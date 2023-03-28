Data Crow is een catalogusprogramma dat orde kan scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald. Het programma in Java geschreven en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is dan ook eenvoudig om het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit aan te passen. In versie 4.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

With each release there’s more available in Data Crow. This time there’s a completely new module; Board Games. It includes online search support using the magnificent site BoardGamesAtlas.com. On the Movie front a new online search has been added; MovieMeter.nl. The help has been moved to the website and the applications help has been linked to the website.

Added a new module: Board Games

Added online search: Board Games Atlas.

Added merge option to other modules beside the property modules. This means you can now merge artists, developers and other (sub) module items. It allows you to select the duplicated items and select an existing target item. The process will the update all references from the duplicated items to the new target item. When that’s done, the selected duplicated items are removed from the database completely. The merge dialog has been improved a bit as well.

Added componists module and added a componists field to the music album module.

Added moviemeter.nl online search (Dutch movie site).

Database language setting added. This determines how items are sorted. For most languages, the default will work. But if you find the sorting is not correct, please change the setting in Settings > Regional Settings > Database Language.

The help system was relying on old library called Java Help. As the information within was hard to maintained it has been decided to move the help system onto the datacrow.org website (https://datacrow.org/docs). When you press F1 for help, this page will be opened. Pages have been mapped to the appropriate topics you are requesting help for, as was the case for the old help system.

Updated HSQL DB to version 2.7.1. JSoup updated to 1.15.4. Gson (from Google) updated to version 2.10.1. Apache xmlgraphics Batik updated to 1.16. Apache PDFBox updated to 2.0.27. Apache Tika upgraded to 2.7.0. Log4j updated to 2.20. jAudiotagger updated to 3.0.1. ImageIO updated to 3.9.4. Jetty updated to 11.0.14. Jakarta Faces updated to 4.0.1. Jakarta Platform updated to 10.0.0. SLF4J API Module updated 2.0.6. Jakarta Servlet updated to 6.0.

Online service pack 1.7: reimplemented online service for The Movie Database; fixed issues present in previous versions where actors and such were no longer retrieved and added additional fields to be retrieved such as: rating, countries and languages.

Switched on key field settings in everyone’s configuration. This will allow for the uniqueness check to work; when saving an item, Data Crow will check whether the item already exists. It does this by checking the field settings; it will check the combination of values for all fields marked as “key”. If an item already exists with the exact same values for these key fields Data Crow will prevent you from saving the item. Since this was incorrectly set in the base configuration of Data Crow it will now be adjusted (just once) for everyone; every field that is currently marked as ‘required’ will also gain the ‘key’ setting (see Settings > General Field Settings).

Discogs.com service now also sets the composer for tracks & albums.

References filter will now filter on contains instead of starting with, same for the field filter dialogs.

Small layout fixes for the loan administration panel.

Added sorting capabilities to the General Field Settings dialog.

Added look & feels; FlatLaf IntelliJ, FlatLaf Dark & FlatLaf Darcula

File Renamer; renamed Start button to Preview.

Find & Replace; renamed Appy button to Preview.

Discogs.com; title contained the artist name. Changed to only contain the title.

Discogs.com; added two additional search fields; year and artist. They are both optional and can be used to refine your queries.

Discogs.com; added UPC search mode.

Books module: added fields added translators & year of First Publication

Online search OpenLibrary.org: added translators & year of First Publication

Online search OpenLibrary.org: added optional author filter field to narrow search

Online search: improved the search result overview; less clunky (large) components with fixed fields. Instead smaller cards are displayed and the details of a search result can be reviewed in the quick view of the online search form.