Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is 100% en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug Fixes:
- Fix mismatched override wait cursor usage
- Fix crashes when dictionaries are missing on load or during first spellcheck
- Update the mapping of language codes to dictionaries without the need to restart
- Fix critical bug which caused split to break links that are bare fragments
- Fix additional critical bugs which caused split to lose fragments from link targets
- Fix double # chars in fragment ids during merge
- Fix hang on load with bad encryption.xml font uris
- Quiet unneeded debug output when importing an epub
- Fix opf cleanup bug when identical xmlns values are used with two different prefixes on the same tag
Sigil-1.4.3 represents additional critical bug fixes and is meant to immediately replace Sigil 1.4.0 through Sigil-1.4.2. It has all the features of the original Sigil 1.4.0 including new icon themes and multiple language spell checking.