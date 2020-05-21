GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er voor een eenmalig bedrag een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie worden aangeschaft, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.2.201: GlassWire now uses an improved remote access system for remote monitoring.

This system is not compatible with our previous system so you'll need to update your client and server software both with this new version. If you do not have access to your remote server due to quarantine or for some other reason, you should not upgrade this version. If you need our old version it is available here for download.

GlassWire memory and disk usage resource improvements.

Go to the top left menu to use our new free dark "asphalt" theme!

GlassWire now starts faster.

DNS resolving is now improved.

Graph data loading is now faster and improved.

VirusTotal analyzing is now faster.

Go to the top left menu "settings" to change GlassWire's speed units.

Subscriptions can now be extended if you go to the top right "About" menu.

You can now easily change change the remote access IP address.

The year was added to the alerts tab and calendar.

The date was added to the "while you were away" alert.

We fixed a problem with our Korean translation.

Things device discovery and DNS resolving is now improved.

Fixed a medium severity issue reported to our HackerOne bug bounty program about a theoretical filesystem data corruption due to the privileges granted to its service. Changes in version 2.1.167: Added an animation when switching between firewall modes.

Fixed a bug that caused the firewall blocked apps to be placed in the incorrect category. Changes in version 2.1.166: Turn nslookups off in your GlassWire settings to avoid doing nslookups with GlassWire using “.in-addr.arpa” style requests. GlassWire will still show resolved hosts in many cases due to dns packet inspection but will no longer do its own nslookup back resolving.

Changes were made on how the Windows “System” and Windows Defender are handled with the firewall.

Graph screen optimizations to use even less resources when using GlassWire.

New help screens to help with technical issues.

Other bug fixes and enhancements.