De Raspberry Pi Foundation heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn besturingssysteem voor de gelijknamige singleboardcomputers uitgebracht. Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en is beschikbaar in drie verschillende uitvoeringen: een uitvoering met een desktopomgeving en diverse applicaties, een uitvoering met alleen de desktopomgeving, en een uitvoering zonder desktopomgeving. Voor de Raspberry Pi bestaan veel meer besturingssystemen, waaronder Raspbian. Dit wordt door sommigen als de voorloper van Raspberry Pi OS gezien, maar het zijn twee aparte projecten. De nieuwe versie van Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian versie 12, waarbij de opvallendste verandering het gebruik van Wayland in plaats van X11 is. Uitgebreide releasenotes zijn op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog:

Raspberry Pi OS 2024-10-22: labwc compositor now used as the default on all models of Raspberry Pi

wf-panel-pi now loads plugins dynamically at runtime

New raindrop screen configuration tool to replace arandr

squeekboard on-screen keyboard installed; will automatically run on systems with touchscreens, and can be manually enabled in rc-gui for others

Improved support for touchscreens - long press for right-click, and double-tap for double-click

Update installer moved out of panel code into separate gui-updater package

Missing cursors added to icon theme

Wizard no longer auto-pairs Bluetooth HID devices by default - create the file "/boot/firmware/btautopair" to enable, or reboot wizard after first run

Modified handling of Pi 5 power button to reduce CPU load when in shutdown dialog

Raspberry Pi Connect now controlled by dedicated panel plugin instead of system tray icon and option in rc-gui

Screen sharing in Raspberry Pi Connect now available as soon as a running WayVNC server is detected

Safety info URL added to main menu

Chromium package renamed from chromium-browser to chromium

Various memory leaks in pcmanfm fixed

Bug fix - crash when running Appearance Settings on headless systems

Bug fix - crash when opening icon chooser in application properties dialog

Translations updated

Chromium updated to 130.0.6723.58

Firefox updated to 131.0.3

Raspberry Pi firmware a2e586ba98ce68f7d11b1c717ad8329b95dcb3b6