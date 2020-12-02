De Raspberry Pi Foundation heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn besturingssysteem voor de gelijknamige single-board computers uitgebracht. Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en is beschikbaar in drie verschillende uitvoeringen; een uitvoering met een desktopomgeving en diverse applicaties, een uitvoering met alleen de desktopomgeving, of een uitvoering zonder desktopomgeving. In de nieuwe versie is de overschakeling van Alsa naar PulseAudio gemaakt, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Cups-printing, is Chromium bijgewerkt naar de laatste versie en kan de nieuwe Raspberry Pi-fan worden aangestuurd. Uitgebreide release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog:

2020-12-02: PulseAudio now included and running by default

Bluealsa Bluetooth interface removed - Bluetooth audio is now handled by PulseAudio

LXPanel volume control plugin replaced with PulseAudio version

Version 84.0.4147.105 of Chromium web browser included

Version 3.3.0 of Thonny included

Version 32.0.0.453 of Flash player included - note that this will be the final release of Flash, as it is end-of-lifed at the end of 2020

CUPS printer system included, along with system-config-printer CUPS GUI and HP printer drivers

raspi-config menu structure rearranged to match Raspberry Pi Configuration tabs

Control for GPIO-connected fans added to raspi-config and Raspberry Pi Configuration

Control for power / activity LED on Pi 400 and Pi Zero added to raspi-config and Raspberry Pi Configuration

Improved screen reader voice prompts in several applications

Added ctrl-alt-space shortcut to install Orca screen reader at any point

Low voltage warnings added to battery monitor plugin

Magnifier plugin zoom can now be changed with scroll wheel when pointer is over icon

Change to notification popups - now will only close when clicked on directly, not by clicking anywhere

Bookshelf now made compatible with translated versions of books and magazines, and will offer translated versions where available, based on system language setting

Bug fix - crash in CPU temperature plugin when throttling detection fails

Bug fix - if Orca is running, shutdown commands and shutdown dialog will force kill it to prevent it locking up the reboot or shutdown process

Various additional language translations added

Various minor bug fixes and UI tweaks

Raspberry Pi firmware b324aea801f669b6ab18441f970e74a5a7346684

Linux kernel 5.4.79