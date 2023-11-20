Software-update: Sophos Firewall OS 20.0

Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van haar Firewall met 20.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een soft appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloudmarketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijsten met veranderingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall v20 is Now Available

We are extremely pleased to announce that Sophos Firewall v20 is now available with an innovative new active threat response capability, several networking enhancements, added support for securing your remote workforce, and many of your top-requested features.

Sophos Firewall v20 is a free upgrade for all licensed Sophos Firewall customers.

Active Threat Response:
  • Extending Synchronized Security to MDR and XDR provides a direct feed for security analysts to share active threat information with the firewall to enable it to automatically respond to active threats without creating any firewall rules.
  • Dynamic Threat Feeds introduces a new threat feed API framework that is easily extensible. It enables threat intelligence to be shared by the Sophos X-Ops team, other Sophos products like MDR and XDR, and ultimately 3rd party threat feeds in the future.
  • Synchronized Security now extends the same Red Heartbeat, automated response that Sophos Firewall has always had, to MDR/XDR identified threats, to ensure compromised hosts are not able to move laterally or communicate out while details including host, user, and process are readily available for follow-up. Synchronized Security has also been enhanced with added scalability and reduced false missing heartbeats for devices that are in a sleep or hibernate state.
Remote Worker Protection and SASE:
  • ZTNA Gateway Integration makes ZTNA deployments even easier by integrating a ZTNA gateway directly into the firewall. This means any organization that needs to provide remote access to applications hosted behind the firewall, doesn’t need to deploy a separate gateway on a VM – they can simply take advantage of the gateway integrated into their firewall. When combined with our single-agent deployment on the remote device, ZTNA couldn’t possibly get any easier – it’s literally zero-touch zero-trust.
  • 3rd Party SD-WAN Integration makes it easy to onramp SD-WAN traffic onto Cloudflare, Akami, or Azure backbone networks to take advantage of their enormous infrastructure, reach, and networking and security services.
  • Sophos DNS Protection is our new cloud-delivered web security service that will be available separately in early access very soon. It provides a new Sophos hosted domain name resolution service (DNS) with compliance and security features that are fully supported by Sophos Firewall. This service provides an added layer of web protection, preventing access to known compromised or malicious domains across all ports, protocols, or applications – both unencrypted and encrypted. More news on this new service coming soon.
Network Scalability and Resiliency Enhancements:
  • New VPN Portal provides a new containerized, hardened self-service portal for end users to download VPN clients and configuration, auto-provisioning, and clientless VPN bookmarks.
  • IPsec Enhancements include seamless HA failover, tunnel status monitoring via SNMP, unique PSK support for the same local and remote gateway connections, and DH Group 27-30 / RFC6954 support.
  • SSL VPN Enhancements include FQDN (fully qualified domain name) host and group support for both remote access and site-to-site SSL VPN.
  • SD-WAN Scalability increases SD-WAN gateway scalability by 3x to 3072 gateways and the number of SD-WAN profiles to 1024.
  • IPv6 Enhancements include DHCP Prefix Delegation to seamlessly integrate with your ISP and new enhancements to the dynamic routing engine now support BGPv6 for improved IPv6 interoperability.
Streamlined Management:
  • Interface Enable/Disable delivers a top-requested feature to easily disable or enable network interfaces on the firewall without losing any configuration.
  • Object Reference Lookup addresses another top-requested feature to find where a given host or service object is used in rules, policies, and routing.
  • Hi-Res Display Support adds increased horizontal scalability to the management console to take advantage of high-resolution displays to reduce horizontal scrolling.
  • Auto-rollback on Failed Firmware Updates reduces any disruption, including high-availability deployments.
  • Backup and Restore now includes the option to restore a backup from a firewall with integrated Wi-Fi to a firewall without Wi-Fi.
  • Azure AD SSO for Captive Portal adds support for user authentication on the captive portal using their Azure AD credentials.
  • Azure Group Import and RBAC add support for a new import assistant for Azure AD groups and automatic promotion for role-based admin changes.
Other Enhancements
  • Web Application Firewall (WAF) Enhancements include geo IP policy enforcement, custom cipher configuration, and TLS version settings, as well as improved security with HSTS enforcement as well as X-Content-Type-Options enforcement.
  • Azure Single Arm Deployment Support enables the choice of a smaller instance size to save on infrastructure costs and reduce network and operational complexity.
Get More Details on What’s New
Download the full What’s New guide for a complete overview of all the great new features and enhancements in v20. Check out the v20.0 GA release notes for more details including the known issues list. Full Product Documentation is available online and within the product.
Versienummer 20.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://partnernews.sophos.com/en-us/2023/10/products/sophos-firewall-licensing-and-management-in-sophos-central/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

