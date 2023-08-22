Data Crow is een catalogusprogramma dat orde kan scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald. Het programma in Java geschreven en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is dan ook eenvoudig om het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit aan te passen. Versie 4.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Attachments can now be added to items. These documents are stored within the Data Crow data set in a compressed format (zip). All main modules allow for attachments to be added.

Added drag and drop support for pictures (from file and directly from web pages) and attachments.

New Russian translations has been added (not finalized)

Portuguese translation has been revamped Changed On upgrade, Data Crow will convert all images to a standard format (JPEG). This is to reduce storage size and improve performance. Additionally a maximum resolution will be maintained: 3840 * 2160.

Data Crow will no longer close windows or exit when pressing the Esc key. This has been changed to Ctrl / Command + Esc .

key. This has been changed to / + . Create multiple now allows for rows to be deleted.

Create multiple will only show one message when multiple items could not be saved.

Update All will now process all items and show a combined message on failures (due to constraints) rather then individual messages.

Filter dialog will keep the selected field and operator when adding entries.

Extended the image formats supported by Data Crow, including webp.

Online search will now store images to the temporary folder instead of keeping the images completely in memory.

Related items are now shown in the quick view as well Fixed Incorrect alignment of the filter label on the related items tab.

Update all dialog; could not create new reference using the icon for the reference / references field.

Create multiple items dialog; sometimes, for custom modules, no fields are displayed. Now, all enabled and editable fields are displayed.

Item form settings; sometimes it does not show any fields available for assignment.

UI scaling session can get lost when switching between user folders.

Filter dialog shows value field for is filled / is empty operator when switching between fields.

OpenLibrary search: edition data mix up (sometimes) causing incorrect results

OpenLibrary search: language not imported when searching on ISBN

OpenLibrary search: ISBN10 and ISBN13 should always be filled but are sometimes blank

Several (potential and very real) memory leaks have been fixed

When server and client run in different languages issues could occur with the data filters

Missing Line Breaks in Quick View Pane

Client – Server: on saving an item where there are data issues, such an item not being unique, the item form is closed instead of kept open

Client – Server: update all dialog won’t open

Image importer parses incorrect resolution for image

File browser: file type description too long for field (too many extension / file types supported). Abbreviated the filter description.

Table view: tracks are not shown for music albums

Templates: sometimes template could not be selected when creating an item

Templates: not checked if template name is filled

Image preview did not work for all image types – it now shows previews for all supported image types (webp, jpeg, etc.)

Restore closes the application after successful finish without any message

The file import task bar is incorrect when going over 100 files

Templates cannot be edited in the server edition