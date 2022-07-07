Sophos heeft onlangs een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van haar Firewall met 18.5 MR4 als versienummer. Deze software wordt geleverd op fysieke hardware, in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM, of via de cloud marketplaces van AWS, Azure of Nutanix. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Sophos Firewall OS v18.5 MR4 is Now Available



While many organizations have already upgraded to SFOS v19 to take advantage of all the great new SD-WAN, VPN, and quality-of-life improvements, we know many of you are possibly waiting for the first maintenance release for v19 before jumping in. Our team is hard at work on the first MR for v19, but in the meantime, we’ve released a nice update for v18.5 with MR4.



What’s New in SFOS v18.5 MR4: Static Multicast Enhancements CLI support for “multicast-decrement-ttl enable/disable” to control the TTL value in static multicast route forwarding use cases. This can prevent multicast traffic from getting dropped due to expiring TTL values at the time of forwarding. Increased the default multicast group limit to 250 to support an increased number of OSPF neighbors. This can be changed via CLI “multicast-group-limit”

Improved log file handling and CSC logging for enhanced troubleshooting

Zero-Day Protection – An additional data center location for cloud-based machine learning file analysis is now available in Asia Pacific: Sydney, Australia.

Added QMI driver support for Cellular WAN

Several important security, performance, and reliability enhancements

Fixes 85+ field reported issues Check out the v18.5 MR4 release notes for full details. Of course, these new enhancements will also be included in v19 MR1 when it becomes available.