Software-update: Tixati 3.16

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.16 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.14. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.16:
  • Several improvements to download/upload slot auto-manage feature
  • Hash-links that are unresolved for over 90 seconds will re-queue if there are resolved queued downloads
  • Dead hash links skipped when starting new downloads from the queue
  • Better session restart procedures to keep track of downloads that have manually skipped queue
  • New full-featured WYSIWYG editor for channel info and shared text
  • Peer start/stop algorithms modified in v1+2 hybrid torrents to better handle single-protocol clients
  • Completely re-engineered main message loop and thread manager for Windows builds
  • Better task prioritization balance between GUI events and internal processing for Windows builds
  • Added a new back-buffering render layer to treeview/listview/graph controls in Windows
  • CPU usage during window drag-over, resize, and re-render events is greatly reduced
  • Several fixes and improvements to rich-text view controls that power log/chat/browse/info views
  • Tree/list view automatic scroll to selection on start/stop option in Settings > UI > Behavior
  • Fixed crash in the transfer preload window when using the find option and cycling through multiple transfers
  • The Remote Seed Limit option will only consider partial seeds that have at least as many pieces as local
  • Fixed minor problems with the Source column in peers / transfers view
  • Tree/list views in Windows build now support bold/underline text when viewing channel list
  • Linux builds now use xdg-mime by default instead of gconftool-2 to setup file/protocol associations
  • Fixed ordering problem in program shutdown sequencing that can cause crash on close
  • Corrupt config files now automatically trigger loading from .lastloadok.dat when available
  • Fixed minor file naming problems when using Scheduler automatic config file backup/export task
  • Many other minor fixes in the GUI

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Coolstart 11 februari 2023 22:13
Dit lijkt me een grote update. Heel veel basics hebben een update gekregen. Heel straf dat er nog zoveel man/woman power achter zit.

Ik ben al een hele tijd uit de p2p downloads (Films,series, mp3, adobe, sommige games)(10jaar terug tijdens studententijd) maar nu heb ik alles legaal. Nu Adobe, Spotify, Netflix en nog wat andere abbo’s.

Ik vermoed dag iedereen wel dat pad bewandeld heeft?

Dus ik vraag mij af waarom P2P clients nog zo onderhouden worden. En vooral welke use cases? Iemand die dit soort software nog gebruikt?
GeroldM @Coolstart11 februari 2023 22:32
Betere kwaliteit die je kan downloaden terwijl je betaalt voor streaming? Rechthebbenden krijgen hun geld en de torrenter betere kwaliteit. Met de connecties die tegenwoordig mogelijk zijn hoef je niet te lang te wachten op de download en het actuele binnenhalen ervan.

Zet dat meestal aan, dan start ik met voorbereiden van snacks en/of mezelf (lees: eerst van de troon gebruikmaken) en dan eens rustig ervoor gaan zitten.

Dit is mijn favoriete client. Ziet er misschien oudbollig uit voor sommigen, maar het doet zijn werk wonderbaarlijk. En de maker biedt ook een 'portable' versie aan, voor zowel Windows en Linux. Geen Docker, platpack, snap of ander gezeur, gewoon dubbelklikken op dat ene bestand en gaan. Een enorm pluspunt in mijn boek.
blaatenator @GeroldM12 februari 2023 09:29
Is er ook een headless optie? Zelf draai ik Transmission (een alternatief voor deze) vooral om die reden: Daemon draait ergens en via de api, een client of de web ui goed te benaderen.
batjes @blaatenator12 februari 2023 10:45
Tixati is ook headless, gewoon 'close to tray'. GUI roep je dan op door op dat icoontje te klikken. Verder valt alles ook te automatiseren.
devices @Coolstart12 februari 2023 11:29
Films uit de internationale arthouse scène zijn vaak lastig of zelfs onmogelijk om legaal te kijken, dus dan blijven twee opties over: niet kijken of torrents.
Ozymandias @devices12 februari 2023 21:43
Zat vroeger op Karagarga, die was daar goed in. Weet nog niet of het nog bestaat. Was wel lastig om een goede ratio te krijgen, vooral als je obscuur spul uploadde dat heel weinig werd gedownload.
Yzord @Coolstart11 februari 2023 22:26
Dus omdat jij die pad opgegaan bent vraag jij je nu af waarom de clients nog zo onderhouden wordt? Ik vermoed dat er nog 7.5 miljard anderen zijn die niet alleen jouw pad volgen? En onder deze mensen zijn er een hoop die ontevreden zijn over de tig streaming diensten die er juist voor zorgen dat er weer versplinterd wordt aangeboden.

Ook zijn er nog genoeg die kopieen downloaden terwijl ze het origineel hebben, maar vaak door drm niet te kopieren zijn wat wettelijk gezien vaak wel mag. En dan zijn er nog mensen die games downloaden om te zien of de game het wel waard is om te kopen (waarbij we vroeger demo’s hadden). En dan zijn er nog mensen die graag docu’s uit andere landen willen zien die in hun land nooit uitgezonden zouden worden.

