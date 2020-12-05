Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sigil 1.4.3

Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is 100% en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes:
  • Fix mismatched override wait cursor usage
  • Fix crashes when dictionaries are missing on load or during first spellcheck
  • Update the mapping of language codes to dictionaries without the need to restart
  • Fix critical bug which caused split to break links that are bare fragments
  • Fix additional critical bugs which caused split to lose fragments from link targets
  • Fix double # chars in fragment ids during merge
  • Fix hang on load with bad encryption.xml font uris
  • Quiet unneeded debug output when importing an epub
  • Fix opf cleanup bug when identical xmlns values are used with two different prefixes on the same tag

Sigil-1.4.3 represents additional critical bug fixes and is meant to immediately replace Sigil 1.4.0 through Sigil-1.4.2. It has all the features of the original Sigil 1.4.0 including new icon themes and multiple language spell checking.

Versienummer 1.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.4.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Sigil

Reacties (2)

+1Chris_147
5 december 2020 13:14
Hey cool, een epub editor! Kende ik nog niet, ga ik zeker eens uitproberen.
0Cees Swagerman
6 december 2020 12:37
In Calibre bevindt zich ook een eBook editor. Ik heb deze niet vergeleken met Sigil, dus geen oordeel welke beter is. Op internet kun je nog veel meer ebook editors vinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cees Swagerman op 6 december 2020 13:09]

