Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit is tevens de laatste update voor versie 11. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
PostgreSQL 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 This release fixes three security vulnerabilities and over 55 bugs reported over the last several months. This release includes fixes for indexes where in certain cases, we advise reindexing. Please see the "Updating" section for more details. For the full list of changes, please review the release notes.PostgreSQL 11 EOL Notice
This is the final release of PostgreSQL 11. PostgreSQL 11 is now end-of-life and will no longer receive security and bug fixes. If you are running PostgreSQL 11 in a production environment, we suggest that you make plans to upgrade to a newer, supported version of PostgreSQL. Please see our versioning policy for more information.Security Issues CVE-2023-5868: Memory disclosure in aggregate function calls
CVSS v3 Base Score: 4.3CVE-2023-5869: Buffer overrun from integer overflow in array modification
Supported, Vulnerable Versions: 11 - 16. The security team typically does not test unsupported versions, but this problem is quite old.
Certain aggregate function calls receiving "unknown"-type arguments could disclose bytes of server memory from the end of the "unknown"-type value to the next zero byte. One typically gets an "unknown"-type value via a string literal having no type designation. We have not confirmed or ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for presence of notable, confidential information in disclosed bytes.
CVSS v3 Base Score: 8.8CVE-2023-5870: Role
While modifying certain SQL array values, missing overflow checks let authenticated database users write arbitrary bytes to a memory area that facilitates arbitrary code execution. Missing overflow checks also let authenticated database users read a wide area of server memory. The CVE-2021-32027 fix covered some attacks of this description, but it missed others.
pg_cancel_backendcan signal certain superuser processes
CVSS v3 Base Score: 2.2Bug Fixes and Improvements
Documentation says the
pg_cancel_backendrole cannot signal "a backend owned by a superuser". On the contrary, it can signal background workers, including the logical replication launcher. It can signal
autovacuumworkers and the
autovacuumlauncher. Signaling
autovacuumworkers and those two launchers provides no meaningful exploit, so exploiting this vulnerability requires a non-core extension with a less-resilient background worker. For example, a non-core background worker that does not auto-restart would experience a denial of service with respect to that particular background worker.
This update fixes over 55 bugs that were reported in the last several months. The issues listed below affect PostgreSQL 16. Some of these issues may also affect other supported versions of PostgreSQL.
- Fix issue where GiST indexes had an incorrect behavior during a "page split" operation that could lead to incorrect results in subsequent index searches. Please reindex GiST indexes after installing this update.
- Fix issue where B-tree indexes would incorrectly de-duplicate
intervalcolumns. Please reindex any B-tree index that includes an
intervalcolumn after installing this update.
- Provide more efficient indexing of
date,
timestamptz, and
timestampvalues in BRIN indexes when using a
minmax_multiopsclass. While not required, we recommend reindexing BRIN indexes that include these data types after installing this update.
- Fix for bulk table insertion into partitioned tables.
- Fix for hash-partitioned tables with multiple partition keys during step generation and runtime pruning that could lead to crashes in some cases.
- Throw the correct error if
pgrowlocks()is applied to a partitioned table
- Fix inconsistent rechecking of concurrently-updated rows during
MERGEwhen using
READ COMMITTEDmode.
- Fix over-allocation of a constructed
tsvector.
- Fix
ALTER SUBSCRIPTIONto apply changes in the
run_as_owneroption.
- Several fixes for
COPY FROM,
- Several fixes for handling torn reads with
pg_control.
- Fix "could not find pathkey item to sort" errors occurring while planning aggregate functions with
ORDER BYor
DISTINCToptions.
- When
track_io_timingis enabled, include the time taken by relation extension operations as write time.
- Track the dependencies of cached
CALLstatements, and re-plan them when needed.
- Treat out-of-memory failures as
FATALwhile reading WAL.
- Fix
pg_dumpto dump the new
run_as_owneroption of subscriptions.
- Fix
pg_restoreso that selective restores will include both table-level and column-level ACLs for selected tables.
- Add logic to
pg_upgradeto check for use of obsolete data types
abstime,
reltime, and
tinterval.
- Fix
vacuumdbto have multiple
-Nswitches actually exclude tables in multiple schemas.
-
amcheckwill no longer report interrupted page deletion as corruption.
- Fix
btree_ginindexes on
intervalcolumns to properly return data when using the
<and
<=operators.