Singular Labs, bekend van onder meer CCEnhancer en JavaRa, heeft versie 3.1.8 van System Ninja uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine opgeschoond en geoptimaliseerd worden. System Ninja verwijdert onnodige bestanden en belooft verder de prestaties te verbeteren en problemen te verhelpen.
Het programma is gratis en bevat geen adware. Voorheen was dat wel het geval in het installatiebestand, maar de portable-versie was schoon. Die portable-versie wordt echter niet meer aangeboden. Sinds versie 3.0 is er ook een betaalde uitvoering met extra functionaliteit, een weg die Piriform enige tijd geleden ook met CCleaner ingeslagen is. Sinds versie 3.1.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
System Ninja 3.1.8
System Ninja 3.1.7
- System Ninja now automatically loads in the correct language
- Duplicate Finder’s ‘match MD5 checksum’ option now works correctly
- Process Manager will no longer incorrectly detect Windows Store apps as non-responsive
- Tweaked the user interface and workflow design of Duplicate Finder
- Updated the Czech localization
- Significantly improved the speed of deleting files
- Fixed minor process detection issues on Windows 10
- Dropped cleaning support for Apple Safari
- Added detection of user accounts to System Analysis
- The installer will now create desktop shortcuts without the UAC icon overlay
- The “Open Containing Folder” button now works correctly in DuplicateFinder
- Added British English
localizationlocalisation
- Improved the UI of the SystemNotes plugin (Pro version only)
- Fixed detection of non-registry startup items on Windows 10
- Increased the number of recognized startup items.
- Minor interface improvements.