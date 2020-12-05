Versie 2.77 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.77: New tracker options on popup menu when right-clicking one or more transfers

Ability to mass-edit trackers for multiple selected transfers

Ability to remove or replace trackers by exact/wildcard/regex matching in multiple selected transfers

Can manually force trackers to announce in selected transfers

New hotkey Ctrl-Tab / Ctrl-Shift-Tab to switch between main window views

New options to support .magnet files

Magnet file association options in Settings > Shell Integration

WebUI supports loading a .magnet file from an HTTP link

RSS fully supports loading .magnet files from feed entries

The file selector in the Add Transfer window allows loading from .magnet files

Watched folder support for .magnet files, in Settings > Transfers > Meta-Info

Watched folder support for .magnet files in Category Add and Category Properties windows

Can open .magnet files via main window drag-drop

Several fixes to file association startup checking and prompting

Fixed minor problems with portable mode file association revert option

Option to export a selective backup of current configuration to custom archive file path in Scheduler

Can now start/stop individual channels from a Scheduler task

New Scheduler task action to inject one or more messages into specific channel(s), with adjustable intervals

New Scheduler task action to change channel topic

Fixed minor problems with Category capture transfer location override

Setting a default file/folder path while an outer transfer move is happening will now correctly set the new destination

Initial transfer file Auto-Select will now correctly move single-file items into outer folder when using custom category paths

Transfer file allocation will now properly wait for all conflicting move operations to complete before opening file for writing

Fixed encoded key ordering problems when creating a .torrent file that has web seed URLs

Minor fixes to Channel entry authorization system and user level management

New options window for Channel stream playback in Settings > Channels > Channel Stream Playback

Can use custom media player path for Channel stream playback, including relative paths for portable mode

Tray and main window icons in Windows build with improved support for dynamic sizing

Fixed decimal number parsing problems that caused problems with ratio limit controls in Settings > Transfers > General

Other minor GUI fixes and adjustments

Updated IP location tables