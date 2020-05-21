Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: System Ninja 3.2.8

System Ninja logo (75 pix) Singular Labs, bekend van onder meer CCEnhancer en JavaRa, heeft versie 3.2.8 van System Ninja uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine opgeschoond en geoptimaliseerd worden. System Ninja verwijdert onnodige bestanden en belooft verder de prestaties te verbeteren en problemen te verhelpen.

Het programma is gratis en bevat geen adware. Voorheen was dat wel het geval in het installatiebestand, maar de portable-versie was schoon. Die portable-versie wordt echter niet meer aangeboden. Sinds versie 3.0 is er ook een betaalde uitvoering met extra functionaliteit, een weg die Piriform enige tijd geleden ook met CCleaner ingeslagen is. Sinds versie 3.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s new in version 3.2.8:
  • Browser cache, history, and cookie cleaning now supports IceDragon, SlimBrowser, Basilisk, SeaMonkey, 7Star, 360Browser, Amigo, Brave Browser, CentBrowser, Chromium, CocCoc, Dragon, Coowon, Epic Privacy Browser, Flock, Iridium, ChromePlus, RockMelt, Slimjet, Superbird, Torch, Vivaldi, and Yandex Browser.
  • Updated Simplified Chinese and Slovenian localizations
  • Added Bulgarian localization
What’s new in version 3.2.7:
  • Fixed a rare bug where System Ninja would re-arrange icons on the desktop
  • Added cleaning for Microsoft Edge developer builds
  • Improved the way the progress bar is displayed
  • Made it easier to search the scan results
  • Custom themes should now work properly with the Pro interface
  • The progress bar can now be customized by custom themes
  • Updated the Russian and Estonian localizations
What’s new in version 3.2.6:
  • It’s pride month! System Ninja will be showing his pride colours for the month of June
  • Added initial cleaning support for the upcoming Chromium-based Microsoft Edge
  • Added cleaning support for Cortana and Cortana within Microsoft Edge
  • Improved cleaning for Vuze and uTorrent
  • The drive selector dialog will now only display if there are cleanable drives other than C:\
  • The type of junk cleaned by the comprehensive scan can now be customized [PRO]
What’s new in version 3.2.5:
  • Redesigned System Ninja’s alerts and notifications
  • Added cleaning for Google Chrome crash dumps and Windows 10 Sync logs
  • Added better support for desktop scaling
  • Files and registry items can now be deleted from ‘Test Run’ scan results [PRO]
  • Startup items can now be excluded from subsequent scans [PRO]
  • You can no longer interrupt a scan by switching between the Simple & Classic interfaces [PRO]
  • Added ‘open containing folder’ context menu option to scan results [PRO]
What’s new in version 3.2.4:
  • Improved cleaning for Vuze, Steam, and VLC Media Player
  • The Simple UI’s scan results screen has been redesigned [PRO]
  • Files, registry keys, and startup item exclusions can now be added from the Simple UI results [PRO]
  • Updated the Brazilian Portuguese localization

Versienummer 3.2.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Singular Labs
Download https://singularlabs.com/software/system-ninja/confirm-download/
Bestandsgrootte 3,56MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

