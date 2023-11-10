Versie 1.0.0 van KeeperFX is uitgekomen. KeeperFX is een opensource modificatie van het spel Dungeon Keeper uit 1997. Om het te kunnen spelen is wel het originele spel nodig, maar dat is nog steeds verkrijgbaar voor momenteel minder dan twee euro. KeeperFX bevat diverse verbeteringen ten opzichte van het origineel, zoals bijvoorbeeld ondersteuning voor Windows 7, 8, 10 en 11, hogere resoluties, verbeterde besturing, graphics en geluid, extra levels, en niet te vergeten: multiplayer. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Numerous volunteers have put in a lot of work to deliver a long list of features and fixes. Notably, with this release, there is a jump from version 0.x to version 1.x, coinciding with the removal of the link to the keeperfx.dll file.

This means that all original Dungeon Keeper code has been rewritten, establishing KeeperFX as a true open-source standalone game. Ownership of the original game is still and will always be required for copyright reasons. When installing KeeperFX 1.0, perform a fresh installation without overwriting any previous versions. Saved games cannot be migrated. There is a wiki that holds answers to most of the questions you may have, and we have a large and friendly discord community where we welcome all friendly new members.