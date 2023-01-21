Software-update: Total Commander for Android 3.41

Er zullen weinig tweakers zijn die het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander niet kennen. Dat er ook een versie is die op Android gebruikt kan worden, is waarschijnlijk minder bekend. Enige tijd geleden is op verzoek van Google het kunnen uitvoeren van apk-installatiebestanden uit het programma verwijderd, maar bij Ghisler is een versie op te halen waar die functionaliteit nog wel aanwezig is. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in version 3.41?
  • Always show "Open with" context menu item even if the file type has no associated apps
  • Send shell commands to the SFTP plugin via a button with "Send shell commands" option
  • Get confirmation before reading the list of installed apps by request from Google
  • Make the user accept the privacy policy at program start
  • Bugfixes

The history of changes can be found here.

Versienummer 3.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website Ghisler
Download https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ghisler.android.TotalCommander
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-01-2023 11:38
5 • submitter: novice.tweaker

21-01-2023 • 11:38

5

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

11-'23 Total Commander for Android 3.50 bèta 2 1
11-'23 Total Commander for Android 3.50 bèta 1 6
01-'23 Total Commander for Android 3.41 5
12-'22 Total Commander for Android 3.40 33
10-'20 Total Commander for Android 3.10 33
05-'17 Total Commander for Android & BlackBerry 2.80 9
01-'16 Total Commander for Android & BlackBerry 2.72 3
12-'15 Total Commander for Android & BlackBerry 2.71 30
08-'15 Total Commander for Android & BlackBerry 2.62 6
06-'15 Total Commander for Android & BlackBerry 2.61 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander for Android

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
4
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
novice.tweaker 21 januari 2023 17:08
De Total Commander for Android versie op Google Play bevat geen APK-installer meer. Voor degenen die de Google Play-versie willen blijven gebruiken, maar toch APK/APKS/APKM/XAPK-bestanden wil kunnen installeren, heeft Ghisler een aparte app uitgebracht. De Multi-APK-Installer app. Deze app moet je buiten Google Play om installeren en zal dan automatisch gebruikt worden door Total Commander for Android om APK-bestanden te installeren (vanaf versie 3.40 beta 3).

Er is ook een Total Commander for Android versie met ingebouwde APK-installer. Deze is te downloaden vanaf het Total Commander forum. Deze app heeft een extra letter "d" aan het eind van het versienummer. Dus versie 3.41d is de versie met ingebouwde APK-installer.

Total Commander for Android met ingebouwde APK-installer, plugins en de Multi-APK-Installer zijn ook te downloaden en up-to-date te houden m.b.v. de F-Droid app. Je moet hiervoor de F-Droid app downloaden en installeren en de Total Commander for Android repositories toevoegen in deze app. Hoe je dit doet, lees je hier.
GebakkePizza 21 januari 2023 13:12
Enige tijd geleden is op verzoek van Google het kunnen uitvoeren van apk-installatiebestanden uit het programma verwijderd[...]
X-Plore is gewoon nog te vinden in de (Android TV) store en ondersteunt het uitvoeren van apk-installatiebestanden wel. Daarnaast o.a. ondersteuning voor LAN (SMB), (S)FTP(S), Cloud storage, disk map, root, open with etc. Gebruik deze tool zelf sinds de goede tijden van Nokia Symbian (~2003).
maali @GebakkePizza21 januari 2023 20:58
dat doet total commander ook maar dan moet je wel eerst ff een plugin installeren
Rinaldootje 21 januari 2023 14:58
Indien gewenst, is de versie, waar de installer nog wel werkt, gewoon op het forum van ghisler punt ch te vinden.
MikeOO 21 januari 2023 15:09
Met Android 12 wordt er steeds meer beperkingen opgelegd. Bestanden aanpassen van Kodi folder is met de meeste tools ook niet meer te doen.

Gebruik hiervoor nu zelf adbLink voor die via Windows werkt en hiermee kun je dit nog wel doen en ook APK installeren. Kwestie van het IP-adres invullen en op het toestel of bv Chromecast toestemming geven en kun je aardig wat dingen aanpassen.

adbLink
http://jocala.com/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq