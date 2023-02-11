Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

PostgreSQL 15.2, 14.7, 13.10, 12.14, and 11.19 Released! The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 15.2, 14.7, 13.10, 12.14, and 11.19. This release closes one security vulnerability and fixes over 60 bugs reported over the last several months. For the full list of changes, please review the release notes. Security Issues CVE-2022-41862: Client memory disclosure when connecting, with Kerberos, to modified server. Versions Affected: 12 - 15.

A modified, unauthenticated server or an unauthenticated man-in-the-middle can send an unterminated string during the establishment of Kerberos transport encryption. When a libpq client application has a Kerberos credential cache and doesn't explicitly disable option gssencmode , a server can cause libpq to over-read and report an error message containing uninitialized bytes from and following its receive buffer. If libpq 's caller somehow makes that message accessible to the attacker, this achieves a disclosure of the over-read bytes. We have not confirmed or ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for a crash or for presence of notable, confidential information in disclosed bytes.