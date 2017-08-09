System Ninja 3.1.8

Singular Labs, bekend van onder meer CCEnhancer en JavaRa, heeft versie 3.1.8 van System Ninja uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine opgeschoond en geoptimaliseerd worden. System Ninja verwijdert onnodige bestanden en belooft verder de prestaties te verbeteren en problemen te verhelpen.

Het programma is gratis en bevat geen adware. Voorheen was dat wel het geval in het installatiebestand, maar de portable-versie was schoon. Die portable-versie wordt echter niet meer aangeboden. Sinds versie 3.0 is er ook een betaalde uitvoering met extra functionaliteit, een weg die Piriform enige tijd geleden ook met CCleaner ingeslagen is. Sinds versie 3.1.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: