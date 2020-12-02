Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Raspberry Pi OS 2020-12-02

Raspberry Pi logo (79 pix)De Raspberry Pi Foundation heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn besturingssysteem voor de gelijknamige single-board computers uitgebracht. Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en is beschikbaar in drie verschillende uitvoeringen; een uitvoering met een desktopomgeving en diverse applicaties, een uitvoering met alleen de desktopomgeving, of een uitvoering zonder desktopomgeving. In de nieuwe versie is de overschakeling van Alsa naar PulseAudio gemaakt, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Cups-printing, is Chromium bijgewerkt naar de laatste versie en kan de nieuwe Raspberry Pi-fan worden aangestuurd. Uitgebreide release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog:

2020-12-02:
  • PulseAudio now included and running by default
  • Bluealsa Bluetooth interface removed - Bluetooth audio is now handled by PulseAudio
  • LXPanel volume control plugin replaced with PulseAudio version
  • Version 84.0.4147.105 of Chromium web browser included
  • Version 3.3.0 of Thonny included
  • Version 32.0.0.453 of Flash player included - note that this will be the final release of Flash, as it is end-of-lifed at the end of 2020
  • CUPS printer system included, along with system-config-printer CUPS GUI and HP printer drivers
  • raspi-config menu structure rearranged to match Raspberry Pi Configuration tabs
  • Control for GPIO-connected fans added to raspi-config and Raspberry Pi Configuration
  • Control for power / activity LED on Pi 400 and Pi Zero added to raspi-config and Raspberry Pi Configuration
  • Improved screen reader voice prompts in several applications
  • Added ctrl-alt-space shortcut to install Orca screen reader at any point
  • Low voltage warnings added to battery monitor plugin
  • Magnifier plugin zoom can now be changed with scroll wheel when pointer is over icon
  • Change to notification popups - now will only close when clicked on directly, not by clicking anywhere
  • Bookshelf now made compatible with translated versions of books and magazines, and will offer translated versions where available, based on system language setting
  • Bug fix - crash in CPU temperature plugin when throttling detection fails
  • Bug fix - if Orca is running, shutdown commands and shutdown dialog will force kill it to prevent it locking up the reboot or shutdown process
  • Various additional language translations added
  • Various minor bug fixes and UI tweaks
  • Raspberry Pi firmware b324aea801f669b6ab18441f970e74a5a7346684
  • Linux kernel 5.4.79

Versienummer 2020-12-02
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Raspberry Pi Foundation
Download https://www.raspberrypi.org/software/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-12-2020 • 11:48

05-12-2020 • 11:48

52 Linkedin

Bron: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Reacties (52)

-Moderatie-faq
-152052+139+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1jpgview
5 december 2020 12:04
Er zijn al onmiddelijk een heleboel updates nodig, e.g. sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get -y upgrade is aan te raden nadat je het image in gebruik neemt.

nieuwe SD card deployed met pihole, redis, unbound, geen onverwachte entries in het syslog, en alles lijkt te functioneren zoals verwacht.
+1dennis_rsb
@jpgview5 december 2020 12:07
Ik doe altijd sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade. Wat voegt -y toe? En waarom doe jij upgrade ipv dist-upgrade?
+1jpgview
@dennis_rsb5 december 2020 12:15
ik doe nooit een dist-upgrade, in het verleden al veel problemen mee gehad. Ik maak een nieuwe SD kaart met het nieuwe image en deploy alles (scripted) opnieuw, als het dan misloopt kan ik de oude SD kaart gewoon terug plaatsen, en is alles up en running, geeft meer tijd om uit te zoeken waar het mis gaat.

-y al beantwoord door @MiranoV, geen manuele bevestiging nodig.
+1dennis_rsb
@jpgview5 december 2020 12:39
@MiranoV @Hero of Time @jpgview dank allen!

@Hero of Time dus dist-upgrade neemt meer mee?

@jpgview zelf heb ik nooit issues gehad met dist-upgrade. Ik heb wel een backup van het sd kaartje gemaakt met mijn config en persoonlijke instellingen
+1jpgview
@dennis_rsb5 december 2020 19:34
zelf heb ik nooit issues gehad met dist-upgrade. Ik heb wel een backup van het sd kaartje gemaakt met mijn config en persoonlijke instellingen

En heb je ooit al succesvol die backup terug geplaatst op een nieuwe SD kaart?

Zelf heb ik het verschillende malen geprobeerd met dingen zoals etcher en win32diskimager, zonder success (size problems)

uiteindelijk, na veel lezen en proberen, heb ik voor me zelf deze procedure toegepast, nu lukt een restore (clone) wel...
+1dennis_rsb
@jpgview5 december 2020 21:07
Ja wel eens om te testen. Ik heb het gedaan met Rufus. Wat wel een nadeel is, stel je hebt bv een paar gb in gebruik, maar je kaartje is bv 32 gb. Dan is die image ook 32 GB.
+1dycell
@jpgview5 december 2020 23:26
Erg goed punt, mensen maken jaren lang backup zonder ze ooit te testen.

