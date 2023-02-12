Data Crow is een catalogusprogramma dat orde kan scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald. Het programma in Java geschreven en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is dan ook eenvoudig om het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit aan te passen. In versie 4.6 zijn de bestanden voorzien van een digitale handtekening zodat de alarmbellen niet meer afgaan bij diverse antivirusoplossingen en wegens beschadigde modules is ook versie 4.6.1 alweer uitgekomen.

Data Crow 4.6.1 – Hotfix

As it turns out in version 4.6 all the module files were corrupted. I have corrected these in 4.6.1. Existing installations won’t have this issue as they already have the correct modules in their user folder. If you downloaded Data Crow previously and you experienced this issue, please first remove the modules folder from the Data Crow user folder you selected when installing the product. Install version 4.6.1 and all should be fine.

Data Crow 4.6

iTunes online search.

The executables of Data Crow are now signed by my own official certificate. This means no more issues with virus scanners and no more unknown publisher messages for Windows users. I had to update the datacrow-install module to include the signing. This will only work on my build machines as the certificate is private to myself. There is no code hidden from you, it’s still true to form for an open source project. All other developers won’t be able to do is to generate the official Data Crow executables.

The web modules is now configured for HTTPS (only). A default self signed certificate has been added. This can be used for internal / local network use. If the application needs to be running in a web environment it is recommended to add a valid certificate which can be configured in ssl/datacrow-ssl.properties. Always go to the HTTPS version in the browser when navigating to the web module from now on.

Changed all Data Crow product icons.

The main application icon now consists of multiple sizes to allow support for multiple displaying purposes.

Discogs maximum search results has been increased (online services pack version 1.4).

Reintroduced the donation question.

Updated the completely outdated About dialog contents.

Added an executable for the server version.