De Document Foundation heeft versie 25.2.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 25.2 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 25.2.1 is een zogenaamde bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 77 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht

Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 25.2.1 RC 1: cid#1640469 dereference null return value

cool#11002 sfx2: fix crash in SfxViewFrame::StateReload_Impl()

tdf#34837 Merged Cell's borders vanishes when changing sheet direction to (Right-To-Left)

tdf#41775 Don't remove all menus when no windows are open - keep Tools and Help

tdf#87605 update technical dictionary

tdf#105083 Impress: The numbered/bulleted list toggle button and menu items aren't highlighted when a numbered/bullet list is active

tdf#121119 Loss of image anchored to page in a writer master document

tdf#130672 base sql query parameter with negative value fails

tdf#145056 UI Turning autofilter OFF and ON again retains the color filter setting

tdf#148016 [NEWHELP] Add Dark mode to Help

tdf#149907 Standard Filter demands change on "Value" field, otherwise it does not update results

tdf#153192 FILEOPEN RTF Read-only protection not imported

tdf#156348 Crash if change in formatting in Writer by converting text to table with field variable

tdf#157519 Calc Solver should be able to provide a sensitivity analysis report

tdf#158198 My macro changes the bookmark text and the bookmark disappears

tdf#158221 Insert bookmarks dialogue takes a very long time to appear when there are many bookmarks

tdf#158867 Formulas with comma-separated decimals are rendered incorrectly

tdf#159029 Inconsistent display of vertical table alignments in merged cells that span pages

tdf#159377 CRASH at undo at after pasting table in footer (swlo!SwFormatFootnote::SetNumStr+0x3e26:)

tdf#159988 LibreOffice 24.2.x can't import python binary

tdf#160051 FILESAVE PDF PAC tool reports "Artifact present inside tagged content"

tdf#160578 BASIC Runtime error. Object variable not set. Happens when the argument of sub procedure is not an object

tdf#160770 Crashes on second access of regex matches without VBA support option

tdf#161001 DOCX nested table popped out of surrounding table

tdf#161872 regression: ODF X.509 signing doesn't work since libxmlsec 1.2.37 -> 1.3.1 (reason: LO >= 24.2 requires trusted CA)

tdf#162601 function UNIQUE is case-insensitive in Excel but case-sensitive in Calc

tdf#162786 Ship Python package manager (PIP) with LibreOffice internal Python

tdf#163309 RDF metadata visualization: show rdf:type content of bookmark metadata optionally

tdf#163340 Pasting text with lists should overwrite on paste

tdf#164072 LibreOffice crashes when deleting all comments (debug)

tdf#164127 [Crash] Crash on returning to dialog window after switching to document while editing Basic-IDE dialog controls

tdf#164185 View -> Boundaries is turned off by default making it impossible to move image + caption frame

tdf#164223 Reverse masked object with linear transparency on PDF output with JPG-compression

tdf#164276 Currency options do not include GYD

tdf#164284 Slide name deleted when moving slide position

tdf#164374 Edit comments in navigator creates new comment

tdf#164617 Slide becomes blue when Lights template is applied from Master Slides sidebar

tdf#164620 CRASH: selecting all and deleting

tdf#164622 FILEOPEN PPTX: only upper right half of image shown in presentation mode (only)

tdf#164640 List bullets formatting changed

tdf#164686 PDF export fails silently with | character in filename

tdf#164717 "Search results" dialog may report wrong count of found results

tdf#164722 LibreOffice Calc doesn't show window for managing conditional formatting after undoing adding conditional formatting

tdf#164749 Hard-coded string in the "Handle Duplicate Records" dialog

tdf#164783 Libreoffice crashes when clicking on grid form column header or in empty space below rows, gtk3+a11y

tdf#164785 Calc shows conditional formatting after undoing adding conditional formatting

tdf#164793 Hatch angle is wrong when 'use anti-aliasing' is off

tdf#164803 FILEOPEN DOC: text no longer matches MSO layout with grid imposed

tdf#164811 Passing a Date to an UNO method results in "Object variable not set"

tdf#164844 Calc: don't merge conditional formatting when moving columns

tdf#164853 unusual copy seen in find_if

tdf#164855 Crash while centering table contents

tdf#164885 XDispatchProviderInterceptor doesn't intercept .uno:Open since 24.2

tdf#164899 [CRASH] LO crashes upon opening file with macro when the Tabbed interface is used

tdf#164900 FILEOPEN: table text in different columns no longer lined up

tdf#164901 FILEOPEN inline frame:lost table, lost text

tdf#164904 Times New W1 font not replaced correctly

tdf#164932 FILEOPEN DOCX inline frame: autosize frame is wrong size (too short length, too tall height)

tdf#164989 Alt+X (.uno:UnicodeNotationToggle) returns an incorrect result following a combining character

tdf#165002 gtk3: Buttons to switch between styles categories in sidebar don't have an accessible name

tdf#165005 Wrong url in readme file

tdf#165011 Spreadsheet formula =WEEKNUM(TODAY(),) is not imported correctly from xlsx

tdf#165035 gtk3: Label for editable combobox not announced by Orca when combobox entry receives focus

tdf#165036 ODP/PPT -> PPTX converted files fail opening in PowerPoint Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 25.2.1 RC 2: tdf#120397 FILESAVE doesn't save all the text in text box control

tdf#153131 Copy causes Calc to Freeze on Windows 11 with Speech Recognition (comment 58) (workaround: comment 73)

tdf#164223 Reverse masked object with linear transparency on PDF output with JPG-compression

tdf#164620 CRASH: selecting all and deleting

tdf#164886 "Image as application background" in the new UI theme feature doesn't work

tdf#164972 Non-visible scrollbars in Options -> Appearance LO Theme handling of os/DE 'Light' color modes (Win)

tdf#165003 Row height minimizes automaticaly at writing direction 90°

tdf#165061 Start Center sidebar glitches out with RTL + kf5/kf6 UI

tdf#165080 Background color cells are reset to white in LibreOffice25.2.0.3

tdf#165099 CRASH: selecting an animation after slideshow

tdf#165149 LibreOffice_25.2.0.3_Win_x86-64.msi installation doesn't install VCRUNTIME140_1.dll

tdf#165238 Copy-pasting non-latin from Firefox/Thunderbird to LibreOffice resulting in \u0000 notation (kf6-only)

tdf#165261 FILEOPEN PPTX Text in shape is left-aligned instead of being centered