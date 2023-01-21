Singular Labs , bekend van onder meer CCEnhancer, heeft na lange tijd weer eens een nieuwe versie van System Ninja uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine opgeschoond en geoptimaliseerd worden. System Ninja verwijdert onnodige bestanden en belooft verder de prestaties te verbeteren en problemen te verhelpen. Het programma is gratis en bevat geen adware, wat voorheen wel het geval was. Sinds versie 3.0 is er ook een betaalde uitvoering met extra functionaliteit. In versie 4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s new in System Ninja 4.0: Brand new user interface design and colour scheme.

Windows 11 compatibility.

Added Recycle Bin to the list of cleaning options.

Fixed issue where System Ninja would reset “Automatic Updates” options for Mozilla products.

System Ninja will now correctly detect the Windows version number on Windows 10 and 11.

System Ninja will now warn against certain dangerous or silly actions with the DuplicateFinder tool.

Added recommendations to many new startup items.

Added Danish Localization (props René Blumensaadt).

[Pro] Added some new UI templates to the Custom Branding module, including Office2016 and Metro.

“Common Torrent Tags” cleaning has been removed as a cleaning option. These files are now cleaned when “Temporary Files” is checked. What’s new since System Ninja 4.0 Beta: Fixed high DPI scaling issues on the “drive selector” dialog and the Pro UI

Prevented System Ninja from deleting its own log files.

Fixed issue where System Ninja would remove Chrome and Edge extension settings

Fixed issue causing Pro scans to get stuck at 99%

Modified installer to check that .NET 4.8 is installed.

Too many UI tweaks to list.