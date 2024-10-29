Software-update: qBittorrent 5.0.1

qBittorrent logo Versie 5.0.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn twee downloads beschikbaar. De ene bevat libtorrent 1.2, de andere versie 2.0. Voor de gebruikersinterface wordt van Qt6 gebruikgemaakt, wat betekent dat minimaal Windows 10 vereist is. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

qBittorrent v5.0.1 release

Libtorrent 1.2.x users who stuck with it due to memory usage issues, you might want to try the libtorrent 2.0.x variant and change the disk IO type to the new option "Simple pread/pwrite". Memory usage issues should be eliminated with it. More info in PR #21300.

Windows: If you like a native UI look and feel and don't care about dark mode use the System Qt style in the Settings (Behavior category). If you want the best possible dark mode support use the Fusion Qt style (it should be the default already).

New:
  • Add "Simple pread/pwrite" disk IO type
Fixed:
  • Don't ignore SSL errors
  • Don't try to apply Mark-of-the-Web to nonexistent files
  • Disable "Move to trash" option by default
  • Disable the ability to create torrents with a piece size of 256MiB
  • Allow to choose Qt style
  • Always notify user about duplicate torrent
  • Correctly handle "torrent finished after move" event
  • Correctly apply filename filter when !qB extension is enabled
  • Improve color scheme change detection
  • Fix button state for SSL certificate check
WebUI:
  • Fix CSS that results in hidden torrent list in some browsers
  • Use proper text color to highlight items in all filter lists
  • Fix 'rename files' dialog cannot be opened more than once
  • Fix UI of Advanced Settings to show all settings
  • Free resources allocated by web session once it is destructed
Search:
  • Import correct libraries
Other:
  • Sync flag icons with upstream

Versienummer 5.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: qBittorrent

Reacties (49)

Chocomel_Deluxe 29 oktober 2024 09:13
Zijn er nog mensen die veel torrenten?
Ik download nagenoeg nooit meer iets, een enkele keer misschien een film die ik niet op de streaming diensten kan kijken..
Andros @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:28
Het is minder werk en goedkoper dan uit te zoeken welke serie/film nu weer op welke dienst te krijgen is. Of series die halverwege van de streamingdienst verdwijnen, seizoenen missen etc. Die gekkigheid begin ik niet meer aan en het gaat me echt niet om het geld maar zoals Gabe Newell al vele malen is geciteerd: "Piracy is a service problem".
Die_ene_gast @Andros29 oktober 2024 09:41
Je vergeet dat bepaalde series worden ingekort qua duur, dat bijvoorbeeld bij de simpsons de beeldverhouding wordt veranderd waardoor je grappen mist e.d.

De piraat is beter uit, en dat is inderdaad de reden waarom men download.
p1nkl0bst3r @Die_ene_gast29 oktober 2024 13:42
Op Disney+ hebben ze wel een knop toegevoegd om in de originele 4:3 beeldverhouding te kijken.
Maar inderdaad ben je als piraat vaak beter uit, zoals gecensureerde afleveringen van South Park of een shows die niet legaal in Nederland zijn te zien zoals Pantheon (echt een aanrader).

[Reactie gewijzigd door p1nkl0bst3r op 29 oktober 2024 13:46]

Die_ene_gast @p1nkl0bst3r30 oktober 2024 08:50
Disney+ is nou niet echt een platform waar ik mee in zee zou willen gaan, zie https://www.reuters.com/l...it-has-chance-2024-08-16/

Maar blijkbaar hebben ze na de backlash wel iets gedaan. Jammer genoeg ga ik niet met ze in zee, want dan geef je ze een vrijbrief je vrouw te vermoorden.
Senaxx @Andros29 oktober 2024 10:02
Nou dat is het dus. Ik heb een Sonarr/Radarr/Overseer/Plex setup en als ik iets wilt zien voeg ik het gewoon via Overseer toe. Bijvoorbeeld als ik een trailer zie van een film en die lijkt me leuk, voeg ik hem toe, en ik zie vanzelf wel wanneer die op mijn homescreen verschijnt.

