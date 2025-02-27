Software-update: Sophos Firewall OS 21 MR1

Sophos Firewall logo (79 pix)Sophos heeft een update uitgebracht van Firewall OS 21.0. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een software appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloudmarketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall OS v21 MR1 is Now Available

Sophos Firewall v21 MR1 brings a number of enhancements; as well as scalability and stability fixes to your Sophos Firewall.

VPN Enhancements
  • SSL VPN now supports the key sizes 3072 and 4096 bits for the Diffie-Hellman key exchange to deliver enhanced communication security and meet compliance requirements.
  • Enhanced UDP-based SSLVPN tunnel resiliency using granular dead peer detection timeout configuration.
  • Improved stability for offloaded Policy-based VPN IPsec traffic that eliminates slow browsing issues.
NAT64 (IPv6 to IPv4 traffic)
  • NAT64 is supported for IPv6 to IPv4 traffic in explicit proxy mode. In this mode, IPv6-only clients can access IPv4 websites. The firewall also supports IPv4 upstream proxy for IPv6-only clients.
Quality-of-life enhancements

v21 MR1 offers some enhancements in networking, providing improved performance.

  • The firewall offers enhanced cellular WAN monitoring by automatically setting "8.8.8.8" as the second probe target. This addresses the issue of ISPs blocking gateway pings, reducing the need for manual configuration.
  • Added resiliency to the DHCP service which now auto-restores if it gets into an error state.
  • SD-RED devices now support remote troubleshooting and diagnostics by Sophos Support.
Issues Resolved:
  • Resolves 50+ important reliability, stability and security fixes.

Check out the v21 MR1 release notes for full details.

Door Bart van Klaveren

mikeoke 12 maart 2025 10:01
Sophos heeft deze update tijdelijk on hold gezet.
Er is een probleem met de Lets Encrypt feature.

Thank you for all the feedback on the v21 MR1 release.
Based on an issue discovered with the Lets Encrypt feature with v21.0 MR1, we have put the download for the v21 MR1 release on temporary hold to allow further investigation.
We're working on the updated release now, will keep the community posted.
please stay tuned. Thanks in advance for your patience.
mikeoke @mikeoke16 maart 2025 20:21
Sophos heeft v21 opnieuw uitgebracht
https://community.sophos....uild-272-is-now-available

Issues resolved in the re-release of v21 MR1 Build 272:
  • NC-152963 [Firewall]: Fixed the issue discovered in the 21 MR1 Build 272 about the Let's Encrypt feature related to certificate generation/renewal and firewall rule positioning.
  • NC-152641 [Base System]: After upgrading to 21 MR1 Build 272, the device stopped processing traffic due to SWAP memory configuration changes.
  • NC-151389 [UI Framework]: Hotspot voucher fails to load on the User Portal page.
  • NC-147793 [VPN]: Pattern update failure for SSL VPN.
  • Additionally resolves 50+ important reliability, stability and security fixes.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

