Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is 100% en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fix mismatched override wait cursor usage

Fix crashes when dictionaries are missing on load or during first spellcheck

Update the mapping of language codes to dictionaries without the need to restart

Fix critical bug which caused split to break links that are bare fragments

Fix additional critical bugs which caused split to lose fragments from link targets

Fix double # chars in fragment ids during merge

Fix hang on load with bad encryption.xml font uris

Quiet unneeded debug output when importing an epub

Fix opf cleanup bug when identical xmlns values are used with two different prefixes on the same tag

Sigil-1.4.3 represents additional critical bug fixes and is meant to immediately replace Sigil 1.4.0 through Sigil-1.4.2. It has all the features of the original Sigil 1.4.0 including new icon themes and multiple language spell checking.