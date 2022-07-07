Software-update: Sophos Firewall OS 18.5 MR4

Sophos heeft onlangs een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van haar Firewall met 18.5 MR4 als versienummer. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloud marketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 MR4 is Now Available

While many organizations have already upgraded to SFOS v19 to take advantage of all the great new SD-WAN, VPN, and quality-of-life improvements, we know many of you are possibly waiting for the first maintenance release for v19 before jumping in. Our team is hard at work on the first MR for v19, but in the meantime, we’ve released a nice update for v18.5 with MR4.

What’s New in SFOS v18.5 MR4:
  • Static Multicast Enhancements
    • CLI support for “multicast-decrement-ttl enable/disable” to control the TTL value in static multicast route forwarding use cases. This can prevent multicast traffic from getting dropped due to expiring TTL values at the time of forwarding.
    • Increased the default multicast group limit to 250 to support an increased number of OSPF neighbors. This can be changed via CLI “multicast-group-limit”
  • Improved log file handling and CSC logging for enhanced troubleshooting
  • Zero-Day Protection – An additional data center location for cloud-based machine learning file analysis is now available in Asia Pacific: Sydney, Australia.
  • Added QMI driver support for Cellular WAN
  • Several important security, performance, and reliability enhancements
  • Fixes 85+ field reported issues
Check out the v18.5 MR4 release notes for full details. Of course, these new enhancements will also be included in v19 MR1 when it becomes available.
Versienummer 18.5 MR4
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://community.sophos.com/sophos-xg-firewall/b/blog/posts/sophos-firewall-v18-5-mr4-is-now-available
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-07-2022 23:390

07-07-2022 • 23:39

0 Linkedin

Bron: Sophos

Update-historie

23:39 Sophos Firewall OS 18.5 MR4 0
15-05 Sophos Firewall OS 19.0 17
04-'21 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR5 4
12-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR4 / 17.5 MR15 0
06-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 MR1-Build396 0
05-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR12 / 18.0 GA-Build379 0
04-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR11 3
03-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR10 11
02-'20 Sophos XG Firewall 18.0 4
11-'19 Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR9 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sophos XG Firewall

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer Sophos

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee