit All Selected Variants' would not be remembered on restart

Fixed an issue with incorrect White Balance when applying a Style to a Layer

Fixed various issues with applying LCC profiles

Fixed an issue where copying Metadata would also copy/overwrite Keywords

Fixed an issue where using some Tokens in other languages than English could crash

Fixed an issue where saving a Style from the Adjustment Clipboard would cause an error

Fixed an issue where duplicating a Process Recipe would enable 'Show Enabled Only'

Fixed an issue where Next Capture Keywords would not work with AppleScript

Fixed a visual alignment issue in the Basic Color Editor and Grid Tool

Fixed an issue where the Styles menu could have missing elements

Fixed an issue where capturing rapidly with a Sony A9 would cause incorrect numbering of file names

Fixed an issue where Batch Renaming could incorrectly append '1' to the image name

Fixed an issue where the Filters Tool would have no counts for Color Tags

Fixed an issue where the watermark would be resized and relocated when printing

Fixed an issue where live view could hang when using a Sony a9 II

Fixed an issue where files from a Leica Monochrom 246 could crash Capture One

Fixed an issue where uncompressed 14-bit files from a Nikon D6 were unsupported

Fixed an issue where the Highlight slider could not be moved using Tangent

Fixed various crashes and hangs

Fixed various Capture Pilot issues

Fixed various AppleScript issues

Fixed various minor issues Bug fixes Windows Fixed an issue where merging images to other folders could result in deletion of the images

Fixed an issue where adding images to an Album would incorrectly show a 'Restoring Images from Trash' activity

Fixed an issue where a valid license could sometimes fail to activate Capture One

Fixed an issue where Locating an external drive from a different machine in a Catalog would sometimes not work

Fixed various issues with applying LCC profiles

Fixed an issue where resetting Annotations would sometimes not work correctly

Fixed an issue where emptying the Session Trash could result in a database error

Fixed an issue where the crop would not follow orientation correctly

Fixed an issue where renaming a folder would incorrectly hide its subfolders after restarting Capture One

Fixed an issue where duplicate Styles import error dialog could not be closed easily

Fixed an issue where moving an Album in/out of a Project would revert after restart

Fixed an issue where Smart Albums inside Projects would not update correctly

Fixed an issue where Session Albums would not update correctly when deleting or moving images using Explorer

Fixed an issue where undoing Lens Corrections were sometimes not possible

Fixed an issue where the browser counter would be wrong when filters were applied

Fixed an issue where changing brush size would lag for very large brushes

Fixed an issue where 'Show in Library' would sometimes point to an incorrect folder

Fixed an issue where live view could hang when using a Sony a9 II

Fixed an issue where files from a Leica Monochrom 246 could crash Capture One

Fixed an issue where uncompressed 14-bit files from a Nikon D6 were unsupported

Fixed an issue where the Highlight slider could not be moved using Tangent

Fixed various crashes and hangs

Fixed various Capture Pilot issues

Fixed various minor issues