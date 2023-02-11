Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
PostgreSQL 15.2, 14.7, 13.10, 12.14, and 11.19 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 15.2, 14.7, 13.10, 12.14, and 11.19. This release closes one security vulnerability and fixes over 60 bugs reported over the last several months.
For the full list of changes, please review the release notes.Security Issues CVE-2022-41862: Client memory disclosure when connecting, with Kerberos, to modified server. Versions Affected: 12 - 15.
A modified, unauthenticated server or an unauthenticated man-in-the-middle can send an unterminated string during the establishment of Kerberos transport encryption. When a
libpqclient application has a Kerberos credential cache and doesn't explicitly disable option
gssencmode, a server can cause
libpqto over-read and report an error message containing uninitialized bytes from and following its receive buffer. If
libpq's caller somehow makes that message accessible to the attacker, this achieves a disclosure of the over-read bytes. We have not confirmed or ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for a crash or for presence of notable, confidential information in disclosed bytes.
Bug Fixes and Improvements
This update fixes over 60 bugs that were reported in the last several months. The issues listed below affect PostgreSQL 15. Some of these issues may also affect other supported versions of PostgreSQL.
Included in this release:
- Fix for partitioned tables to correctly update
GENERATEDcolumns in child tables if the
GENERATEDcolumn does not exist in the parent table or the child generated column has different dependencies than the parent.
- Several fixes for the
MERGEcommand.
- Allow a
WITH RECURSIVE ... CYCLEquery to access its
SEToutput column.
- Fix an issue with bulk insertions on foreign tables that could lead to logical inconsistencies, for example, a
BEFORE ROWtrigger may not process rows that should be available.
- Reject uses of undefined variables in
jsonpathexistence checks.
- Fix for
jsonbsubscripting that come directly from a
textcolumn in a table.
- Honor updated values of
checkpoint_completion_targeton reload.
- Log the correct ending timestamp in
recovery_target_xidmode.
- Fix issue to allow column lists longer than 100 when using logical replication.
- Prevent "wrong tuple length" failure at the end of
VACUUM.
- Avoid an immediate commit after
ANALYZEwhen using query pipelining.
- Several fixes to the query planner, including one that provides more opportunities for using memoization with partitionwise joins.
- Fix for statistics collection to correctly handle when a relation changes type (e.g. a table is converted to a view).
- Ensure full text search queries can be cancelled while performing phrase matches.
- Fix deadlock between
DROP DATABASEand logical replication worker process.
- Fix small session-lifespan memory leak when
CREATE SUBSCRIPTIONfails its connection attempt.
- Performance improvement for replicas with
hot_standbyenabled that are processing
SELECTqueries.
- Several fixes for logical decoding that improve its stability and bloat handling.
- Fix the default logical replication plug-in,
pgoutput, to not send columns that are not listed in a table's replication column list.
- Fix possible corruption of very large tablespace map files in
pg_basebackup.
- Remove a harmless warning from
pg_dumpin
--if-existsmode when the
publicschema has a non-default owner.
- Fix the
psqlcommands
\sfand
\efto handle SQL-language functions that have SQL-standard function bodies (i.e.
BEGIN ATOMIC).
- Fix tab completion of
ALTER FUNCTION/PROCEDURE/ROUTINE ... SET SCHEMA.
- Update the
pageinspectextension to mark its disk-accessing functions as
PARALLEL RESTRICTED.
- Fix the
segextension to not crash or print garbage if an input number has more than 127 digits.
This release also updates time zone data files to tzdata release 2022g for DST law changes in Greenland and Mexico, plus historical corrections for northern Canada, Colombia, and Singapore. Notably, a new timezone, America/Ciudad_Juarez, has been split off from America/Ojinaga. For the full list of changes available, please review the release notes.