Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met versienummer 20.1.0. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaven: een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning voor meer dan vijfhonderd camera's, en Fujifilm-, Nikon- of Sony-uitgaven die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm, Nikon of Sony. De prijs van deze drie laatste versies ligt onder die van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van 20.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Release highlights
Capture One 20 (13.1.0) is a release of Capture One containing new functionality, new camera and lens support, important bug fixes, support for macOS 10.15.4 and Windows 10 (1909), and a new Capture One product.
Capture One for Nikon camera users
Capture One for Nikon
- Capture One is now available in additional run modes for Nikon camera users.
Capture One Express for Nikon
- Full feature set similar to Capture One Pro
- RAW file support for supported Nikon cameras only
- Tethered support for supported Nikon cameras only
New features
- Introductory feature set
- RAW file support for supported Nikon cameras only
- Complimentary with supported Nikon cameras
Improvements
- Heal and Clone
- Before/After feature
- New activation and onboarding flow
- Nikon profiles
Other
- Improved Lightroom importer
- Re-designed brush cursors
- Improved default workspace
New Camera Support
- Capture One 20 (13.1.0) also contains user experience changes, general bug fixes, and under-the-hood tweaks.
New Lens Support
- Canon 250D
- Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
- Nikon P950
- Leica M10 Monochrom
- Olympus E-M1 Mark III
- Phase One iXH-150
- Zeiss ZX1
Bug Fixes Mac
- Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G (SEL20F18G)
- Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III RXD (Sony FE)
- Fujifilm FUJINON XF16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR
- Phase One XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 50mm f/4
- Ricoh GR III fixed lens
- Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II fixed lens
Bug fixes Windows
- Fixed an issue where masks failed to load and were replaced with empty masks
- Fixed an issue where the filter 'No Keywords' would have no effect
- Fixed an issue where accessing images on a NAS could crash Capture One
- Fixed an issue where the crop would move for each capture when shooting tethered
- Fixed an issue where the 'Open With' plugin settings could not be retrieved
- Fixed an issue where the state of 'Edit All Selected Variants' would not be remembered on restart
- Fixed an issue with incorrect White Balance when applying a Style to a Layer
- Fixed various issues with applying LCC profiles
- Fixed an issue where copying Metadata would also copy/overwrite Keywords
- Fixed an issue where using some Tokens in other languages than English could crash
- Fixed an issue where saving a Style from the Adjustment Clipboard would cause an error
- Fixed an issue where duplicating a Process Recipe would enable 'Show Enabled Only'
- Fixed an issue where Next Capture Keywords would not work with AppleScript
- Fixed a visual alignment issue in the Basic Color Editor and Grid Tool
- Fixed an issue where the Styles menu could have missing elements
- Fixed an issue where capturing rapidly with a Sony A9 would cause incorrect numbering of file names
- Fixed an issue where Batch Renaming could incorrectly append '1' to the image name
- Fixed an issue where the Filters Tool would have no counts for Color Tags
- Fixed an issue where the watermark would be resized and relocated when printing
- Fixed an issue where live view could hang when using a Sony a9 II
- Fixed an issue where files from a Leica Monochrom 246 could crash Capture One
- Fixed an issue where uncompressed 14-bit files from a Nikon D6 were unsupported
- Fixed an issue where the Highlight slider could not be moved using Tangent
- Fixed various crashes and hangs
- Fixed various Capture Pilot issues
- Fixed various AppleScript issues
- Fixed various minor issues
- Fixed an issue where merging images to other folders could result in deletion of the images
- Fixed an issue where adding images to an Album would incorrectly show a 'Restoring Images from Trash' activity
- Fixed an issue where a valid license could sometimes fail to activate Capture One
- Fixed an issue where Locating an external drive from a different machine in a Catalog would sometimes not work
- Fixed various issues with applying LCC profiles
- Fixed an issue where resetting Annotations would sometimes not work correctly
- Fixed an issue where emptying the Session Trash could result in a database error
- Fixed an issue where the crop would not follow orientation correctly
- Fixed an issue where renaming a folder would incorrectly hide its subfolders after restarting Capture One
- Fixed an issue where duplicate Styles import error dialog could not be closed easily
- Fixed an issue where moving an Album in/out of a Project would revert after restart
- Fixed an issue where Smart Albums inside Projects would not update correctly
- Fixed an issue where Session Albums would not update correctly when deleting or moving images using Explorer
- Fixed an issue where undoing Lens Corrections were sometimes not possible
- Fixed an issue where the browser counter would be wrong when filters were applied
- Fixed an issue where changing brush size would lag for very large brushes
- Fixed an issue where 'Show in Library' would sometimes point to an incorrect folder
- Fixed an issue where live view could hang when using a Sony a9 II
- Fixed an issue where files from a Leica Monochrom 246 could crash Capture One
- Fixed an issue where uncompressed 14-bit files from a Nikon D6 were unsupported
- Fixed an issue where the Highlight slider could not be moved using Tangent
- Fixed various crashes and hangs
- Fixed various Capture Pilot issues
- Fixed various minor issues