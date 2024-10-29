Versie 5.0.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn twee downloads beschikbaar. De ene bevat libtorrent 1.2, de andere versie 2.0. Voor de gebruikersinterface wordt van Qt6 gebruikgemaakt, wat betekent dat minimaal Windows 10 vereist is. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Libtorrent 1.2.x users who stuck with it due to memory usage issues, you might want to try the libtorrent 2.0.x variant and change the disk IO type to the new option "Simple pread/pwrite". Memory usage issues should be eliminated with it. More info in PR #21300.

Windows: If you like a native UI look and feel and don't care about dark mode use the System Qt style in the Settings (Behavior category). If you want the best possible dark mode support use the Fusion Qt style (it should be the default already).

Add "Simple pread/pwrite" disk IO type

Don't ignore SSL errors

Don't try to apply Mark-of-the-Web to nonexistent files

Disable "Move to trash" option by default

Disable the ability to create torrents with a piece size of 256MiB

Allow to choose Qt style

Always notify user about duplicate torrent

Correctly handle "torrent finished after move" event

Correctly apply filename filter when !qB extension is enabled

Improve color scheme change detection

Fix button state for SSL certificate check

Fix CSS that results in hidden torrent list in some browsers

Use proper text color to highlight items in all filter lists

Fix 'rename files' dialog cannot be opened more than once

Fix UI of Advanced Settings to show all settings

Free resources allocated by web session once it is destructed

Import correct libraries