20-11-2023 • 22:41

20-11-2023 • 22:41

16

Bron: Sophos

Update-historie

27-02 Sophos Firewall OS 21 MR1 2
31-10 Sophos Firewall OS 21.0 14
11-'23 Sophos Firewall OS 20.0 16
12-'22 Sophos Firewall OS 19.5 / 18.5 MR5 1
07-'22 Sophos Firewall OS 18.5 MR4 0
05-'22 Sophos Firewall OS 19.0 17
04-'21 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR5 4
12-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR4 / 17.5 MR15 0
06-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR1-Build396 0
05-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR12 / 18.0 GA-Build379 0
Meer historie

Reacties

Berdie 20 november 2023 23:17
Ik lees op de pagina van Sophos dat de Home Edition is limited to 4 cores and 6 GB of RAM.
Iemand ervaring met de throughput die je hier mee kan halen op bijv een Protectli appliance?
Exqua @Berdie21 november 2023 00:25
Ik heb ook geen idee, maar nu even zitten kijken naar Protectli appliance, leuke dingen. Misschien ook wel wat voor hier icm ipFire.
Vorkie @Exqua21 november 2023 06:24
IPfire heeft vooralsnog geeneens IPv6 ondersteuning, je kan dan beter kijken naar PFsense of OPNsense op Proxmox of VMware vSphere / ESXi free.
Exqua @Vorkie21 november 2023 07:12
Klopt, ik heb de laatste jaren OPNsense gebruikt, maar op een of andere manier was die throughput niet lekker na mijn overstap op andere hardware. Ik kon er mijn vinger niet op leggen, en sinds ipFire geen last meer. Vandaar mijn keuze voor ipFire.
Videopac @Exqua21 november 2023 07:06
Protectli is relatief duur. Overweeg ook Topton (Aliexpress): daar hebben veel mensen goede ervaringen mee.
Exqua @Videopac21 november 2023 07:14
zal ik ook eens naar kijken, bedankt
Videopac @Exqua21 november 2023 07:22
Zie: https://gathering.tweaker...message/77137126#77137126
Exqua @Videopac21 november 2023 08:01
Bedankt!
Berdie @Videopac21 november 2023 23:34
Ga ik ook even naar kijken
Prince @Berdie20 november 2023 23:53
Geen flauw idee, maar zoals altijd hangt het er van af wat je ermee doet.
Zo lang je geen VPN met compressie, Deep Package Filtering/Identification en andere CPU intensive zaken wilt doen, zal het wel in orde zijn...
Wil je zekerheid, zorg dan voor iets met een zo hoog mogelijke GHz als dat je kan...

Vergelijk anders met de Dream Machine Pro. Deze heeft een Quad-core ARM® Cortex®-A57 @1.7 GHz.
Als je gelijk of sneller bent dat die, dan zit je voor thuisgebruik zeker ruimschoots goed.
m3gA @Prince21 november 2023 04:35
Dat is appels met peren vergelijken. Je kunt intel en arm niet zo naast elkaar leggen. De software en optimalisaties maken ook nog enorm veel uit. Ik draai pfsense op een N5105 en die vreet uit zijn neus met 1Gb throughput
Airw0lf
@m3gA21 november 2023 07:39
Mja - ik heb hier een J1800 met OpnSense die eigenlijk niks staat te doen op 1-Gbps.
Maar dit soort statements zegt verder niks - tenzij ik er wat context bij zet:
  • IDS/IPS functies (waaronder DPI) zijn tot een minimum beperkt
  • Idem voor encryptie/decryptie
  • 8-Gbytes RAM zodat de meeste dingen vanuit geheugen gedaan worden
  • SATA-SSD
  • Geen WiFi
Eigenlijk gebruik ik hem als een luxe L4/SPI firewall met net wat meer filter mogelijkheden dan de doorsnee consumenten en ISP routers.

