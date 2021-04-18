Sophos heeft eerder deze maand een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 18.0 MR5 als versienummers. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in v18 MR5:
VPN Enhancements
SD-WAN
- A huge 50% increase in concurrent IPSec VPN tunnel capacity
- Port 443 sharing between SSL VPN and the Web Application Firewall (WAF)
- IPSec provisioning file support for remote access via Sophos Connect v2.1
Authentication
- Integration with Azure Virtual WAN for a complete SD-WAN overlay network
Certificate Management and Security
- Integration with Azure Active Directory
Synchronized Security
- Form enhancements for creating certificate signing requests and certificates
- Enhanced security for private keys
- Upload/download support for PEM format certificates
- Enhanced workflows for certificate management
Sophos Central Firewall Reporting
- Enhanced registration and de-registration in high-availability (HA) installations
- Missing Heartbeat enhancements to reduce notifications sent for intended/expected changes in endpoint status
Issues resolved in v18 MR5
- New Cloud Application (CASB) report
- MSP Flex Pricing for MSP partners
More info available here: v18 MR5 release notes
- 50+ field reported issues have been resolved