Sophos heeft nieuwe versies vrijgegeven van haar Firewall met 19.5 en 18.5 MR5 als versienummers. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloud marketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijsten met veranderingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall v19.5 is Now Available



We are pleased to announce that Sophos Firewall OS v19.5 is now released and generally available. This update to Sophos Firewall brings a number of exciting enhancements and top requested features.



Xstream SD-WAN: SD-WAN Load Balancing builds on the powerful SD-WAN capabilities introduced in v19 to add load balancing across multiple SD-WAN links for added performance and redundancy.

IPsec VPN Capacity is also significantly increased enabling up to double the number of concurrent tunnels depending on your XGS Series model.

Dynamic Routing with OSPFv3 (IPv6) which has been one of our top requested features bringing enhanced routing, flexibility, security, and performance. Xstream Protection and Performance Xstream FastPath Acceleration of TLS encrypted traffic takes advantage of the hardware crypto capabilities in the Xstream Flow Processor to accelerate TLS encrypted traffic flows on the FastPath on the XGS 4300, 4500, 5500, and 6500. This provides added performance headroom for traffic that requires deep-packet inspection. High Availability Several Status, Visibility and Ease-of-Use Enhancements improve the operation of high availability (HA) configurations.

Redundant Link Support enables your high availability devices to be connected with multiple redundant HA links to add resiliency and reliability. Quality of Life Enhancements Azure AD integration for SSO web console login offers an alternate and easier method of authentication.

Host and Service Object Search enables you to perform free text searches for host and service objects by name or value.

Enhanced .log file storage enables advanced troubleshooting.

Enhanced 40G Interface Support with auto-detection of advanced port configurations on XGS 5500 and 6500 models. Download the full What’s New guide for a complete overview of all the great new features and enhancements in v19.5.



Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 MR5 is Now Available



The product team is pleased to announce the maintenance release update for Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 with important security and reliability fixes.



Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 MR5 Highlight: Anti-Malware Engine - Anti-malware engines and associated components were upgraded to full 64-bit operation to provide optimal performance and future support. Note that the secondary malware scan engine, Avira, will no longer provide detection updates for the 32-bit version after December 31, 2022. Anyone using Avira will need to upgrade to v19 MR1 (released July 2022), v19.5 GA (released Nov 2022) or v18.5 MR5 before the end of the year or switch to just using the Sophos engine.

40+ important issues, security and reliability fixes. Check out the v18.5 MR5 release notes for full details.