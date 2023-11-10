Software-update: KeeperFX 1.0.0

KeeperFX logo (79 pix)Versie 1.0.0 van KeeperFX is uitgekomen. KeeperFX is een opensource modificatie van het spel Dungeon Keeper uit 1997. Om het te kunnen spelen is wel het originele spel nodig, maar dat is nog steeds verkrijgbaar voor momenteel minder dan twee euro. KeeperFX bevat diverse verbeteringen ten opzichte van het origineel, zoals bijvoorbeeld ondersteuning voor Windows 7, 8, 10 en 11, hogere resoluties, verbeterde besturing, graphics en geluid, extra levels, en niet te vergeten: multiplayer. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

KeeperFX 1.0.0 has been released!

Numerous volunteers have put in a lot of work to deliver a long list of features and fixes. Notably, with this release, there is a jump from version 0.x to version 1.x, coinciding with the removal of the link to the keeperfx.dll file.

This means that all original Dungeon Keeper code has been rewritten, establishing KeeperFX as a true open-source standalone game. Ownership of the original game is still and will always be required for copyright reasons. When installing KeeperFX 1.0, perform a fresh installation without overwriting any previous versions. Saved games cannot be migrated. There is a wiki that holds answers to most of the questions you may have, and we have a large and friendly discord community where we welcome all friendly new members.

What’s new in KeeperFX 1.0.0:
  • All remaining legacy functionality from the Dungeon Keeper executable has been moved to KeeperFX.
    • This means we are no longer limited by the original game in what we can change
    • There can now be more than 2048 things on the map at the same time
  • Maps are no longer limited to being 85x85, they can be larger or smaller
  • New units: Time Mage and Druid (are not used in old campaigns, but wait to see them in new maps)
  • Higher frame rates
  • Fixed crashes when playing in 4k resolution
  • Improved bridge building and digging for enemy computers
  • Stopped the best computer players from instantly dropping their entire army on you
  • Removed the lowest rated campaigns that were bundled, to give new users a positive first impression
  • Bundled campaigns got higher quality landview speeches
  • Added more translations for included maps and campaigns
  • Objects can have a direction (so face east for example)
  • More customization options for mapmakers and modders.
    • Add new creatures
    • Level scripts can be larger, resulting in more complex scenarios
    • Add new shots
    • New script commands
    • Custom music and sounds
    • Fully configurable traps
    • New decorative objects
  • New map textures
  • Orcs got an eating animation and the Avatar a torture animation
  • Maps can have larger hero parties
  • Improved multiplayer stability
  • Multiplayer map numbers can go past 255
  • Gems are now purple on the minimap to distinguish them from gold
  • Units visible on minimap no longer jump around

KeeperFX

Versienummer 1.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeeperFX
Download https://keeperfx.net/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-11-2023
Submitter: kuurtjes

10-11-2023 • 18:50

23

Submitter: kuurtjes

Bron: KeeperFX

Reacties (23)

Platte_Band 10 november 2023 19:29
Vet! Dit spel heel veel gespeeld vroeger. Iemand ervaring met deze mod / remake?
kuurtjes @Platte_Band10 november 2023 20:29
Jep. Ikzelf ben de webdev voor de officiele website.

Zoals @raschaoot aangeeft is het ondertussen dé manier om Dungeon Keeper te spelen.

We proberen alles zo gelijk mogelijk te houden, wat soms wat moeilijk is omdat er ook veel bugs gefixt worden die de balans bijvoorbeeld verstoort had in de originele versie. Een level 9 meesteres in de originele versie is bijvoorbeeld beter dan een level 10 meesteres omdat op level 10 haar Speed spell overflowt en veel te snel afloopt. Door dit te fixen moeten we dan als community de balans terug brengen, wat soms moeilijker is dan lijkt.

Verder is al de extra content alleen maar van toepassing bij nieuwe maps en content, of als je zelf je game mod. De originele levels gebruiken allemaal de zelfde wezens en textures, maar map- en campaign makers kunnen de nieuwe zaken gebruiken.

Buiten deze aanpassingen is het eigenlijk allemaal wat Dungeon Keeper had kunnen worden mocht het nog in development zijn door Bullfrog. Zeker aan te raden! :)
raschaoot @Platte_Band10 november 2023 19:40
Dit is tegenwoordig dé manier om Dungeon Keeper 1 te spelen.
Zeker een aanrader als je er weer eens zin in hebt :D
LuMMeL86 @Platte_Band10 november 2023 19:40
Zeker, is top.
Cybermage 10 november 2023 20:46
Cool. Nu moet ik gaan zoeken naar installatie medium ;)
nah koop hem wel weer eens op gog. Neem aan dat je daar wel mee werkt.
mooie tijden dat ik zelfs de avatar van de tegenstander voor mij kon laten werken :)

kuurtjes @Cybermage10 november 2023 20:58
Yes, GOG is geen probleem.

