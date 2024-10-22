Software-update: Raspberry Pi OS 2024-10-22

Raspberry Pi logo (79 pix)De Raspberry Pi Foundation heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn besturingssysteem voor de gelijknamige singleboardcomputers uitgebracht. Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en is beschikbaar in drie verschillende uitvoeringen: een uitvoering met een desktopomgeving en diverse applicaties, een uitvoering met alleen de desktopomgeving, en een uitvoering zonder desktopomgeving. Voor de Raspberry Pi bestaan veel meer besturingssystemen, waaronder Raspbian. Dit wordt door sommigen als de voorloper van Raspberry Pi OS gezien, maar het zijn twee aparte projecten. De nieuwe versie van Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian versie 12, waarbij de opvallendste verandering het gebruik van Wayland in plaats van X11 is. Uitgebreide releasenotes zijn op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog:

Raspberry Pi OS 2024-10-22:
  • labwc compositor now used as the default on all models of Raspberry Pi
  • wf-panel-pi now loads plugins dynamically at runtime
  • New raindrop screen configuration tool to replace arandr
  • squeekboard on-screen keyboard installed; will automatically run on systems with touchscreens, and can be manually enabled in rc-gui for others
  • Improved support for touchscreens - long press for right-click, and double-tap for double-click
  • Update installer moved out of panel code into separate gui-updater package
  • Missing cursors added to icon theme
  • Wizard no longer auto-pairs Bluetooth HID devices by default - create the file "/boot/firmware/btautopair" to enable, or reboot wizard after first run
  • Modified handling of Pi 5 power button to reduce CPU load when in shutdown dialog
  • Raspberry Pi Connect now controlled by dedicated panel plugin instead of system tray icon and option in rc-gui
  • Screen sharing in Raspberry Pi Connect now available as soon as a running WayVNC server is detected
  • Safety info URL added to main menu
  • Chromium package renamed from chromium-browser to chromium
  • Various memory leaks in pcmanfm fixed
  • Bug fix - crash when running Appearance Settings on headless systems
  • Bug fix - crash when opening icon chooser in application properties dialog
  • Translations updated
  • Chromium updated to 130.0.6723.58
  • Firefox updated to 131.0.3
  • Raspberry Pi firmware a2e586ba98ce68f7d11b1c717ad8329b95dcb3b6

Raspberry Pi OS

Versienummer 2024-10-22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Raspberry Pi
Download https://www.raspberrypi.com/software/operating-systems/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Raspberry Pi

jcbvm 29 oktober 2024 14:46
Hoe kun je eigenlijk een upgrade vanaf command line (server) doen naar deze versie? Of is dit meer een incrementele release met alle vorige patches erin

[Reactie gewijzigd door jcbvm op 29 oktober 2024 14:47]

Luminair @jcbvm29 oktober 2024 15:13
Met `sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade` upgrade je naar de meest recente (point) release. `upgrade` is normaal gesproken voor incrementele upgrades binnen een versie, maar Raspberry Pi raadt dat af.

Voor het upgraden van de major version raden ze aan een nieuwe SD te maken en daar dan je bestaande configs op te zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luminair op 29 oktober 2024 15:15]

jcbvm @Luminair29 oktober 2024 17:37
Ah ok, ik doe altijd al een dist-upgrade eigenlijk bij het updaten. Volgens mij is dat hetzelfde als een full-upgrade.
rbr320 @jcbvm29 oktober 2024 21:01
Niet helemaal, maar het verschil is inderdaad minimaal. Ik zou de man-page er even bij moeten pakken om het zeker te weten, maar uit mijn hoofd zit het zo:
  • upgrade vernieuwt alleen pakketten die al op het systeem geïnstalleerd staan. In principe is dat voldoende als je binnen dezelfde 'major' versie van het Debian-gebaseerde OS blijft en alleen gebruik maakt van de officiële repositories.
  • full-upgrade installeert eventueel nieuwe pakketten, als dit nodig is om bestaande pakketten te vernieuwen. Het kan soms namelijk voor komen dat een nieuwe versie van een pakket ineens nieuwe afhankelijkheden krijgt. Omdat het installeren van nieuwe software over het algemeen weinig kwaad kan wordt full-upgrade tegenwoordig overal aangeraden.
  • dist-upgrade is bereid om pakketten die als afhankelijkheid zijn geïnstalleerd te verwijderen als dit nodig is om bewust geïnstalleerde pakketten te vernieuwen. De meest voorkomende scenario waarin dit gebeurd is als de afhankelijkheden van een pakket zijn gewijzigd, bijvoorbeeld als men is overgestapt naar een andere library (bijv. van OpenSSL naar LibreSSL of GnuTLS als encryptie library). De situatie waarin dit het meest voor komt is als je overstapt naar een nieuwe 'major' versie van het OS. Zo is het bij Debian lang zo geweest dat je een update naar een nieuwe 'major' versie moest starten door de url's in /etc/apt/sources.list aan te passen, waarna je een dist-upgrade uit moest voeren (en ondertussen bidden dat het goed ging komen). Dat ging nog wel eens fout dus inmiddels is hier tooling voor, hoewel die tooling onder water natuurlijk ook gewoon een dist-upgrade uitvoert.
Edit: ik heb de man-pages van apt-get en apt er even bij gepakt en het zit nog net iets ingewikkelder:
  • apt-get upgrade gedraagt zich zoals ik hierboven bij upgrade heb beschreven. Het update reeds geïnstalleerde pakketten, maar zal nooit de installatiestatus van andere pakketten wijzigen, apt-get update zal dus niets verwijderen of nieuw installeren.
  • apt upgrade gedraagt zich zoals ik hierboven full-upgrade heb beschreven. Het vernieuwt bestaande pakketten en installeert nieuwe pakketten indien nodig, maar verwijderd niets.
  • apt-get dist-upgrade of apt full-upgrade verwijderen eventueel pakketten als dat nodig is om het systeem als geheel te vernieuwen. Hierbij wordt gekeken naar welke pakketten meer en minder belangrijk zijn. Software die de gebruiker zelf door middel van apt heeft geïnstalleerd wordt uiteraard als het meest belangrijk beschouwd, voor de rest is er een systeem van prioriteiten dat gebruikt wordt om conflicten op te lossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 29 oktober 2024 21:17]

