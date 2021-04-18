Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR5

Sophos heeft eerder deze maand een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 18.0 MR5 als versienummers. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in v18 MR5:

VPN Enhancements
  • A huge 50% increase in concurrent IPSec VPN tunnel capacity
  • Port 443 sharing between SSL VPN and the Web Application Firewall (WAF)
  • IPSec provisioning file support for remote access via Sophos Connect v2.1
SD-WAN
  • Integration with Azure Virtual WAN for a complete SD-WAN overlay network
Authentication Certificate Management and Security
  • Form enhancements for creating certificate signing requests and certificates
  • Enhanced security for private keys
  • Upload/download support for PEM format certificates
  • Enhanced workflows for certificate management
Synchronized Security
  • Enhanced registration and de-registration in high-availability (HA) installations
  • Missing Heartbeat enhancements to reduce notifications sent for intended/expected changes in endpoint status
Sophos Central Firewall Reporting
  • New Cloud Application (CASB) report
  • MSP Flex Pricing for MSP partners
Issues resolved in v18 MR5
  • 50+ field reported issues have been resolved
More info available here: v18 MR5 release notes
Versienummer 18.0 MR5
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://www.sophos.com/en-us/mysophos
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 18-04-2021 00:404

18-04-2021 • 00:40

4 Linkedin

Bron: Sophos

Update-historie

04-'21 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR5 4
12-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR4 / 17.5 MR15 0
06-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR1-Build396 0
05-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR12 / 18.0 GA-Build379 0
04-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR11 3
03-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR10 11
02-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 4
11-'19 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR9 1
09-'19 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR8 3
07-'19 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR7 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sophos XG Firewall

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer Sophos

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0madsector
18 april 2021 11:39
De update is nog niet zichtbaar vanaf de XG 210. Maar dat kopmt nog wel.
De vorige twee firewalls, een cluster van twee SG210's, heb ik ooit van een snellere processor voorzien om er een VPN appliance van te kunnen maken voor IPsec verbindingen. Als ik dat bij de huidige zou doen, zou dat werken in een HA cluster en daarna de firmware bijwerken? Ik neem aan dat ik dan beide appliances moet upgraden naar een identieke CPU.
0woutertjuh88
@madsector21 april 2021 08:59
Bij een cluster moet de hardware exact gelijk zijn (XG 210 Rev 1 en een XG 210 Rev 2 werken niet samen). Dus als je bij de één een extra netwerkkaart in stopt, moet dit bij de andere er ook in.
0Call of Duty
19 april 2021 11:31
Ik heb nog een kleine Intel quad-core PC staan. Misschien wel leuk om dit eens op te proberen. Hoewel ik me wel afvraag wat het daadwerkelijke nut gaan zijn voor mij als gewone consument. Meer voor de hobby denk ik.
0mikeoke
21 april 2021 20:21
deze week is ook de nieuwe hardware bekend gemaakt door Sophos
https://sophos.com/compare-xgs

Op deze nieuwe hardware zal voor zover ik kan zien een nieuwe software versie (18.5) gebruikt gaan worden
https://docs.sophos.com/n...elp/onlinehelp/index.html

Online Demo van 18.5
https://secure2.sophos.co...ial/xg-firewall-demo.aspx

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True