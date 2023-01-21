Software-update: System Ninja 4.0

System Ninja logo (75 pix) Singular Labs, bekend van onder meer CCEnhancer, heeft na lange tijd weer eens een nieuwe versie van System Ninja uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine opgeschoond en geoptimaliseerd worden. System Ninja verwijdert onnodige bestanden en belooft verder de prestaties te verbeteren en problemen te verhelpen. Het programma is gratis en bevat geen adware, wat voorheen wel het geval was. Sinds versie 3.0 is er ook een betaalde uitvoering met extra functionaliteit. In versie 4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s new in System Ninja 4.0:
  • Brand new user interface design and colour scheme.
  • Windows 11 compatibility.
  • Added Recycle Bin to the list of cleaning options.
  • Fixed issue where System Ninja would reset “Automatic Updates” options for Mozilla products.
  • System Ninja will now correctly detect the Windows version number on Windows 10 and 11.
  • System Ninja will now warn against certain dangerous or silly actions with the DuplicateFinder tool.
  • Added recommendations to many new startup items.
  • Added Danish Localization (props René Blumensaadt).
  • [Pro] Added some new UI templates to the Custom Branding module, including Office2016 and Metro.
  • “Common Torrent Tags” cleaning has been removed as a cleaning option. These files are now cleaned when “Temporary Files” is checked.
What’s new since System Ninja 4.0 Beta:
  • Fixed high DPI scaling issues on the “drive selector” dialog and the Pro UI
  • Prevented System Ninja from deleting its own log files.
  • Fixed issue where System Ninja would remove Chrome and Edge extension settings
  • Fixed issue causing Pro scans to get stuck at 99%
  • Modified installer to check that .NET 4.8 is installed.
  • Too many UI tweaks to list.

System Ninja 4.0

Versienummer 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Singular Labs
Download https://singularlabs.com/software/system-ninja/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-01-2023 11:59
6 • submitter: weballey

21-01-2023 • 11:59

6

Submitter: weballey

Bron: Singular Labs

Roel1966 21 januari 2023 19:06
Ik geloof best dat System Ninja op zich goed zal werken maar ik mij eigenlijk wel bij de andere reacties aan wil sluiten. Vooral met de hedendaagse snelle NVME ssd's is vaak de snelheidswinst nagenoeg niet meer waarneembaar. Ook nog erbij genomen dat een ssd via TRIM geoptimaliseerd word en dit via een simpel commando binnen Windows zelf kan, of je automatisch kan laten doen.

En tja opruimen van bestanden vind ik altijd wel een risico want ik heb bij dit soort tools wel eens meegemaakt dat ook dan bestanden verwijderd worden die niet verwijderd hadden mogen worden. Ben op die manier echt wel eens programma's of foto's kwijt geraakt. Vandaar dat ik toch liever even de tijd neem en gewoon regelmatig even handmatig opruiming houd op mijn ssd's/harddisks.
24hourpartypal @Roel196621 januari 2023 22:02
Zelf gebruik ik altijd WinDirStat om mijn schijf handmatig op te schonen, maakt de boel een stuk overzichtelijker.
Roel1966 @24hourpartypal21 januari 2023 22:06
WinDirStat gebruik ik ook wel eens vooral om dan even te checken welke mappen het meeste 'rommel' verzameld staat. Maar WinDirStat verwijderd ook verder niets dus in die zin ook ongevaarlijk.
Rageplay 21 januari 2023 16:38
Sinds dat veruit de meeste PCs zijn uitgerust met SSDs is het rendement van zulke programma's eigenlijk geminimaliseerd.

Toch draai ik af en toe tooljes als deze, al is het maar om wat schijfruimte vrij te maken; beetje een gewoonte geworden vanuit de tijd dat we van HDDs moesten opstarten :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rageplay op 25 juli 2024 10:03]

AibohphobiA BoB @Rageplay21 januari 2023 18:36
Meestal veroorzaken dit soort 'tools' meer problemen dan ze oplossen.
Theo_de_Ripper 23 januari 2023 01:20
Met Uitvoeren kun je deze 3 mappen openen en vervolgens de inhoud ervan verwijderen:

Uitvoeren:

temp

%temp%

prefetch

