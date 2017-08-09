Er is met versienummer 3.4.0 een bètarelease van qBittorrent uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: New icon theme with SVG source, so we can scale it appropriately in the future.

Drop Qt 4 support. Raise minimum Qt version to 5.5.1

UI for managing locally banned IP list

Support for specifying where to save/load config files. Support for portable mode.

It is now possible to pass options via ENV variables instead of cmd options.

Allow to strip subfolder in multifile torrents.

Allow cmd args to specify options when adding torrents.

Widget for showing filesystem paths while typing. Used in the Add New Torrent and Options dialogs.

Trackerlist: Allow to toggle columns

Add availability column to torrent content model and torrent properties window

Implemented share limit by seeding time

Revamp Torrent creator

Enable drag n drop to create torrent on mainwindow

Add show/hide statusbar option

Show number of pieces. Closes #6774.

Allow to select & delete multiple entries in "Manage Cookies" dialog

Fetch Favicons via google as a final fallback

Add a Tags (multi-label) feature to the GUI. Closes #13.

Use the system icons for each file type in the Content tab

Use SVG files for monochrome tray icons. Closes #6085. Bugfix: Adjust icons names to better fit FDO scheme

Optimized IP filter parsing, making blazingly fast

Fix dialogs didn't position on the correct screen which qBittorrent window is on. Closes #1690, #2474, #3538.

Refactor and improve StatusBar

Set expiration date for newly added cookie to +2 years from now, instead of +99 years.

Don't create subfolder inside temp folder

Don't replace existing files when relocating torrent Cosmetic: Trackerlist: Set text alignment of columns with numbers to the right

Enable alternatingRowColors for "Manage Cookie" dialog WebUI: Allow to load/use ECDSA certificate in webUI.

Add copy options to webui context menu

Set torrent location from webui context menu (addresses #6815) (#7062) Search: Use explicit class for search plugin versions

Remove all search plugins from repo. There is another repo named 'search-plugins'.

Update the backend when a new plugin favicon is downloaded. RSS: Redesigned RSS subsystem

Do not use hardcoded colors in RSS feed view Windows: Installer detects running process when it is 64-bit macOS: Various macOS UI improvements

Fix main menu item location on macOS Other: Use new classes/methods from libtorrent and stop using deprecate ones.

Various string fixes