Terug naar die Sophos Home editie:
Met die limieten kan je mee "spelen" - er zit geen tjek op type en snelheid van die 4 cores en geheugen. Dus ja - voor 5-10 devices die gelijktijdig actief zijn gaat dat prima werken - vermits er zoiets als een i3 of een i5 gebruikt wordt.
Eventueel i.c.m. een Proxmox server is het raadzaam om er zoiets als een i7 van te maken. Want dat apparaat heeft dan wat meer te doen... :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Airw0lf op 22 juli 2024 15:45]

Prince @m3gA21 november 2023 19:28
Ik ben het deels met je eens. ARM en x86 (of x64) vergelijken is niet helemaal appels en peren in deze. De software die erop draait, is gecompileerd voor het desbetreffende platform en maakt gebruik van de optimalisaties die mogelijk zijn op de gebruikte processor.
Maar als een "eenvoudige" A57 op 1.7GHz quad core al goed is voor een pro omgeving met relatief veel toeters en bellen, dan kan je voor een thuissituatie zeker met minder specs toekomen. Niet enkel gebruik je daarom niet alle "toeters en bellen", maar het aantal actieve clients zijn ook relatief laag.
Vergelijk dit met de post iets lager hier die al een i7 adviseren - ok, ze zeggen wel om er proxmox op te zetten, maar dat was in de oorspronkelijke post ook totaal niet de vraag en serieus overkill om te adviseren.

Vergelijk dit met de RPi 4 (Quad core Cortex-A72 op 1.8GHz). Dit is voor een thuisrouter vaak meer dan genoeg; het meeste is tenslotte passthrough; enkel heb je op de Pi vaak een limitering omdat het netwerk op de USB bus zit. - maar daarom ook dat er specifieke modellen zijn.
Wil je echter "full-on-geek-mode" gaan, dan heb je natuurlijk meer kracht nodig.
prinsvlad @Prince21 november 2023 09:45
Indien je verkeer via Web Proxy loopt ervaar je vertraging, tel daarbij op alle overige functionaliteit, bv IPS dan ervaar je gegarandeerd een afname in doorvoer.

Indien je verkeer parallel loopt langs de DPI Engine heb je hier geen last van. ook niet met SSL/TLS inspection aan.

In beide gevallen is het overigens raadzaam ,indien gebruikt uiteraard, je IPS engine te optimaliseren voor je netwerk. Indien alleen clients gebruikt worden bv dan heb je natuurlijk niet alle regels nodig die in de hapklare templates vermeld staan. Kies dan bv voor een nieuwe regel: Lan To Wan : clients only. Dit scheelt heel wat regels en zorgt mogelijk voor betere prestaties.

Zoals elders hier aangegeven: het ligt eraan hoe je configuratie is.

Verder ben ik wel benieuwd naar Sophos DNS Protection. Dit zou bv Adguard Home server / PiHole overbodig kunnen maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door prinsvlad op 22 juli 2024 15:45]

satya @prinsvlad21 november 2023 21:20
Daar ben ik ook benieuwd naar. Zelf gebruik ik daar nu NextDNS voor die veel meer ondersteund dan veiligheid alleen. Als iemand dat niet heeft zou ook dns0 van de EU kunnen gebruiken, die hebben ook servers met verhoogde veiligheid (zero.dns.eu).
satya @Berdie21 november 2023 21:11
Ik draai er al meer dan een jaar mee en de CPU komt nooit echt uit de hoek en geheugen is 50% van de 6GB met alle opties aan behalve volledige decryptie en encriptie van ssl verkeer. Draai dan wel op een HP Z230 SSF met een quad core xeon en een HP NC365THP netwerk kaart. Daarnaast krijg je ook nog gratis toegang tot Sophos Central zodat je veilig op afstand je firewall kunt beheren, eventueel meerdere. Zelf ben ik dan nog zo gek om via Opsgenie in case of desaster een alert naar mijn telefoon te sturen :)

Het is de enige full featured utm firewall met alles er op en er aan die gratis te gebruiken is.



