Software-update: Data Crow 4.5

Data Crow logo (79 pix) Data Crow is een catalogusprogramma dat orde kan scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald. Het programma is opensource en in Java geschreven, en het is dan ook eenvoudig om aanpassingen aan het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit te maken. In versie 4.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Data Crow 4.5 has been released

This version brings the old web module back to live. There are no major adjustments since the 4.2.2 version as the goal was to get it back in, running on the latest libraries available. This means the web module can now be fully supported again and makes it possible to extend the web module in the (near) future. One of the main things to change after this release is to make sure the UI also shows nicely on mobile devices; it is currently not optimized for this.

Updated
  • Java version has been uplifted from 11 to 17 as depending libraries required this.
  • Updated the web module from 4.2.2 to make it compatible with Data Crow 4.5.
New
  • Web module has been re-implemented; PrimeFaces has been upgraded from version 6 to 12 (since Data Crow 4.2.2). The web server used to run on TomCat (embedded) and is now running Jetty 11 (also embedded). All required components have been uplifted to their respective latest version.
  • Web module additions since 4.2.2: images can now also be deleted, drop downs now also have an empty option.
  • Discogs.com online search for music albums has been added. Reintroduced after it was removed in version 4.3 as it was no longer working in 4.2.2. It has been completely rewritten.
Fixed
  • Fixes since Data Crow 4.2.2 for web module: logging off was not correctly implemented, messages were not being displayed on the web item form and tags were not saved when editing an item
  • Server could not allow parameters for the underlying web service to be passed (-D..)
  • Sometimes (discovered when working on the web module) picture are not correctly deleted. This was currently not effecting the Java client, only web client, but would / could have caused issues for new developments.
  • The layout of the main screen was not correctly saved on exiting Data Crow.
  • Music Album & Track fields were not being translated.
  • Sorting has been fixed. Sorting is now done correctly; case insensitive and special character insensitive.
  • Incorrect field settings in the movie module (String value type but Number edit field).
  • Media modules item sorting was (sometimes) incorrectly based on the ID field. Now, if no other sorting field has been defined, the overview is sorted on the title of the item.

Data Crow screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Java, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Data Crow
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Data-Crow.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-01-2023 10:30 7

20-01-2023 • 10:30

7

Bron: Data Crow

Update-historie

30-04 Data Crow 5.0 2
12-'23 Data Crow 4.11.0 1
08-'23 Data Crow 4.10.0 2
06-'23 Data Crow 4.9.1 0
05-'23 Data Crow 4.9.0 0
03-'23 Data Crow 4.8.0 0
03-'23 Data Crow 4.7.0 0
02-'23 Data Crow 4.6.1 0
01-'23 Data Crow 4.5 7
12-'22 Data Crow 4.4 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Data Crow

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
6
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Roel1966 20 januari 2023 22:36
Eigenljik ben ik al een tijdje op zoek naar een of andere tool om eens al mijn Yamaha keyboard styles te kunnen rangschikken maar de meeste database tools zijn er helaas niet geschikt voor.
Jerie 20 januari 2023 14:48
Och heden wat een lelijke UI, en jawel hoor: Java. Zo te lezen Swing.

Ik hou dit al sinds jaar en dag in verschillende tekst bestandjes middels een tekst editor bij. Aan te passen remote via SSH, eenvoudig middels de kracht van vim keybinds. Ik geef toe dat bijvoorbeeld browsen middels een web browser en icoontjes het mogelijk overzichtelijker maakt. Maar dat sla ik met zo'n UI die me doet denken aan eind jaren 90 toch even over :Y)

Licenties bewaar ik in m'n password manager (die te benaderen is via SSH of backend + web browser).

De feature om bijvoorbeeld Discogs als backend te gebruiken lijkt me wel handig, bijvoorbeeld Depressurizer zou qua games ook context kunnen bieden. Lijkt wel een web module te hebben maar dan weer geen responsive design? Syncing mag je ook zelf doen.
PrimusIP @Jerie20 januari 2023 15:25
Als ik eerlijk ben vind ik die UI van data crow er nou niet lelijker uit zien dan een command line interface.

Hoewel ik best voorstander ben van esthetisch mooi uitziende software, boeit dit me bij dit soort tools niet echt. Of het nou dit is, Calibre (waar ik regelmatig opmerkingen over hoor) of een DMS achtige tool als Paperless, Het gaat er om dat je dingen goed terug kan vinden, het je er in ondersteund betrouwbaar is, en weet ik wat meer. Als dat nou allemaal perfect is, kom dan maar met een mooiere UI.
Roel1966 @Jerie20 januari 2023 22:34
Bedenk ook erbij dat bij open source software de programmeurs niet maar vrijelijk een gelikte UI kunnen maken zonder het risico te lopen dat die op een of ander betaald programma lijkt. Maar sowieso zijn dit echte gebruikerstools waarbij ik persoonlijk dan een UI niet zo heel belangrijk vind. Zo lang het wel maar enigszins intuïtief in elkaar zit en dat is wel iets wat ik soms wel mis bij open source software.

Maar ja, ik denk er wel telkens bij open source software vaak puur op vrijwillige basis geschreven word en mensen min of meer voor niets uren zitten te werken.
beerse @Jerie20 januari 2023 17:57
Als ik jou goed begrijp ben je bang voor de vooruitgang met je jaren 80 oplossing. }>

In de tekst hier boven staat redelijk duidelijk dat het een opensource project betreft en dat je geheel vrij bent om de interface naar eigen inzicht aan te passen. Dat schijnt mede op basis van java als taal betrekkelijk eenvoudig te zijn. :+
Theo_de_Ripper 23 januari 2023 01:24
Dit progje wil ik wel eens proberen voor mijn cd en dvd collectie. Hopelijk hoeft JAVA Runtime Environment niet geïnstalleerd te worden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq