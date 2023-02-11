Versie 3.16 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.14. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.16: Several improvements to download/upload slot auto-manage feature

Hash-links that are unresolved for over 90 seconds will re-queue if there are resolved queued downloads

Dead hash links skipped when starting new downloads from the queue

Better session restart procedures to keep track of downloads that have manually skipped queue

New full-featured WYSIWYG editor for channel info and shared text

Peer start/stop algorithms modified in v1+2 hybrid torrents to better handle single-protocol clients

Completely re-engineered main message loop and thread manager for Windows builds

Better task prioritization balance between GUI events and internal processing for Windows builds

Added a new back-buffering render layer to treeview/listview/graph controls in Windows

CPU usage during window drag-over, resize, and re-render events is greatly reduced

Several fixes and improvements to rich-text view controls that power log/chat/browse/info views

Tree/list view automatic scroll to selection on start/stop option in Settings > UI > Behavior

Fixed crash in the transfer preload window when using the find option and cycling through multiple transfers

The Remote Seed Limit option will only consider partial seeds that have at least as many pieces as local

Fixed minor problems with the Source column in peers / transfers view

Tree/list views in Windows build now support bold/underline text when viewing channel list

Linux builds now use xdg-mime by default instead of gconftool-2 to setup file/protocol associations

Fixed ordering problem in program shutdown sequencing that can cause crash on close

Corrupt config files now automatically trigger loading from .lastloadok.dat when available

Fixed minor file naming problems when using Scheduler automatic config file backup/export task

Many other minor fixes in the GUI