Ik ga mijn backups nu maar even testen :X
+1Hero of Time
@dennis_rsb5 december 2020 15:16
Ja, dist-upgrade of full-upgrade neemt meer mee, als dat van toepassing is. Als je een 'safe upgrade' doet, dus alleen 'upgrade' gebruikt, zal je ook bij het overzicht zien wat het zou kunnen updaten maar niet doet.

Persoonlijk gebruik ik al jaren aptitude omdat die een handige interface heeft en je direct informatie over packages toont, zoals omschrijving, afhankelijkheden, etc. Vervolgens kan je per package opgeven wat het er mee moet doen en dan aan het eind een overzicht krijgen wat het gaat uitvoeren voordat je dat bevestigd om te laten doen.
Je kan dus als een enkele actie packages laten upgraden, verwijderen en installeren.
+1joostman
@jpgview5 december 2020 12:40
Wat je schrijft over het deployen van alles via een script klinkt interessant...
Ik zoek eigenlijk al tijden iets om van de Pi alleen de specifieke items te backuppen / bewaren als ik een nieuwe versie installeer. Nu bouw ik domweg met een nieuwe image alles weer van scratch af weer op, voer vele handelingen opnieuw uit, terwijl ik de gedachte heb dat bij Linux juist het mogelijk moet zijn om configuraties en toegevoegde installaties eenvoudig te exporteren en importeren. Klopt die gedachte?
0sfranken
@joostman7 december 2020 13:23
Ik zou zeggen kijk eens naar Ansible voor (server)automatisering.
+1MiranoV
@dennis_rsb5 december 2020 12:09
-y geef je meteen akkoord op het installeren ipv je dat handmatig moet doen
+1Hero of Time
@dennis_rsb5 december 2020 12:13
De '-y' optie geeft standaard 'yes' op de vraag om door te gaan. Potentieel gevaarlijk, want als er packages verwijdert gaan worden die je liever niet wilt verwijderen, bijvoorbeeld door een conflict, is dat lastig tegen te gaan voordat je het echt door hebt.

Het verschil met upgrade vs dist-upgrade heeft met vernieuwde dependencies te maken. Als er van een package een update is, maar die heeft een nieuwe dependency waardoor een ander package verwijdert zou worden, dan wordt het met 'upgrade' niet standaard geïnstalleerd.

Deze informatie kan je overigens ook in de man-page van apt lezen. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hero of Time op 5 december 2020 12:22]

+1atomos
@jpgview5 december 2020 19:31
Hier gaat elke week > sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade -y && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade -y && sudo apt-get autoremove -y

En alles is weer uptodate.

Die buildin fan controll is heel fijn.. standaard heb ik de fan op pin 4 en 6 zitten en nu kun je de fan pin aanwijzen, standaard op pin 8 (GPIO14) dus pin 6 en 8.. en temperatuur op 60 graden..
+1sus
@atomos5 december 2020 20:54
Als je dist-upgrade doet, kan je die gewone upgrade weglaten. dist-upgrade neemt *alle* updates mee. Scheelt weer een stap :)
+1doc
@atomos5 december 2020 21:20
Je kan dan ook unattended upgrades package installeren ;)
0sfranken
@atomos7 december 2020 13:25
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade -y && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade -y && sudo apt-get autoremove -y
En er dan over X tijd achterkomen dat iets niet meer werkt omdat het verwijderd is. Ik doe *nooit* een autoremove in combinatie met -y...
+1bartje
@jpgview5 december 2020 14:49
Since ik erachter ben gekomen dat ik apt kan gebruiken ipv apt-get doe ik dat.
Apt heeft namelijk een voortgangsbalk die erg welkom is.
+1Ramon
5 december 2020 12:12
Is dit de nieuwe naam van raspbian ofzo?
+1r03n_d
@Ramon5 december 2020 12:26
Ja en nee: https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=275529
+1xSNAKEX
@r03n_d5 december 2020 12:51
"Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian)"
+1r03n_d
@xSNAKEX5 december 2020 14:17
Heb je het topic ook gelezen? Dan zie je dat het niet alleen een ander naampje is.
+1xSNAKEX
@r03n_d5 december 2020 14:28
Klopt en dit komt uit het topic en is een quote van de makers zelf. Lijkt me niet echt multi interpretabel.
Als MS besluit om Office 365 te hernoemen naar Microsoft 365 dan is dit de nieuwe naam. Dat er vervolgens wijzigingen zijn aan de inhoud maakt niet dat het ineens dan niet meer de nieuwe naam van het product is.

