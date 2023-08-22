TechSmith heeft versie 23.2 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Audio Visualizers Attention content creators, podcasters, musicians, vloggers, and just about anyone wanting to inject an irresistible dose of expressive flair into their visual projects! Camtasia's new audio visualizers bring your voice, music and sound effects to life, synthesizing your audio tracks with dynamic graphics that excite and engage your viewers more than ever before! And just like Camtasia's dynamic backgrounds, they're drag-and-drop easy to use, and can be easily extended to match the length of your audio on the timeline! Camtasia Home It is now possible to sign out of Camtasia from Camtasia Home. Performance Improvements Fixed a resource leak that could lead to increased startup time. Updates for IT Administrators Updated Cairo to version 1.17.8

Updated Freetype to version 2.12.1

Updated FriBidi to version 1.0.12

Updated Glib to version 2.76.3

Updated Libpng to version 1.6.39

Updated Pango to version 1.50.14

Updated Zlib to version 1.2.13

Updated Expat to version 2.5.0

Updated PCRE to version 10.42 Bug Fixes Improved sync between video and audio streams in Recorder.

Improved error messaging for licensing errors.

Improved Canvas rendering when displaying the Canvas at a scale other than 100%.

Fixed a bug that could prevent font ligatures from rendering properly.

Fixed a bug that could cause minor artifacts to be shown on text when using Behaviors.

Fixed a bug that could prevent the Fade Behavior from working correctly with special callouts such as Spotlight.