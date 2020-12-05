Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.0 RC 1

Wine logo (75 pix) De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.850 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Gecko engine update.
  • WindowsCodecs and QCap libraries converted to PE.
  • Faster font initialization at process start.
  • Support for named pipes with empty names.
Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc1 (total 53):
  • 15301: Biliardo 2 installer terminates on launch (32-bit Ghost-based installer uses year 2045 file date for decrypting database, triggering y2038 problem)
  • 21881: iScreensaver Designer 3.5 crashes
  • 28089: exception handling code touches stack for exceptions handled by the debugger
  • 28332: Wazzal 1.2 (2002 release) crashes after clicking 'Play'
  • 33310: Minimizing window erases chess board in Shredder Classic 4 Windows
  • 33996: Multiple installers fail in VBScript custom actions due to missing support of Properties with Parameters (IncrediMail, LabChart Reader 8, Toad for MySQL Freeware 7.x)
  • 34770: Some WMI applications fail when incorrectly passing WBEM_MASK_CONDITION_ORIGIN to IWbemClassObject::GetNames method
  • 35272: Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition (Steam) crashing to desktop within graphics autoconf.
  • 40146: Mein Verein 2016 Trial fails to install
  • 42095: winamp: skins don't change unless app is restarted
  • 42623: Changing current dir ~/.wine crashes Far Manager
  • 42741: Multiple Blizzard games fail to launch (StarCraft I & II, Diablo III, Heroes of the Storm)
  • 43567: Vietcong - game crashes during radiocalls ('kernel32.GetTickCount' clobbers ECX)
  • 44061: Destiny 2 crashes on launch (needs non-zero TimeDateStamp field in PE file header)
  • 44435: Call of Duty WWII crash
  • 44502: Epic Games Launcher (Fortnight 7.x) reports 'Error: Initialization failed while advising the language notification sink to the TSF source.
  • (0x80004001)' (unsupported ITfActiveLanguageProfileNotifySink)
  • 44524: skyrim keypad 0~9,'*','/' is not working causing some shortcut not work.
  • 44882: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare crashes after Splash-Screen with a Direct-X Error
  • 45383: Xanadu Next: movies not working (avi/MPEG-4 (XviD))
  • 45510: Sentinel HASP Runtime v6.6-7.8 driver installer reports Windows error 1053 when starting the 32-bit hardlock kernel driver service (custom imports resolver fails to locate some ntoskrnl exports)
  • 46028: Provide separate debug/symbol info files (.pdb) for 32-bit and 64-bit Wine-Gecko 2.47+ package (unstripped 32-bit 'xul.dll' too large to be mapped)
  • 46216: Multiple games need ThreadEnableAlignmentFaultFixup (Lords of the Fallen, Batman: Arkham Knight, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst)
  • 46236: Far 3.0 x64 crashes starting from build 5200
  • 46237: Far 3.0 x86 crashes starting from build 5288
  • 47950: Ys: Memories of Celceta crashes on launch
  • 48545: SDL GameControllerAddMapping registry keys do not work
  • 49116: Multiple installers using "mbahost.dll" crash due to method invocation on CCW class interface (Windows 10 1903 SDK (10.0.18362.0), SQL Server Management Studio, Raid Shadow Legends)
  • 49437: Segmentation fault (core dumped) even on winecfg or wineconsole on FreeBSD
  • 49969: Videos are not synced in X3 Reunion
  • 49975: Battlefield 1, 4 and V not start from with wine-staging 5.17 on
  • 50031: The Foundation Game crashes with bundled ucrtbase
  • 50037: wineconsole and mingw64 gdb.exe and keyboard input
  • 50080: Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box crashes between intros
  • 50094: Rockstar Games Launcher installer hyperlinks don't work
  • 50096: Performance Regression in Secondhand Lands
  • 50105: New Vegas Heap Replacer crashes with "Call from 0x7bc91c09 to unimplemented function d3dx9_38.dll.D3DXMatrixMultiply"
  • 50134: Steam terminates/crashes in clean prefix.
  • 50154: Allow using SDL_GAMECONTROLLERCONFIG to configure SDL controller mappings
  • 50160: VstHost crashes on unimplemented function avrt.dll.AvSetMmMaxThreadCharacteristicsA
  • 50163: Multiple applications crash with a stack overflow (Mod Organizer 2, World of Tanks, SWTOR, Audacity)
  • 50169: Regression: Microsoft Flight Simulator X hangs on startup (bisected)
  • 50171: 32-bit PE entry point no longer called through BaseThreadInitThunk() assembly wrapper when Wine is built with LLVM MinGW
  • 50176: Tracing with 'msvcrt' debug channel causes any application to fail with stack overflow in Wine 5.22
  • 50179: Future Pinball: parse_hex_literal invalid literal
  • 50188: Audacity fails to start
  • 50189: Multiple 64-bit applications crash with Wine MinGW PE build due to violation of Windows 64-bit ABI (RSP must be 16-byte aligned when making a call to Win64 API)
  • 50192: Python "import sys" crashes with Unhandled exception
  • 50197: cmd and winedbg: Unable to insert some chars (*, _) with de-adnw keyboard layout
  • 50204: wineserver from Wine 5.22-195-gcbca9f847f6 debug dumps NLS object information on shutdown
  • 50206: Cinebench R23 needs dcomp.dll
  • 50213: Summer Pockets (demo) complains about timezone settings.
  • 50236: Multiple console applications using WriteFile() to write to console don't show any output since Wine 5.22 (winepath)
  • 50240: CLR console applications loop output infinitely