Maar ik vind het voor de series die ik volg wel zo fijn. Ondanks dat ik HBO/Netflix/Disney Plus/AppleTV heb (en deel waar mogelijk) vind ik het nog steeds fijner om gewoon plex vanaf de Nvidia shield te starten en zien welke nieuwe afleveringen er zijn.
Wallus @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:16
Ik hoor het weer steeds vaker, omdat mensen de versnippering en prijsstijgingen beetje beu zijn. Vaak zijn het dan wel torrents wat dan gebruikt worden, want gratis en relatief makkelijk.
thursday @Wallus29 oktober 2024 09:29
Hier inderdaad dezelfde ervaring. Steeds meer mensen die er geen zin in hebben om tien verschillende streamingdiensten af te nemen of om steeds te switchen om net die ene film of serie te kunnen kijken.
mukky @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:34
Yups ik hier, heb destijds een opzetje gebouwd met een NAS, Radarr en Sonarr en dus Qbittorrent met Gluetun. Zo kan ik kijken wat ik wil in plaats van vast te zitten aan teveel verschillende abbo's. Vind het niet erg om voor content te betalen maar het huidige aanbod (hoge prijzen, alles versnipperd) heeft te weinig voordelen voor mij als consument.
Ortep @mukky29 oktober 2024 18:12
Hoe los jij het probleem op dat de qbittorrent docker onderuit gaat als gluetun een hik heeft? Daarna start qbittorrent niet meer
mukky @Ortep30 oktober 2024 09:11
Is bij mij nog niet voorgekomen, wel dat Gluetun heel traag wordt na een paar weken. Aangezien port mapping ook nog niet automatisch gaat herstart ik handmatig
Ample Energy @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:30
Tijdje terug weer eens geprobeerd. Was weer zo heerlijk makkelijk en de kwaliteit is zo ongelofelijk veel hoger dan je op de streamingdiensten krijgt. Een serie wil ik nog wel kijken via een van de streamingdiensten waar ik op ben geabonneerd, maar voor een film of iets anders waar je echt voor gaat zitten slinger ik sinds kort dus echt veel liever weer even een torrent richting de server :)
PrimusIP @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:31
Zeker. Ideaal voor mijn Linux distro verzameling.

Maar 'ik hoor wel eens van mensen' dat het ook wel helpt als je een film of serie wilt kijken en je er achter komt dat de streaming dienst het er weer af heeft gehaald. Of nog erger dat een bepaald deel ontbreekt of dat ze achter lopen bij een bepaalde serie terwijl je bij dezelfde streamingdienst in het buitenland het wel kunt krijgen (K-drama op Netflix zie je dat bijvoorbeeld).

En daarnaast zijn er nogal veel diensten die er niet goedkoper op zijn geworden en het dan wel aantrekkelijk is om iets te downloaden als het niet zit op de diensten die je al afneemt. Of je hebt combinaties, dat iets vroeger op dienst A stond maar het inmiddels op dienst B staat.
Jim80 @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:28
Ik koop 2dehands de blue-ray voor een prikje, rip die dan en heb mijn eigen netflix (kodi). Legaal en geen dure subscription
Wallus @Jim8029 oktober 2024 09:53
Dat is beetje krom momenteel in NL zover ik het begrijp. Je mag een thuis kopie maken, maar je mag geen beveiliging omzeilen om die kopie te kunnen maken. Dus eigenlijk kan het (voor video) niet.
npourq @Wallus29 oktober 2024 10:02
Het 'mag' niet, maar we betalen er wel allemaal thuiskopieheffing voor.
PrimusIP @npourq29 oktober 2024 10:18
Het is sowieso idioot. Je betaalt een heffing over iets wat tegelijk je niet mag doen. Zoiets als dat als je een auto koopt je een 'door rood licht rijden' heffing moet betalen.

Maar het zit op apparatuur die prima te gebruiken is zonder ooit maar iets illegaals te doen of ergens een kopietje van te maken. Bijvoorbeeld een laptop, smartpone, tablet, e-reader, etc.
Wikipedia: Thuiskopieheffing

Ik denk dat het aantal mensen die iets illegaals/thuiskopie op hun smartphone hebben staan absurd klein is. En voor mensen die zeggen 'ja, maar wat als je een netflix film tijdelijk download voor in het vlieftuig?' De rechter heeft gezegd dat zoiets er niet onder valt. nieuws: Thuiskopieheffing daalt voor bijna alle apparaten en verdwijnt voor s...
Zou ook nergens op slaan als het anders was...
Jacco011 @Wallus29 oktober 2024 14:51
Het is hetzelfde als de coffeeshop. Je mag wel weed verkopen (film downloaden), maar mag het niet inkopen (Beveiliging DVD/Blu-Ray omzeilen).
In Duitsland gaat dit zelfs nog verder. Je mag daar geen enkele software kopen/verkopen/bezitten die beveiligingen kan omzeilen.
Die_ene_gast @Jim8029 oktober 2024 09:40
Behalve het feit dat dat dus niet legaal is, want je breekt door een beveiliging heen en dat mag niet volgens de copyright wetten.
Sws beargumenteren de licentiehouders dat 2e hands verkoop piraterij is, want ze vangen er niets voor.

