Er is met versienummer 3.4.0 een bètarelease van qBittorrent uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Bugfix:
- New icon theme with SVG source, so we can scale it appropriately in the future.
- Drop Qt 4 support. Raise minimum Qt version to 5.5.1
- UI for managing locally banned IP list
- Support for specifying where to save/load config files. Support for portable mode.
- It is now possible to pass options via ENV variables instead of cmd options.
- Allow to strip subfolder in multifile torrents.
- Allow cmd args to specify options when adding torrents.
- Widget for showing filesystem paths while typing. Used in the Add New Torrent and Options dialogs.
- Trackerlist: Allow to toggle columns
- Add availability column to torrent content model and torrent properties window
- Implemented share limit by seeding time
- Revamp Torrent creator
- Enable drag n drop to create torrent on mainwindow
- Add show/hide statusbar option
- Show number of pieces. Closes #6774.
- Allow to select & delete multiple entries in "Manage Cookies" dialog
- Fetch Favicons via google as a final fallback
- Add a Tags (multi-label) feature to the GUI. Closes #13.
- Use the system icons for each file type in the Content tab
- Use SVG files for monochrome tray icons. Closes #6085.
Cosmetic:
- Adjust icons names to better fit FDO scheme
- Optimized IP filter parsing, making blazingly fast
- Fix dialogs didn't position on the correct screen which qBittorrent window is on. Closes #1690, #2474, #3538.
- Refactor and improve StatusBar
- Set expiration date for newly added cookie to +2 years from now, instead of +99 years.
- Don't create subfolder inside temp folder
- Don't replace existing files when relocating torrent
WebUI:
- Trackerlist: Set text alignment of columns with numbers to the right
- Enable alternatingRowColors for "Manage Cookie" dialog
Search:
- Allow to load/use ECDSA certificate in webUI.
- Add copy options to webui context menu
- Set torrent location from webui context menu (addresses #6815) (#7062)
RSS:
- Use explicit class for search plugin versions
- Remove all search plugins from repo. There is another repo named 'search-plugins'.
- Update the backend when a new plugin favicon is downloaded.
Windows:
- Redesigned RSS subsystem
- Do not use hardcoded colors in RSS feed view
macOS:
- Installer detects running process when it is 64-bit
Other:
- Various macOS UI improvements
- Fix main menu item location on macOS
- Use new classes/methods from libtorrent and stop using deprecate ones.
- Various string fixes