jcbvm @rbr32029 oktober 2024 21:20
Bedankt voor het uitzoeken. Zat zelf ook even te zoeken naar het verschil, ook even ChatGPT gevraagd, maar het wordt me niet echt duidelijk wat precies het verschil is. Full-upgrade wordt meer gezien als de opvolger van dist-upgrade, maar volgens sommigen zijn het gewoon synoniemen.
rbr320 @jcbvm29 oktober 2024 21:38
Het zou mij niets verbazen als apt-get dist-upgrade en apt full-upgrade synoniemen van elkaar zijn en ergens onder de motorkap exact dezelfde code gebruiken om te doen wat ze doen. Het verschil zit hem vooral in de naamgeving en gebruiksvriendelijkheid. Al heel lang werd er gezegd dat "apt" de pakketbeheertooling op de command line was, maar in de praktijk bestond de tooling uit verschillende commando's (apt-get, apt-cache, apt-file, apt-mark) waarbij het altijd een beetje zoeken/gokken was welke je nodig had voor een bepaalde taak. Het programma apt is gemaakt om alle functionaliteit onder 1 commando beschikbaar te stellen en om daarnaast ook nog gebruiksvriendelijker te zijn voor de eindgebruiker door middel van betere uitvoer. Er wordt dan ook afgeraden om apt in scripts te gebruiken, daar zijn apt-get en aanverwante commando's voor bedoeld. Het apt commando is er voor de eindgebruiker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 29 oktober 2024 21:40]

pennywiser 29 oktober 2024 10:57
Er wordt gesteld dat dit "De nieuwe versie van Raspberry Pi OS gebaseerd op Debian versie 12" is, maar ik weet niet beter of dit draai ik al een jaar. Ook komt de gelinkte releasenotes pagina uit 2023.
zenlord @pennywiser29 oktober 2024 11:06
Debian 12 is dan ook al meer dan een jaar gereleased. Als ik mij niet vergis, heeft het nog enige tijd geduurd vooraleer je een finale versie van RpiOS kon vinden, maar ik heb vrij snel al (juli 2023 dacht ik) de beta geinstalleerd en dat ging zonder problemen.
pennywiser @zenlord29 oktober 2024 11:42
Misschien wordt bedoeld Raspios 12.6 > 12.7 ?

https://downloads.raspber...s_armhf/release_notes.txt
MachIII 29 oktober 2024 12:58
Kan met dit nieuwe OS dus niet meer naar X11 geswitchd worden?
Dus ook niet meer via raspi-config?
cdnl @MachIII29 oktober 2024 13:12
Volgens de changelog wel
https://www.raspberrypi.c...lease-of-raspberry-pi-os/
MachIII @cdnl29 oktober 2024 14:16
Inderdaad, dat komt voor een paar programma's voor mij nog gelukkig goed uit.
Die lopen voor geen meter onde Wayland, traag opbouwen van de schermen, opbouwen van windows en sluiten gaat soms langzaam.
Dan zal ik de OS eens downloaden en op een Pi gaan draaien.
DjoeC 29 oktober 2024 10:36
Lees vooral ook dit artikel over de grootste verandering en, als je de desktop gebruikt: er kunnen nog fouten in zitten. Misschien is eerst een weekje wachten niet onverstandig.
THETCR 29 oktober 2024 10:50
@Drobanir In de post verwijs je door naar de release notes van vorig jaar.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @THETCR30 oktober 2024 18:43
Ik heb het aangepast, bedankt voor de info!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