Versienummer 6.0 RC 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 23,10MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

5 december 2020 12:09
Onder Steam gebruik je Proton om steam games te draaien. Proton draait de Windows games op Linux. Daar hoef je in principe niks voor te doen, tijdens installatie wordt alles al klaargezet voor het gebruik van Proton. Gebruik dus gewoon de Linux Steam versie, dan worden automatisch de Windows spellen geladen en via Proton gedraaid, daar hoef je niks voor te doen.

Voor alle andere spellen, en voor evt. Steam spellen die moeilijk doen, kun je Lutris gebruiken. Dit is een frontend voor Proton voor non-steam Windows spellen. Selecteer het spel en de juiste installer wordt geladen en gebruikt om het spel te installeren.

En als je onder Steam meer controle wilt, kan dat op een paar methoden.
  • Onder Steam->Settings->SteamPlay kun je instellen welke Proton versie er globaal gebruikt moet worden. Hier zet je tegelijk Proton open voor alle spellen die je hebt.
  • Er zijn custom Proton versies die cutting-edge zijn en evt meer ondersteunen. Proton-Ge is daar een van. Unpack de tar.gz archive in ~/.steam/compatibilitytools.d en herstart Steam. Nu kun je hem selecteren in de menu's.
  • Rechtermuisklik op een spel en selecteer properties. Hier kun je selecteren welke Proton versie gebruikt moet worden voor dat specifieke spel.
  • Rechtermuisklik op een spel, selecteer properties en dan Launch Options. Hier kun je, naast options voor het spel, ook specifieke opties voor Proton aangeven. Kijk hier voor een lijst van Proton opties.
En als je wilt weten of, en hoe, een Windows spel draait op Linux, kijk dan eens op ProtonDB. Hier wordt per spel, door gebruikers, aangegeven of het draait, hoe het draait, en welke opties er gebruikt zijn om het spel beter te laten draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 5 december 2020 12:15]

0Jogai
@Magic Power7 december 2020 12:10
Ah thanks. Had wat games met black friday gekocht die ik al wel op cd had, maar waar nu HD edities van zijn. De cd-versies werkten wel in lutris, maar de steam versies niet.

Is er een frontend voor proton?
0Magic Power
@Jogai7 december 2020 15:59
De enigste manieren die ik ken om Proton te beïnvloeden of in te stellen is via Protontricks, wat basically Winetricks maar dan voor Proton is; Of de Proton Runtime Options, zoals hierboven ook al vermeld.

Als je met front-end een GUI bedoelt, zou ik Lutris gebruiken, want daar kun je grafisch de verschillende opties doorlopen.
+1Jogai
5 december 2020 11:20
Wat is de beste manier om steam games te draaien? Verschillende games hebben wel verschillende instellingen nodig, maar steam moet ook geladen zijn. Steam draaien gaat wel, maar dan krijgen al je games dezelfde instellingen.
+1SMillerNL
@Jogai5 december 2020 11:49
In mijn ervaring is de Steam Runtime Environment van steam zelf veruit de beste emulator.
+1Magic Power
@Jogai5 december 2020 12:17
Ik had op je gereageerd, maar per ongeluk een globale reactie gegeven. Kijk hier voor mijn reactie hieronder.
+1scholtnp
5 december 2020 12:41
Gezien het succes van Wine ben ik benieuwd hoe een MacOS api-handler zich gaat ontwikkelen: darling
Dan kun je echt crossplatform ontwikkelen en testen of je programma werkt. Overigens GUI ondersteuning is er (nog) niet.

