Versie 15 van PostgreSQL is uitgekomen. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Postgres, wat op zijn beurt weer is geïnspireerd op Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 15 kan het deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog staat hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

PostgreSQL 15 contains many new features and enhancements, including: Support for the SQL MERGE command.

Selective publication of tables' contents within logical replication publications, through the ability to specify column lists and row filter conditions.

More options for compression, including support for Zstandard (zstd) compression. This includes support for performing compression on the server side during pg_basebackup.

Support for structured server log output using the JSON format.

Performance improvements, particularly for in-memory and on-disk sorting.