Op dit moment moet je wel nog eventjes de versie van GOG installeren, omdat ons installatie programma (wat gewoon kopiëren en plakken is uiteindelijk) nog niet met de installer of je account te werk kan.

Je kan de GOG versie trouwens zonder GOG Galaxy installeren door niet de grote blauwe download knop te gebruiken maar een beetje lager de "Offline installer" te downloaden.
Anoniem: 57411 @kuurtjes11 november 2023 13:06
Je kan de GOG versie trouwens zonder GOG Galaxy installeren door niet de grote blauwe download knop te gebruiken maar een beetje lager de "Offline installer" te downloaden.
En dat bestand kan met innoextract uitgepakt worden zonder het spel te installeren.

Voor KeeperFX maakt het niet installeren van dungeon keeper niet uit, als ik het goed zie.

kuurtjes @Anoniem: 5741111 november 2023 16:14
Dat wist ik zelfs niet! Bedankt! :)

Zullen we zeker naar zien wanneer de officiele Launcher geupdate wordt.
ChevyVanDude @Cybermage11 november 2023 12:32
Op dit moment kost het maar 1,40: https://www.gog.com/en/game/dungeon_keeper.
5,60 is ook niet veel geld (standaard bedrag)

Melones @ChevyVanDude11 november 2023 17:03
haha ik ging naar GOG om m te kopen, had ik alleen de knop om m als gift te kopen... Ik scrollen scrollen, zoeken....

had m al! :+
Tuinhark @Cybermage12 november 2023 15:31
Als je een websearch doet naar "Dungeon Keeper Internet Archive", dan kom je bij The Internet Archive uit. Daar heb je de mogelijkheid om de game binnen de browser te draaien. Ook om 'm (= de DOS-versie) te downloaden trouwens.

Nu zie ik de club van The Internet Archive niet aan voor een "piracy club", dus dat zal dan wel legaal zijn? 🤔

Also, steun GOG en koop de game daar ook. 🙂

:Y)

batjes 10 november 2023 22:09
Als voormalig DK verslaafde de nostalgie playthrough van een paar jaar geleden via KeeperFX gedaan.

Super tof om te lezen dat de ontwikkeling doorgezet is, het stond een paar jaar geleden een tijdje behoorlijk stil en dacht eigenlijk dat het een beetje gestorven was.

Tijd om het weer eens te proberen, WftO kietelde die kriebel de laatste jaren, maar blijft mij te veel DK2 en te weinig DK.
kuurtjes @batjes10 november 2023 22:33
Misschien dat Lords of Nether wel in je verlanglijstje past dan. Is wel nog in development maar ziet er alvast goed uit.

Verder heeft KeeperFX inderdaad even stilgelegen, maar een 2 tal jaar geleden heeft iemand de taak van maintainer over genomen en is het terug in volle gang. (Een Nederlander trouwens :Y))
Keiran @batjes10 november 2023 22:44
En vergeet Dungeons niet! Daar is net deel 4 van uit gekomen: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1643310/Dungeons_4/
wouzke 11 november 2023 08:42
Ik herinner me van vroeger dat dit in het Nederlands was, is dit nog steeds een optie? In de GoG versie bijvoorbeeld.
Anoniem: 57411 @wouzke11 november 2023 11:04
Yep, de Nederlandse vertaling, inclusief nasynchronisatie, is bij de gog versie inbegrepen.

In KeeperFX is de taal in te stellen via de launcher.

wouzke @Anoniem: 5741111 november 2023 13:54
Oké, kopen kopen kopen :D

Momenteel 1,39€ op GoG, dat heb ik ervoor over om zelf enkel nog maar de intro te horen :D
zerotol 11 november 2023 16:50
een van mijn greatests games of all time

ik veronderstel dat Deepers Dungeons hier ook mee werkt?
kuurtjes @zerotol11 november 2023 16:54
Ja. Ik denk zelfs dat je de originele DK CD zonder DD kan gebruiken en toch de DD maps er bij krijgt.
Anoniem: 57411 11 november 2023 13:00
Ruim op tijd voor om in januari te kunnen spelen voor de Dos Game Club.

MoonRaven 11 november 2023 01:28
Oh wow, geweldig werk! Dit ga ik zeker proberen!
jerkitout 11 november 2023 03:24
Ik heb het net geinstallerd, maar de scrollen met de touchpad werkt niet goed. Ik kan alleen omlaag scrollen. Weet iemand een fix?
kuurtjes @jerkitout12 november 2023 10:55
Gebruik je een azerty toetsenbord? Met azerty moet je eerst je keybinds aanpassen.

Je kan trouwens extra support vragen op de Discord.

