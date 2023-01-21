Er zullen weinig tweakers zijn die het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander niet kennen. Dat er ook een versie is die op Android gebruikt kan worden, is waarschijnlijk minder bekend. Enige tijd geleden is op verzoek van Google het kunnen uitvoeren van apk-installatiebestanden uit het programma verwijderd, maar bij Ghisler is een versie op te halen waar die functionaliteit nog wel aanwezig is. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in version 3.41? Always show "Open with" context menu item even if the file type has no associated apps

Send shell commands to the SFTP plugin via a button with "Send shell commands" option

Get confirmation before reading the list of installed apps by request from Google

Make the user accept the privacy policy at program start

Bugfixes The history of changes can be found here.