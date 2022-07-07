De tweede bètaversie van PostgreSQL 15 is verschenen. Dit populaire opensource relational database management system draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van open source tot closed source werd. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

PostgreSQL 15 Beta 2 Released!



The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the second beta release of PostgreSQL 15 is now available for download. This release contains previews of all features that will be available when PostgreSQL 15 is made generally available, though some details of the release can change during the beta period.



You can find information about all of the PostgreSQL 15 features and changes in the release notes.



In the spirit of the open source PostgreSQL community, we strongly encourage you to test the new features of PostgreSQL 15 on your systems to help us eliminate bugs or other issues that may exist. While we do not advise you to run PostgreSQL 15 Beta 2 in production environments, we encourage you to find ways to run your typical application workloads against this beta release.



Your testing and feedback will help the community ensure that PostgreSQL 15 upholds our standards of delivering a stable, reliable release of the world's most advanced open source relational database. Please read more about our beta testing process and how you can contribute.



Upgrading to PostgreSQL 15 Beta 2

To upgrade to PostgreSQL 15 Beta 2 from an earlier version of PostgreSQL, you will need to use a strategy similar to upgrading between major versions of PostgreSQL (e.g. pg_upgrade or pg_dump / pg_restore). For more information, please visit the documentation section on upgrading.



Changes Since Beta 1

Fixes and changes in PostgreSQL 15 Beta 2 include: JSON_TABLE output columns now use the collations of their data type.

pg_publication_tables now provides information on column lists and row filters.

Prohibit combining publications with different column lists.

string is now an unreserved keyword.

Several fixes for the output of EXPLAIN MERGE.

Multiple fixes for COPY .. WITH (HEADER MATCH).

Revert ignoring HOT updates for BRIN indexes.

Internal fix for amcheck.

Fix for psql to show NOTICE statements immediately, not at the end of a transaction.

Fix \timing in psql so that it will still return a time even if there is an error.

The \dconfig command in psql reduces the number of default settings displayed when used without any arguments.

Fix for pg_upgrade to improve its idempotence.

Fix check in pg_upgrade for ICU collations.

Allow --partitions=0 to work with pgbench. Please see the release notes for a complete list of new and changed features.



Testing for Bugs & Compatibility

The stability of each PostgreSQL release greatly depends on you, the community, to test the upcoming version with your workloads and testing tools to find bugs and regressions before the general availability of PostgreSQL 15. As this is a beta release , changes to database behaviors, feature details, APIs are still possible. Your feedback and testing will help determine the final tweaks on the new features, so please test in the near future. The quality of user testing helps determine when we can make a final release. A list of open issues is publicly available in the PostgreSQL wiki. You can report bugs using a form on the PostgreSQL website.



Beta Schedule

This is the second beta release of version 15. The PostgreSQL Project will release additional betas as required for testing, followed by one or more release candidates, until the final release in late 2022. For further information please see the Beta Testing page.