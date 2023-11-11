Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit is tevens de laatste update voor versie 11. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 This release fixes three security vulnerabilities and over 55 bugs reported over the last several months. This release includes fixes for indexes where in certain cases, we advise reindexing. Please see the "Updating" section for more details. For the full list of changes, please review the release notes.

This is the final release of PostgreSQL 11. PostgreSQL 11 is now end-of-life and will no longer receive security and bug fixes. If you are running PostgreSQL 11 in a production environment, we suggest that you make plans to upgrade to a newer, supported version of PostgreSQL. Please see our versioning policy for more information.

CVSS v3 Base Score: 4.3

Supported, Vulnerable Versions: 11 - 16. The security team typically does not test unsupported versions, but this problem is quite old.

Certain aggregate function calls receiving "unknown"-type arguments could disclose bytes of server memory from the end of the "unknown"-type value to the next zero byte. One typically gets an "unknown"-type value via a string literal having no type designation. We have not confirmed or ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for presence of notable, confidential information in disclosed bytes.

CVSS v3 Base Score: 8.8

Supported, Vulnerable Versions: 11 - 16. The security team typically does not test unsupported versions, but this problem is quite old.

While modifying certain SQL array values, missing overflow checks let authenticated database users write arbitrary bytes to a memory area that facilitates arbitrary code execution. Missing overflow checks also let authenticated database users read a wide area of server memory. The CVE-2021-32027 fix covered some attacks of this description, but it missed others.

pg_cancel_backend

CVSS v3 Base Score: 2.2

Supported, Vulnerable Versions: 11 - 16. The security team typically does not test unsupported versions, but this problem is quite old.

Documentation says the pg_cancel_backend role cannot signal "a backend owned by a superuser". On the contrary, it can signal background workers, including the logical replication launcher. It can signal autovacuum workers and the autovacuum launcher. Signaling autovacuum workers and those two launchers provides no meaningful exploit, so exploiting this vulnerability requires a non-core extension with a less-resilient background worker. For example, a non-core background worker that does not auto-restart would experience a denial of service with respect to that particular background worker.

This update fixes over 55 bugs that were reported in the last several months. The issues listed below affect PostgreSQL 16. Some of these issues may also affect other supported versions of PostgreSQL.