Versie 2.77 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.77:
- New tracker options on popup menu when right-clicking one or more transfers
- Ability to mass-edit trackers for multiple selected transfers
- Ability to remove or replace trackers by exact/wildcard/regex matching in multiple selected transfers
- Can manually force trackers to announce in selected transfers
- New hotkey Ctrl-Tab / Ctrl-Shift-Tab to switch between main window views
- New options to support .magnet files
- Magnet file association options in Settings > Shell Integration
- WebUI supports loading a .magnet file from an HTTP link
- RSS fully supports loading .magnet files from feed entries
- The file selector in the Add Transfer window allows loading from .magnet files
- Watched folder support for .magnet files, in Settings > Transfers > Meta-Info
- Watched folder support for .magnet files in Category Add and Category Properties windows
- Can open .magnet files via main window drag-drop
- Several fixes to file association startup checking and prompting
- Fixed minor problems with portable mode file association revert option
- Option to export a selective backup of current configuration to custom archive file path in Scheduler
- Can now start/stop individual channels from a Scheduler task
- New Scheduler task action to inject one or more messages into specific channel(s), with adjustable intervals
- New Scheduler task action to change channel topic
- Fixed minor problems with Category capture transfer location override
- Setting a default file/folder path while an outer transfer move is happening will now correctly set the new destination
- Initial transfer file Auto-Select will now correctly move single-file items into outer folder when using custom category paths
- Transfer file allocation will now properly wait for all conflicting move operations to complete before opening file for writing
- Fixed encoded key ordering problems when creating a .torrent file that has web seed URLs
- Minor fixes to Channel entry authorization system and user level management
- New options window for Channel stream playback in Settings > Channels > Channel Stream Playback
- Can use custom media player path for Channel stream playback, including relative paths for portable mode
- Tray and main window icons in Windows build with improved support for dynamic sizing
- Fixed decimal number parsing problems that caused problems with ratio limit controls in Settings > Transfers > General
- Other minor GUI fixes and adjustments
- Updated IP location tables