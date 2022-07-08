Versie 31.1.1 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes/fixes: Updated the list of blocked external protocol handlers to combat abuse of OS-supplied services on Windows.

Fixed a potential issue with revoked site certificates when connecting through a proxy.

Updated NSS to 3.52.7 to pick up some security fixes.

Updated site-specific user agent overrides to work around bad sniffing practices of dropbox and vimeo.

Security issues addressed: CVE-2022-34478, CVE-2022-34476, CVE-2022-34480 DiD, CVE-2022-34472, CVE-2022-34475 DiD, CVE-2022-34473 DiD, CVE-2022-34481 and a memory safety issue that doesn't have a CVE number.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 4 fixed, 4 DiD, 2 rejected, 11 not applicable. Rejected patches were for behavioral changes to long-standing drag and drop behavior that were marked as potential security issues. The amount of social engineering and user interaction required to abuse this behavior however has made it not a real practical issue over the past 9 years and the measures required to work around it as Mozilla has now done were considered disproportional in complexity and impact on browser behavior to warrant accepting them.