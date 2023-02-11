Software-update: PostgreSQL 11.19 / 12.14 / 13.10 / 14.7 / 15.2

PostgreSQL logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

PostgreSQL 15.2, 14.7, 13.10, 12.14, and 11.19 Released!

The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 15.2, 14.7, 13.10, 12.14, and 11.19. This release closes one security vulnerability and fixes over 60 bugs reported over the last several months.

For the full list of changes, please review the release notes.

Security Issues CVE-2022-41862: Client memory disclosure when connecting, with Kerberos, to modified server. Versions Affected: 12 - 15.
A modified, unauthenticated server or an unauthenticated man-in-the-middle can send an unterminated string during the establishment of Kerberos transport encryption. When a libpq client application has a Kerberos credential cache and doesn't explicitly disable option gssencmode, a server can cause libpq to over-read and report an error message containing uninitialized bytes from and following its receive buffer. If libpq's caller somehow makes that message accessible to the attacker, this achieves a disclosure of the over-read bytes. We have not confirmed or ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for a crash or for presence of notable, confidential information in disclosed bytes.
Bug Fixes and Improvements

This update fixes over 60 bugs that were reported in the last several months. The issues listed below affect PostgreSQL 15. Some of these issues may also affect other supported versions of PostgreSQL.

Included in this release:

  • Fix for partitioned tables to correctly update GENERATED columns in child tables if the GENERATED column does not exist in the parent table or the child generated column has different dependencies than the parent.
  • Several fixes for the MERGE command.
  • Allow a WITH RECURSIVE ... CYCLE query to access its SET output column.
  • Fix an issue with bulk insertions on foreign tables that could lead to logical inconsistencies, for example, a BEFORE ROW trigger may not process rows that should be available.
  • Reject uses of undefined variables in jsonpath existence checks.
  • Fix for jsonb subscripting that come directly from a text column in a table.
  • Honor updated values of checkpoint_completion_target on reload.
  • Log the correct ending timestamp in recovery_target_xid mode.
  • Fix issue to allow column lists longer than 100 when using logical replication.
  • Prevent "wrong tuple length" failure at the end of VACUUM.
  • Avoid an immediate commit after ANALYZE when using query pipelining.
  • Several fixes to the query planner, including one that provides more opportunities for using memoization with partitionwise joins.
  • Fix for statistics collection to correctly handle when a relation changes type (e.g. a table is converted to a view).
  • Ensure full text search queries can be cancelled while performing phrase matches.
  • Fix deadlock between DROP DATABASE and logical replication worker process.
  • Fix small session-lifespan memory leak when CREATE SUBSCRIPTION fails its connection attempt.
  • Performance improvement for replicas with hot_standby enabled that are processing SELECT queries.
  • Several fixes for logical decoding that improve its stability and bloat handling.
  • Fix the default logical replication plug-in, pgoutput, to not send columns that are not listed in a table's replication column list.
  • Fix possible corruption of very large tablespace map files in pg_basebackup.
  • Remove a harmless warning from pg_dump in --if-exists mode when the public schema has a non-default owner.
  • Fix the psql commands \sf and \ef to handle SQL-language functions that have SQL-standard function bodies (i.e. BEGIN ATOMIC).
  • Fix tab completion of ALTER FUNCTION/PROCEDURE/ROUTINE ... SET SCHEMA.
  • Update the pageinspect extension to mark its disk-accessing functions as PARALLEL RESTRICTED.
  • Fix the seg extension to not crash or print garbage if an input number has more than 127 digits.

This release also updates time zone data files to tzdata release 2022g for DST law changes in Greenland and Mexico, plus historical corrections for northern Canada, Colombia, and Singapore. Notably, a new timezone, America/Ciudad_Juarez, has been split off from America/Ojinaga. For the full list of changes available, please review the release notes.

PostgreSQL

Versienummer 11.19 / 12.14 / 13.10 / 14.7 /
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website PostgreSQL
Download https://www.postgresql.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-02-2023 08:39
1 • submitter: cariolive23

11-02-2023 • 08:39

1

Submitter: cariolive23

Bron: PostgreSQL

GeroldM 11 februari 2023 20:21
Gebruik deze database in combinatie met Jira, en meerdere interne tools. Het is een heel goed stuk software, ook is het (in onze omgeving) erg betrouwbaar gebleken.

