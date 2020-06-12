Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 18.0 MR1-Build396 als het versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
XG Firewall v18 MR-1-Build396
Hi XG Community!
We've released a new build of XG Firewall v18 MR1 (Build 396).
Enhancements
Issues Resolved in v18 MR1 (Build 396)
- Supports new SD-RED 20 and SD-RED 60 devices
- Previously released security hotfixes have been included in v18 MR-1-Build396. Hotfixes referenced in KBA135412, HF051220.1 and HF052220.1 have already been included in this release
- XG Firewall web console now shows granular reasons for firmware upload failure
- Quarantined emails can only be released from the User Portal only. Refer to KBA135515 for details
- More than 50 issues resolved in this release (see Issues Resolved section below)
- With the tremendous need for VPN connectivity during this challenging time, we have put together some important information here for you to achieve your networking needs
Note: Upgrading from SF 17.5 MR11/ MR12 to v18 MR-1-Build396 is now supported.
- To configure VPN Remote Access on your Sophos XG Firewall.
- To substitute XG for RED devices via Light-Touch deployment from Sophos Central.
Issues Resolved in the older release of v18 MR1 (Build 367)
- NC-60108 [API Framework] Preauth SQLi in apiInterface OPCODE
- NC-59156 [CSC] Traffic not passing after upgrade to SF 18.0 MR1
- NC-59300 [Email] Blind pre-auth SQLi in spxd on port 8094
- NC-23160 [Firewall] LAN test failed in Port3 in SFLoader for 125/135 desktop model
- NC-59586 [Network Utils] Remove MD5 remnant
- NC-46109 [RED] No proper forwarding if bridging 3 or more RED s2s tunnels on an XG
- NC-50796 [RED] All RED site to site tunnel restart when configuring one RED interface
- NC-60162 [Reporting] Error 500 displayed for WebAdmin and UserPortal after HF4.1 applied on virtual XG
- NC-60171 [Security, UI Framework] Admin to Superadmin privilege escalation
- NC-59427 [SFM-SCFM] SQLi in User Portal
- NC-59932 [UI Framework] Unable to login to user portal or admin using IE after HF4.1
- NC-30903 [Authentication] STAS configuration is editable via GUI on AUX machine
- NC-50703 [Authentication] Access server restarted with coredump using STAS and Chrome SSO
- NC-50716 [Authentication] Cannot import LDAP server via XMLAPI if client cert is "None"
- NC-54689 [Authentication] Support download certificate for iOS 13 and above
- NC-55277 [Authentication] Service "Chromebook SSO" is missing on Zone page
- NC-51660 [Backup-Restore] Restore failed using a backup of XG135 on SG230 appliance
- NC-55015 [Bridge] Wifi zone is not displayed while creating bridge
- NC-55356 [Bridge] TCP connection fails for VLAN on bridge with HA Active-Active when source_client IP address is odd
- NC-52616 [Certificates] Add support for uploading of CRLs in DER format
- NC-55739 [Certificates] EC certificate shows up as "RSA" in SSLx CA cert dropdowns
- NC-55305 [CM (Zero Touch)] System don't restart on changing time zone while configured through ZeroTouch
- NC-55617 [CM (Zero Touch)] Getting wrong error message in log viewer after ZeroTouch process
- NC-55909 [Core Utils] Unable to see application object page on SFM
- NC-30452 [CSC] Dynamic interface addresses not showing on Aux after failover
- NC-55386 [Dynamic Routing (PIM)] PIM-SM import fails with LAG as dependent entity
- NC-55625 [Dynamic Routing (PIM)] In HA with multicast interface, routes are not getting updated in the Aux routing table
- NC-55461 [Email] After adding/edit FQDN host with smarthost, it is not displayed on the list until refresh the page
- NC-58898 [Email] Potential RCE through heap overflow in awarrensmtp (CVE-2020-11503)
- NC-55635 [Firewall] Display filter for forwarded is not working properly on packet capture page
- NC-55657 [Firewall] HA backup restore fails when port name is different in backup and appliance
- NC-55884 [Firewall] IPS policy id and appfilter id not displaying in firewall allow log in logviewer
- NC-55943 [Firewall] Failed to resume existing connection after removal of heartbeat from firewall configuration
- NC-57084 [Firewall] Custom DMZ not listed in dedicated link HA configuration
- NC-44938 [Firmware Management, UX] Web UI does not surface reasons for firmware upload failure
- NC-55756 [Gateway Management] Gateway isn't deleted from SFM UI after deleting it from SFM
- NC-55552 [HA] WWAN interface showing in HA monitoring ports
- NC-55281 [Import-Export Framework] Full configuration import fails when using third party certificate for webadmin setting
- NC-55171 [Interface Management] VLAN Interface IP is not assigned via DHCP when gateway name uses some special characters
- NC-55442 [Interface Management] DNS name lookup showing incorrect message
- NC-55462 [Interface Management] Import fails on configuring Alias over VLAN
- NC-55659 [Interface Management] Invalid gateway IP and network IP configured using API for IPv6
- NC-56733 [Interface Management] Patch PPPd (CVE-2020-8597)
- NC-51776 [IPS Engine] Edit IPS custom rule protocol doesn't work after creation
- NC-51558 [IPsec] Add warning message before deleting xfrm ipsec tunnel
- NC-55309 [Logging] Local acl rule not created through log viewer for IPv4 and IPv6
- NC-50413 [Logging Framework] Gateway up event log for PPPoE interface not always shown in logviewer
- NC-55346 [Logging Framework] Clear All for "Content filtering" does not clear SSL/TLS filter option
- NC-56831 [Policy Routing] SIP traffic sometimes not working with SDWAN policy route
- NC-46009 [SecurityHeartbeat] Spontaneous reconnects of many endpoints
- NC-51562 [SecurityHeartbeat] Heartbeat service not started after HA failover
- NC-52225 [Synchronized App Control] SAC page loading issues as the list of apps increases
- NC-54078 [UI Framework] Internet Explorer UI issue on certain rules and policies pages
- NC-56821 [Up2Date Client] SSL VPN downloading with the 0KB
- NC-54007 [Web] File type block messages sometimes contain mimetype rather than file type