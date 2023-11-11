Er zullen weinig tweakers zijn die het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander niet kennen. Dat er ook een versie is die op Android gebruikt kan worden, is waarschijnlijk minder bekend. Enige tijd geleden is op verzoek van Google het kunnen uitvoeren van apk-installatiebestanden uit het programma verwijderd, maar bij Ghisler is een versie op te halen waar die functionaliteit nog wel aanwezig is. Christian Ghisler is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 3.50 en heeft een eerste bètarelease uitgebracht. De changelog daarvan kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added: Context menu: Remember last "Open with"/"Send to" option chosen by the user, and show it in the context menu

Editor: Let the user open text files of any size after showing a warning "Out of memory" with option "Retry" if the file is larger than 1.5MB

Cache user-changed name of sd card to reduce reads from settings

Media Player: New context menu items to share (Send to) either the selected tracks, or the clicked track when nothing was selected

Show album covers for music files as thumbnails in main program (can be disabled via main menu - Configure - Thumbnails - Audio)

Show size with 2 digits after the decimal separator when the number in front of it is smaller than 100

Bookmarks: Context menu now allows to open just one of source+target folders if both have been configured Fixed: Content provider: Send file to media database scanner when closed if it was opened for writing, e.g. when someone uploads a file to the WiFi transfer plugin

Editor: Auto-save when switching away from it didn't work when the TEMP directory had not been created yet

Workaround for Android bug: When clicking on one of the last item icons in a very long list, Android sometimes reported a click on the line instead

On Android 13 and newer, clicking on the editor widget failed in third party launchers like Nova

Send single folder via context menu: Grant right to access items in folder

Inform user when Android "Files" app is too new to allow access to Android/data and Android/obb

Compare by content was broken for files larger than 2GB (because File.available() always returned 0)

Root: Increased speed reading partition table from /proc/mounts to avoid timeout with huge partition tables used by newer Magisk installations

Editor: When opening the editor with a different file after auto-save to TEMP, first load the unsaved file and offer to save it. If the user declines, keep the unsaved file open

Editor: When returning to the editor after auto-save to TEMP, re-open the temp file and show "*" in the title to indicate that the original still wasn't saved

Editor: Show "File saved: TEMP" when switching away from editor, so the user doesn't think the file was saved automatically

Find files: in rare cases, text at the end of the file wouldn't be found if the file was just slightly larger than a multiple of 4096 bytes

When setting the time format manually to H:m or h:m, don't pad the hour to 2 digits

When deleting a file in one panel, the free space wasn't updated in the other if it showed a different directory on the same partition

Associated file icon wasn't updated after opening file and setting one app as the default when opening the file as a content url

Android 14: Folders in Android/data are completely hidden now, so we just show all apps there - most of them won't have a subfolder there, though

Disable "pull down to refresh" while the user performs a drag&drop operation

Cursor navigation broken in landscape mode on buttons "swap" and "equal", e.g. on Android TV