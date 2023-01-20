Data Crow is een catalogusprogramma dat orde kan scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald. Het programma is opensource en in Java geschreven, en het is dan ook eenvoudig om aanpassingen aan het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit te maken. In versie 4.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This version brings the old web module back to live. There are no major adjustments since the 4.2.2 version as the goal was to get it back in, running on the latest libraries available. This means the web module can now be fully supported again and makes it possible to extend the web module in the (near) future. One of the main things to change after this release is to make sure the UI also shows nicely on mobile devices; it is currently not optimized for this.

Java version has been uplifted from 11 to 17 as depending libraries required this.

Updated the web module from 4.2.2 to make it compatible with Data Crow 4.5.

Web module has been re-implemented; PrimeFaces has been upgraded from version 6 to 12 (since Data Crow 4.2.2). The web server used to run on TomCat (embedded) and is now running Jetty 11 (also embedded). All required components have been uplifted to their respective latest version.

Web module additions since 4.2.2: images can now also be deleted, drop downs now also have an empty option.

Discogs.com online search for music albums has been added. Reintroduced after it was removed in version 4.3 as it was no longer working in 4.2.2. It has been completely rewritten.