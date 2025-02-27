Sophos heeft een update uitgebracht van Firewall OS 21.0. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een software appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloudmarketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall v21 MR1 brings a number of enhancements; as well as scalability and stability fixes to your Sophos Firewall.

SSL VPN now supports the key sizes 3072 and 4096 bits for the Diffie-Hellman key exchange to deliver enhanced communication security and meet compliance requirements.

Enhanced UDP-based SSLVPN tunnel resiliency using granular dead peer detection timeout configuration.

Improved stability for offloaded Policy-based VPN IPsec traffic that eliminates slow browsing issues.

NAT64 is supported for IPv6 to IPv4 traffic in explicit proxy mode. In this mode, IPv6-only clients can access IPv4 websites. The firewall also supports IPv4 upstream proxy for IPv6-only clients.

v21 MR1 offers some enhancements in networking, providing improved performance.

The firewall offers enhanced cellular WAN monitoring by automatically setting "8.8.8.8" as the second probe target. This addresses the issue of ISPs blocking gateway pings, reducing the need for manual configuration.

Added resiliency to the DHCP service which now auto-restores if it gets into an error state.

SD-RED devices now support remote troubleshooting and diagnostics by Sophos Support.

Resolves 50+ important reliability, stability and security fixes.

Check out the v21 MR1 release notes for full details.