Er zijn zoveel usecases op te noemen waardoor de noodzaak voor onderhoud aan deze tools gewoon daar is.
batjes @Yzord12 februari 2023 10:42
maar vaak door drm niet te kopieren zijn wat wettelijk gezien vaak wel mag
Dat is het leuke, dat mag wettelijk dus niet. Je mag geen (effectieve) DRM omzeilen.
Thuiskopie is 1 grote wassenneus en persoonlijk vind ik het zelfs pure geldklopperij. Belachelijke regeling.

Zelf zie ik het wel zo, zolang we de thuiskopie regeling betalen, mogen we kopieën maken voor thuisgebruik. En dan interpreteer ik het net zo vrij als we destijds deden, game huren bij de bieb, legaal een thuiskopie maken (pas vrij laat kwam hier uitsluitsel over dat dit ook niet mocht). Alleen is die bibliotheek nu een private torrent tracker :)
Ozymandias @Coolstart12 februari 2023 21:39
Die streamingdiensten hebben een heel karig filmaanbod. En als je alles wil zien dan moet je een abonnement op zowat alle streamingdiensten nemen wat heel duur is. En dan nog heb je een beperkt aanbod. Ik heb een grote kast met dvds en blurays. Krijg geregeld te horen “joh waarom pleur je dat niet weg je kan toch alles Netflixen.” Nou dat is niet zo, je vindt daar bijna alleen films van de laatste tien jaar en een handjevol klassiekers. En ook nog niet de nieuwste die net uit de bios zijn. Netflix richt zich vooral op series, dat boeit mij op een paar uitzonderingen niet. Vaak hebben ze ook niet het laatste seizoen of de serie is gestopt en eindigt met een cliffhanger die nooit zal worden ontrafeld.
1234567y @Coolstart11 februari 2023 23:06
Ik vind het nu juist wel weer interessant om er eens naar te gaan kijken.
g4wx3 @Coolstart12 februari 2023 09:21
Linux distro's natuurlijk en ander legaal spul. (Zelfs Windows is legaal, te downloaden als torrent) het is voor mij de enige reden voor een torrent. Muziek heb ik via streaming. Video ga ik herbekijken om ipv VHS te digitaliseren of er niet reeds goede versies zijn. Goed digitaliseren en converteren is vrij tijdrovend.
Power2All 12 februari 2023 00:02
Mwa, ik zelf gebruik qBittorrent en PicoTorrent, PicoTorrent is nog kleiner en simpeler dan deze client.
Alleen maar goed dat er meer keuze is uit clients, ben nog van de tijd van XDCC bots in IRC, Morpheus P2P client op LAN parties enzo, maar BitTorrent is echt wel een heerlijk uitwissel protocol.
Als ze nou eens SHA1 achterwege zouden laten, oh wacht, dat is al zo met de Torrent v2 format, maar weinig mensen gebruiken die nog.
Yzord @Power2All12 februari 2023 00:20
Transmission for the win :)

Klein, snel, advrij en multiOS. Gewoonweg een tool waar je graag een kop koffie aan wilt doneren.
StuNNeD 11 februari 2023 23:16
Said it before and will say it again, beste torrent client voor Windows.
Ziet er inderdaad wat 2001 uit, maar superkrachtig en verbruikt weinig resources.
mjl 12 februari 2023 00:20
Oh wacht ik heb nog een paar eMule links ;) ;)

Ik lees bovenstaande en denk, is dit niet voor elke torrent cliënt het geval? Hoe uniek zijn deze downloaders nou nog (zijnde van het tijdperk uTorrent…. Sorry)
batjes @mjl12 februari 2023 11:01
Voordat Tixati op het speelveld verscheen, had ik altijd problemen met torrent clients. Allemaal ook gewoon. Na een paar 100 of soms zelfs al enkele tientallen items in je lijstje en de client werd langzamer.

Tixati geeft mij het gevoel dat Azureus destijds ook gaf, even een frisse nieuwe blik op dat hele torrent gebeuren. Azureus werd toen Vuze en de client werd ruk (of al snel ingehaald door de rest). Tixati blijft tot nu toe een goede client. Is voor mij ook de eerste die nog soepel blijft werken met een enorme history.

Wat ook een fijne feature is dat het ook de data overhead van het torrent protocol weergeeft en je een console log erbij krijgt.

Nu heb ik al jaren niet meer bij andere torrent clients gekeken. Betwijfel toch of er andere torrent clients zijn die net zo feature rich zijn en toch zo'n enorm simpele en overzichtelijke GUI hebben. Ze waren er toen ik de overstap maakte er niet. (En toen ik enkele maanden geleden een poging deed naar Linux te verhuizen, de clients in de Ubuntu repos vond ik allemaal toch minder goed dan Tixati, voordat ik ging kijken of Tixati via Wine werkbaar was en zag dat er een Linux versie is tegenwoordig)

[Reactie gewijzigd door batjes op 23 juli 2024 14:17]

honey 12 februari 2023 15:56
Sinds veel streamingdiensten lopende series zijn gaan stoppen, ben ik dit programma veel meer gaan gebruiken. Werkt uitsluitend.
LEX63 13 februari 2023 10:54
Ik werk al jaren met Tixati en dat bevalt goed.

Het programma ziet er na het installeren uit als een kerstboom, maar de hele interface
kun je aanpassen.

Prima programma.

