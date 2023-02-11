Versie 3.16 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.14. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.16:
- Several improvements to download/upload slot auto-manage feature
- Hash-links that are unresolved for over 90 seconds will re-queue if there are resolved queued downloads
- Dead hash links skipped when starting new downloads from the queue
- Better session restart procedures to keep track of downloads that have manually skipped queue
- New full-featured WYSIWYG editor for channel info and shared text
- Peer start/stop algorithms modified in v1+2 hybrid torrents to better handle single-protocol clients
- Completely re-engineered main message loop and thread manager for Windows builds
- Better task prioritization balance between GUI events and internal processing for Windows builds
- Added a new back-buffering render layer to treeview/listview/graph controls in Windows
- CPU usage during window drag-over, resize, and re-render events is greatly reduced
- Several fixes and improvements to rich-text view controls that power log/chat/browse/info views
- Tree/list view automatic scroll to selection on start/stop option in Settings > UI > Behavior
- Fixed crash in the transfer preload window when using the find option and cycling through multiple transfers
- The Remote Seed Limit option will only consider partial seeds that have at least as many pieces as local
- Fixed minor problems with the Source column in peers / transfers view
- Tree/list views in Windows build now support bold/underline text when viewing channel list
- Linux builds now use xdg-mime by default instead of gconftool-2 to setup file/protocol associations
- Fixed ordering problem in program shutdown sequencing that can cause crash on close
- Corrupt config files now automatically trigger loading from .lastloadok.dat when available
- Fixed minor file naming problems when using Scheduler automatic config file backup/export task
- Many other minor fixes in the GUI