Het antwoord is dus: Ja, echter zijn er meer dingen aan veranderd dan alleen de naam.
+1teacup
@r03n_d5 december 2020 12:59
Goeie link, met ook de nodige humor, moest even glimlachen om de volgende zin:
Is it confusing? Of course, this is Linux world, everyone and his dog makes a Linux distribution for whatever purpose with whatever name.
0Drardollan
@Ramon5 december 2020 12:14
Dat vroeg ik mij ook net af.
+1noijen
5 december 2020 12:50
Ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd wanneer de 64bit variant uit de beta gaat. :P
+1Pietervs
@noijen5 december 2020 13:32
hoezo uit de beta gaat?
"Raspberry Pi OS" is made by different group of people, targeted at the 64 bit Pi SoC ARM architecture. Making use of actual Debian package as Debian already supports aarch64.
+1fastedje
@noijen5 december 2020 14:33
Dat vroeg ik me ook af. De rename is ook gedaan i.v.m. de 64bits versies die in de maak zijn waardoor de link met Debian er niet meer is. Ik kon hier de laatste 64bits beta image van augustus vinden, maar nog niets op officiële download pagina.
+1plofkip
5 december 2020 12:51
Doe mij maar dietpi, lekker licht en heeft alles wat ik nodig heb 😊
+1Yoshimi
@plofkip5 december 2020 13:55
Die heb ik ook geprobeerd (als Pi-Hole).
Werkt prima, maar toch nog steeds tegen de 1GB, terwijl Raspberry Pi OS lite ‘slechts’ 438MB is.
Natuurlijk afhankelijk van je use-case, maar dit OS kan prima voor een Pi-Hole installatie bijvoorbeeld :)
+1Step5
@Yoshimi5 december 2020 19:10
Over de 1gb denk ik, ik kreeg 'm althans niet op een 1gb SD kaart laatst.. .
Support voor veel verschillende geluidskaarten/hats was wel handig, verder nog niet veel mee gedaan. Draait als snapclient verder niet veel meer naar omgekeken
+1CH4OS
@Yoshimi5 december 2020 22:21
Tegenwoordig maakt het niet heel veel uit wanneer je gebruik maakt van containers, zoals Docker. En als er dan iets aan de hand is, container herstarten en je bent terug bij af. Eventueel image van de container nog even pullen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 5 december 2020 22:23]

+1Somoghi
5 december 2020 12:05
Raar dat ze voor die vier weken nog flash inbouwen, dat voegt alleen een boel vulnerabilities toe.
+1flashback1989
@Somoghi5 december 2020 12:21
ik gok dat het al bij rasbian inzat en ze nu de laatste versie ervan hebben toegevoegd
+1sh4rp88
5 december 2020 11:54
We kunnen weer aan de slag met updaten ;)

Bedankt Tweakers voor de melding, het was namelijk aan mij voorbij gegaan.
+1Brainy1978
5 december 2020 11:59
Ook mooi dat fan controll nu “built in” is
+1Afroman9
5 december 2020 12:16
Ik ben echt een noob wat betreft Raspberry Pi's en ik wist niet hoe ik het moest updaten. Ik heb zo'n ding voor Pi-hole en ik zag ook dat er daar een update voor was Raspberry Pi OS (heb na het uitpakken van de Raspberry nooit meer wat met updates gedaan). Jeetje, wat waren dat veel updates haha. Gelukkig weet ik nu hoe je het moet updaten dat ga ik vaker doen.
0jboks
@Afroman95 december 2020 14:42
Je moet tegenwoordig alles updaten. Laatst stond ik te wachten op een firmware update van mijn koelkast, toen ik een biertje wilde pakken. Wat bleek: voorgangsbalk bevroren!
0Comp User
@jboks5 december 2020 16:20
No way dat er zo'n witgoed bij mij thuis komt, een timer op m'n koffiezetapparaat en wasmachine vind ik genoeg automatisering.
0Crim
@Comp User6 december 2020 00:59
Over een paar jaar is er niets anders meer te koop, net als de smart tv's nu.
+1mutley69
5 december 2020 13:58
Ik vindt al dat herdopen en dat gewijzig een pest. Nu goed we moeten er mee leren leven. Het is haast even erg aan't worden als het gejongleer van Microsoft met z'n interfaces. Dat is ook iets wat de productiviteit sterk verhoogd (niet dus).
+1Uruk-Hai
5 december 2020 14:12
Weet iemand of er inmiddels iets van energiebeheer zit ingebouwd in Raspberry Pi OS?

Ik heb dit trucje uit moeten halen om de schermweergave van een Raspberry Pi niet op de slaapstand te laten gaan.

Het zou fijn zijn als ik dit in de toekomst niet meer hoef te doen.
