De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.850 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Gecko engine update.

WindowsCodecs and QCap libraries converted to PE.

Faster font initialization at process start.

Support for named pipes with empty names. Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc1 (total 53): 15301: Biliardo 2 installer terminates on launch (32-bit Ghost-based installer uses year 2045 file date for decrypting database, triggering y2038 problem)

21881: iScreensaver Designer 3.5 crashes

28089: exception handling code touches stack for exceptions handled by the debugger

28332: Wazzal 1.2 (2002 release) crashes after clicking 'Play'

33310: Minimizing window erases chess board in Shredder Classic 4 Windows

33996: Multiple installers fail in VBScript custom actions due to missing support of Properties with Parameters (IncrediMail, LabChart Reader 8, Toad for MySQL Freeware 7.x)

34770: Some WMI applications fail when incorrectly passing WBEM_MASK_CONDITION_ORIGIN to IWbemClassObject::GetNames method

35272: Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition (Steam) crashing to desktop within graphics autoconf.

40146: Mein Verein 2016 Trial fails to install

42095: winamp: skins don't change unless app is restarted

42623: Changing current dir ~/.wine crashes Far Manager

42741: Multiple Blizzard games fail to launch (StarCraft I & II, Diablo III, Heroes of the Storm)

43567: Vietcong - game crashes during radiocalls ('kernel32.GetTickCount' clobbers ECX)

44061: Destiny 2 crashes on launch (needs non-zero TimeDateStamp field in PE file header)

44435: Call of Duty WWII crash

44502: Epic Games Launcher (Fortnight 7.x) reports 'Error: Initialization failed while advising the language notification sink to the TSF source.

(0x80004001)' (unsupported ITfActiveLanguageProfileNotifySink)

44524: skyrim keypad 0~9,'*','/' is not working causing some shortcut not work.

44882: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare crashes after Splash-Screen with a Direct-X Error

45383: Xanadu Next: movies not working (avi/MPEG-4 (XviD))

45510: Sentinel HASP Runtime v6.6-7.8 driver installer reports Windows error 1053 when starting the 32-bit hardlock kernel driver service (custom imports resolver fails to locate some ntoskrnl exports)

46028: Provide separate debug/symbol info files (.pdb) for 32-bit and 64-bit Wine-Gecko 2.47+ package (unstripped 32-bit 'xul.dll' too large to be mapped)

46216: Multiple games need ThreadEnableAlignmentFaultFixup (Lords of the Fallen, Batman: Arkham Knight, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst)

46236: Far 3.0 x64 crashes starting from build 5200

46237: Far 3.0 x86 crashes starting from build 5288

47950: Ys: Memories of Celceta crashes on launch

48545: SDL GameControllerAddMapping registry keys do not work

49116: Multiple installers using "mbahost.dll" crash due to method invocation on CCW class interface (Windows 10 1903 SDK (10.0.18362.0), SQL Server Management Studio, Raid Shadow Legends)

49437: Segmentation fault (core dumped) even on winecfg or wineconsole on FreeBSD

49969: Videos are not synced in X3 Reunion

49975: Battlefield 1, 4 and V not start from with wine-staging 5.17 on

50031: The Foundation Game crashes with bundled ucrtbase

50037: wineconsole and mingw64 gdb.exe and keyboard input

50080: Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box crashes between intros

50094: Rockstar Games Launcher installer hyperlinks don't work

50096: Performance Regression in Secondhand Lands

50105: New Vegas Heap Replacer crashes with "Call from 0x7bc91c09 to unimplemented function d3dx9_38.dll.D3DXMatrixMultiply"

50134: Steam terminates/crashes in clean prefix.

50154: Allow using SDL_GAMECONTROLLERCONFIG to configure SDL controller mappings

50160: VstHost crashes on unimplemented function avrt.dll.AvSetMmMaxThreadCharacteristicsA

50163: Multiple applications crash with a stack overflow (Mod Organizer 2, World of Tanks, SWTOR, Audacity)

50169: Regression: Microsoft Flight Simulator X hangs on startup (bisected)

50171: 32-bit PE entry point no longer called through BaseThreadInitThunk() assembly wrapper when Wine is built with LLVM MinGW

50176: Tracing with 'msvcrt' debug channel causes any application to fail with stack overflow in Wine 5.22

50179: Future Pinball: parse_hex_literal invalid literal

50188: Audacity fails to start

50189: Multiple 64-bit applications crash with Wine MinGW PE build due to violation of Windows 64-bit ABI (RSP must be 16-byte aligned when making a call to Win64 API)

50192: Python "import sys" crashes with Unhandled exception

50197: cmd and winedbg: Unable to insert some chars (*, _) with de-adnw keyboard layout

50204: wineserver from Wine 5.22-195-gcbca9f847f6 debug dumps NLS object information on shutdown

50206: Cinebench R23 needs dcomp.dll

50213: Summer Pockets (demo) complains about timezone settings.

50236: Multiple console applications using WriteFile() to write to console don't show any output since Wine 5.22 (winepath)

50240: CLR console applications loop output infinitely