Maar je spendeert nu dus een hoop geld en je bent even strafbaar als iemand die het gratis download. :+ :+

Bronnetje: https://blog.iusmentis.co...digitaliseren-auteurswet/
Jim80 @Die_ene_gast29 oktober 2024 11:44
Geen idee of dat ook voor België geldt (ff vergeten te melden dat ik daar woon...)
Maar dat zou willen zeggen dat een DVD met VLC of andere FOSS afspelen ook illegaal is?
bytemaster460 @Jim8029 oktober 2024 22:49
Nee, het verbod om een beveiliging te omzeilen geldt voor het maken van een kopie. Niet bij het afspelen. Het afspelen van een beveiligde DVD hoort gewoon tot de DVD standaard.
Die_ene_gast @bytemaster46030 oktober 2024 08:51
Zo ver ik begrijp mag je nooit door een beveiliging heen breken. Big Film heeft onze onverheid in de zak.
bytemaster460 @Die_ene_gast30 oktober 2024 21:50
Klopt, maar bij het afspelen breek je geen beveiliging.
Die_ene_gast @bytemaster46031 oktober 2024 11:21
VLC plagieert geloof ik wel licensies om af te spelen. Daar gebruik van maken is wss niet goed.


https://www.videolan.org/legal.html
libdvdcss

libdvdcss is a library that can find and guess keys from a DVD in order to decrypt it.
Dat klinkt als door een beveiliging heen breken.
bytemaster460 @Die_ene_gast31 oktober 2024 19:16
Ja, maar het blijft afspelen en niet kopiëren. Een gewone DVD speler moet ook de DVD decrypten om hem te kunnen afspelen.
Die_ene_gast @bytemaster4604 november 2024 10:54
Het verschil is dat VLC niet de rechten heeft om dat te mogen, en jouw legale dvd speler wel. Zal wel een licentie dingetje zijn.

Licenties om licenties te kunnen bekijken. Xizibit wilt met hun praten.
bytemaster460 @Die_ene_gast4 november 2024 19:30
Dat is heel wat anders dat heeft te maken met illegaal gebruik van libraries. Het ging over de legaliteit van het maken van kopieën en de omzeiling van de beveiliging.
Die_ene_gast @Jim8030 oktober 2024 08:51
VLC doet idd illegale dingen, geen idee waarom dat geen probleem is eigenlijk.

Daarom moet je ook op windows VLC installeren, anders moet je voor x265 betalen :+
noah_P @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:29
hetzelfde eigenlijk, met enige AAA spellen die bij launch veel te duur te zijn.
BioHazard @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 09:39
Ja, best veel. Sinds streaming diensten kwamen met account sharing maatregelen, heb ik alles opgezegd. Plus content die ineens verdwijnt van platformen etc, was er klaar mee.
Settler11 @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 10:12
Je vergeet dat je er meer dan enkel series/films mee kunt downloaden, dus ja; ik torrent nog wel eens wat. Soms zitten er downloads via een torrentsite en ikzelf heb daar geen ongenoegen mee.
RaJitsu @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 10:13
Voor het illegale spul is het nog altijd zeer geschikt natuurlijk. Zowel nieuw als uit materiaal is te vinden en als je niet wil betalen voor streamingdiensten, is dit nog altijd een aardig alternatief, ondanks dat het natuurlijk illegaal is. Verder heeft niet iedereen alle streamingdiensten en is het vaak ook nog eens moeite om uit te zoeken waar iets nu werkelijk te zien is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RaJitsu op 29 oktober 2024 10:17]

Fhaerron @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 10:19
Ik torrent vrijwel dagelijks.

90% van de anime shows die ik kijk zijn simpelweg niet beschikbaar in België.
Ok ik heb wel VPN maar dat werkt niet altijd + veel platforms zijn ook gewoon niet beschikbaar hier, dan zou je eerst een buitenlandse rekening moeten openen en dan daarmee je sub betalen met ale risico's die dat met zich meebrengt.

Als ik niet belangrijk genoeg ben voor hun omdat ik in België woon dan kijk ik het wel gratis.
Luchtbakker @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 11:42
Zijn er nog mensen die veel torrenten?
Ik zeker. Maar waar het vroeger muziek was, is het tegenwoordig enkel nog films en series. Waarom? Voor muziek is er nu 1 platform waar 99% wel op staat; Spotify. Het is betaalbaar en zie daarom geen reden meer iets te downloaden.

Films daarin tegen zijn niet op 1 platform verkrijgbaar. Ik weiger om 5 losse abonnementen voor €75,- per maand te nemen om vervolgens nog niet alles te kunnen zien.

