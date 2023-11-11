Er zullen weinig tweakers zijn die het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander niet kennen. Dat er ook een versie is die op Android gebruikt kan worden, is waarschijnlijk minder bekend. Enige tijd geleden is op verzoek van Google het kunnen uitvoeren van apk-installatiebestanden uit het programma verwijderd, maar bij Ghisler is een versie op te halen waar die functionaliteit nog wel aanwezig is. Christian Ghisler is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 3.50 en heeft een eerste bètarelease uitgebracht. De changelog daarvan kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Added:
Fixed:
- Context menu: Remember last "Open with"/"Send to" option chosen by the user, and show it in the context menu
- Editor: Let the user open text files of any size after showing a warning "Out of memory" with option "Retry" if the file is larger than 1.5MB
- Cache user-changed name of sd card to reduce reads from settings
- Media Player: New context menu items to share (Send to) either the selected tracks, or the clicked track when nothing was selected
- Show album covers for music files as thumbnails in main program (can be disabled via main menu - Configure - Thumbnails - Audio)
- Show size with 2 digits after the decimal separator when the number in front of it is smaller than 100
- Bookmarks: Context menu now allows to open just one of source+target folders if both have been configured
- Content provider: Send file to media database scanner when closed if it was opened for writing, e.g. when someone uploads a file to the WiFi transfer plugin
- Editor: Auto-save when switching away from it didn't work when the TEMP directory had not been created yet
- Workaround for Android bug: When clicking on one of the last item icons in a very long list, Android sometimes reported a click on the line instead
- On Android 13 and newer, clicking on the editor widget failed in third party launchers like Nova
- Send single folder via context menu: Grant right to access items in folder
- Inform user when Android "Files" app is too new to allow access to Android/data and Android/obb
- Compare by content was broken for files larger than 2GB (because File.available() always returned 0)
- Root: Increased speed reading partition table from /proc/mounts to avoid timeout with huge partition tables used by newer Magisk installations
- Editor: When opening the editor with a different file after auto-save to TEMP, first load the unsaved file and offer to save it. If the user declines, keep the unsaved file open
- Editor: When returning to the editor after auto-save to TEMP, re-open the temp file and show "*" in the title to indicate that the original still wasn't saved
- Editor: Show "File saved: TEMP" when switching away from editor, so the user doesn't think the file was saved automatically
- Find files: in rare cases, text at the end of the file wouldn't be found if the file was just slightly larger than a multiple of 4096 bytes
- When setting the time format manually to H:m or h:m, don't pad the hour to 2 digits
- When deleting a file in one panel, the free space wasn't updated in the other if it showed a different directory on the same partition
- Associated file icon wasn't updated after opening file and setting one app as the default when opening the file as a content url
- Android 14: Folders in Android/data are completely hidden now, so we just show all apps there - most of them won't have a subfolder there, though
- Disable "pull down to refresh" while the user performs a drag&drop operation
- Cursor navigation broken in landscape mode on buttons "swap" and "equal", e.g. on Android TV