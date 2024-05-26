De eerste bètarelease van PostgreSQL versie 17 is verschenen. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 17 kunnen verwachten:
Query and Operational Performance Improvements
PostgreSQL 17 builds on recent releases and continues to improve performance across the entire system. Vacuum, the PostgreSQL process responsible for reclaiming storage, has a new internal data structure that has shown up to a 20x memory reduction, along with improvements in overall time to complete its work. Additionally, the vacuum process no longer has a
1GBlimit on the memory it can use (controlled by
maintenance_work_mem), giving you the option to apply more resources to vacuuming.
This release introduces an interface to stream I/O, and can show performance improvements when performing sequential scans and running
ANALYZE. PostgreSQL 17 also includes configuration parameters that can control scalability of transaction, subtransaction and multixact buffers.
PostgreSQL 17 can now use both planner statistics and the sort order of common table expressions (
WITHqueries) to further optimize these queries and help them to execute more quickly. Additionally, this release significantly improves execution time of queries that use the
INclause with a B-tree index. Starting with this release, PostgreSQL can remove redundant
IS NOT NULLstatements from execution on columns that have a
NOT NULLconstraint, and no longer needs to do work on queries that contain an
IS NULLclause on an
IS NOT NULLcolumn. Now as of PostgreSQL 17, you can use parallel index builds for BRIN indexes.
Workloads with highly concurrent changes can benefit from PostgreSQL 17 with an improvement to how write-ahead log (WAL) locks are managed, with some tests showing up to a 2x performance improvement. Finally, PostgreSQL 17 adds more explicit SIMD instructions, including AVX-512 support for thePartitioned and distributed workloads enhancements
bit_countfunction.
PostgreSQL 17 brings more flexibility to partition management, adding the ability to both split and merge partitions, and adds support to partitioned tables for identity columns and exclusion constraints. Additionally, the PostgreSQL foreign data wrapper (
postgres_fdw) can realize performance benefits from queries with
EXISTSand
INsubqueries as these can now be pushed down to the remote server.
PostgreSQL 17 adds new capabilities to logical replication that make it simpler to use it in high availability workloads and on upgrades. Starting with upgrades from PostgreSQL 17 to newer versions, you no longer need to drop logical replication slots when usingDeveloper Experience
pg_upgrade, allowing you to avoid resynchronizing data after an upgrade. Additionally, this release introduces failover control for logical replication, providing more control for managing PostgreSQL databases in high availability environments. PostgreSQL 17 also lets logical replication subscribers use
hashindexes for lookups, and introduces the
pg_createsubscribercommand-line tool for adding logical replication on a replica using physical replication.
PostgreSQL 17 continues to build on the SQL/JSON standard, adding support for the
JSON_TABLEfeatures that can convert JSON to a standard PostgreSQL table, and SQL/JSON constructor (
JSON,
JSON_SCALAR,
JSON_SERIALIZE) and query functions (
JSON_EXISTS,
JSON_QUERY,
JSON_VALUE). Notably, these features were originally planned for the PostgreSQL 15 release but were reverted during the beta period due to design considerations, which is one reason we ask for you to help us test features during beta! Additionally, PostgreSQL 17 adds more functionality to its
jsonpathimplementation, and the ability to convert JSON values to different data types.
The
MERGEcommand now supports the
RETURNINGclause, letting you further work with modified rows. You can also see what part of the
MERGEcommand modified the row using the new
merge_actionfunction. PostgreSQL 17 also lets you update views using the
MERGEcommand, and adds a
WHEN NOT MATCHED BY SOURCEclause to let you provide behavior if a source row doesn't meet the conditions.
COPYis used to efficiently bulk load and export data from PostgreSQL, and now with PostgreSQL 17 you may see up to a 2x performance improvement when exporting large rows. Additionally,
COPYhas improved performance when the source encoding matches the destination encoding, and has a new option,
ON_ERROR, that lets the copy proceed even if there is an error inserting a row. PostgreSQL 17 also provides better support for asynchronous and more secure query cancellation routines, which drivers can adopt using the libpq API.
PostgreSQL 17 includes a built-in collation provider that provides similar sorting semantics to theSecurity Features
Ccollation except with
UTF-8encoding rather than
SQL_ASCII. This new collation is guaranteed to be immutable, ensuring that the return values of your sorts won't change regardless of what system your PostgreSQL installation runs on.
PostgreSQL 17 adds a new connection parameter,
sslnegotiation, which allows PostgreSQL to perform direct TLS handshakes when using ALPN, eliminating a network roundtrip. PostgreSQL is registered as
postgresqlin the ALPN directory. This release introduces event triggers that execute during authentication, and in libpq includes a new API called
PQchangePasswordthat automatically hashes passwords on the client-side to prevent accidental plaintext logging in the server.
PostgreSQL 17 adds a new predefined role calledBackup and Export Management
pg_maintainthat gives users permission to execute
VACUUM,
ANALYZE,
CLUSTER,
REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEW,
REINDEX, and
LOCK TABLEon all relations. This release also ensures the
search_pathis safe for maintenance operations like
VACUUM,
ANALYZE,
CLUSTER,
REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEWand
INDEX. Finally, users can now use
ALTER SYSTEMto set the values for unrecognized custom server variables.
PostgreSQL 17 introduces the ability to perform incremental backups usingMonitoring
pg_basebackup, and adds a new utility called
pg_combinebackupthat's used as part of the backup restoration process. This release adds a new flag to
pg_dumpcalled
--filter, letting you specify a file that contains instructions on what objects to include/exclude from a dump.
The
EXPLAINcommand, which provides information about query plans and execution, adds two new options:
SERIALIZE, which shows the amount of time it takes to convert data for network transmission, and
MEMORY, which reports optimizer memory usage. Additionally,
EXPLAINcan now show how much time is spent for I/O block reads and writes.
PostgreSQL 17 normalizes the parameters for
CALLin
pg_stat_statements, reducing the number of entries for frequently called stored procedures. Additionally,
VACUUMprogress reporting now shows the progress of vacuuming indexes. PostgreSQL 17 also introduces a new view,
pg_wait_events, which provides descriptions about wait events and can be combined with
pg_stat_activityto give more insight into why an active session is waiting. Additionally, some information in the
pg_stat_bgwriterview is now split out into the new
pg_stat_checkpointerview.