Zoals @Andros het al mooi verwoord; "Piracy is a service problem".
TheDeeGee @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 13:45
Toevallig vandaag nog gebruikt om Kingpin: Life of Crime van GOG binnen te halen :D
iqcgubon @Chocomel_Deluxe29 oktober 2024 16:37
Ik betaal Disney+ en Netflix. Als ik Pokémon in zijn volledigheid wil bekijken heb ik https://www.pokemon.com/u...s-movies?origin=serp_auto 9 verschillende diensten nodig...

Ja, sorry. Maar die ga ik op andere manieren zoeken dan. Zeker aangezien alles gewoon vroeger netjes op Pokemon TV zelf stond.

Games heb ik geen jaren meer getorrent dankzij Steam, GOG, Humblebundle, isthereanydeal,...

Dat gezegd zijnde, sinds de enshitification van al die diensten ben ik terug blurays gaan kopen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iqcgubon op 29 oktober 2024 16:39]

KC Boutiette 29 oktober 2024 13:49
Iemand nog tips om de search plugins weer aan de praat te krijgen? Met de overstap naar de 5.0 versie zijn al mijn oude plugins verwijderd en krijg ik een foutmelding "plugin is not supported" bij het installeren van nieuwe versies. Een rollback naar versie 4.6 heeft niet geholpen. Ook niet voor plugins die voor die versie ontwikkeld zouden zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door KC Boutiette op 29 oktober 2024 13:50]

Kris-NL @KC Boutiette30 oktober 2024 07:19
Zelf heb ik het probleem wat je hebt niet ondervonden, maar het forum van qBittorrent staat vol met mensen die het wel hebben.

Een oplossing die bij meerderen werkt is python opnieuw installeren (door qB)
I uninstalled all versions of python.Don't uninstall Qb. Run Qb 5 installation again, after install, it will ask to install Python, click yes. Worked for me. All my plugins worked again. :-)
https://forum.qbittorrent.org/viewtopic.php?t=11747
KC Boutiette @Kris-NL30 oktober 2024 10:43
Hey, bedankt! Ga ik proberen
kevinr1 29 oktober 2024 09:31
Ik download vrij veel torrents. Al het materiaal staat er namelijk op, is hoge kwaliteit, en het is binnen een paar minuten gedownload.
Ik stream de video's dan naar m'n tv via airflow.app. Dus nu heb ik het beste van beide werelden, gemak keuze en kwaliteit. En lekker op de bank kijken met een digitale afstandsbediening (airflow app).

[Reactie gewijzigd door kevinr1 op 29 oktober 2024 14:03]

lDDQD @kevinr129 oktober 2024 09:49
Thanks! Die kende ik nog niet :)
RaJitsu 29 oktober 2024 10:11
Sinds versie 5 is het zeer lastig om gewoon een light-thema te hebben als je in Windows verder gewoon darkmode gebruikt. Geen idee waar dit goed voor is en waarom ze niet gewoon in de opties de mogelijkheid ingebouwd hebben om een normale light modus te gebruiken. Ik gebruik torrents niet veel, maar dit was wel mijn go-to client. Maar ik moet nu wel naar wat anders uitkijken.
PCG2020 @RaJitsu29 oktober 2024 10:46
Dus je gebruikt heel Windows in donkere modus maar qBittorrent moet in lichte modus? Die logica ontgaat me even :?
RaJitsu @PCG202029 oktober 2024 12:22
Uuh.. ja. Ik vond Windows we gewoon beter uitzien in dark modus en Qbittorrent vind ik graflelijk. Overigens houd ik de meeste programma's gewoon in light modus (browser, office, etc).
PCG2020 @RaJitsu29 oktober 2024 12:25
Ah, op die manier :)
pennywiser @RaJitsu29 oktober 2024 13:00
Je kunt Windows gesplitst dark en licht instellen: onder kleuren, kies modus aangepast en dan standaard Windows donker, en standaard app modus licht.
RaJitsu @pennywiser29 oktober 2024 14:32
Ja, maar dan zijn zaken als de instellingen en de weer-app ook allemaal light, en dat wil ik niet :) Toch bedankt voor de suggestie.

Ik heb het met QBittorrent opgelost middels een custom skin. Maar ideaal is dat niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RaJitsu op 29 oktober 2024 14:34]

Kookworst @RaJitsu29 oktober 2024 18:54
Voeg in je qt.conf file (in de program files map) de volgende regel onder kopje [Platforms] toe en hij start weer op zoals voorheen:

[Platforms]
WindowsArguments = darkmode=0

Bij options --> behavior --> style heb ik voor windows 11 gekozen, en nu ziet Qbittorrent er weer uit zoals altijd (bij mij althans)
RaJitsu @Kookworst16 november 2024 16:55
Jep, dit werkte. Dank.

