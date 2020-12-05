Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.77

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.77 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.77:
  • New tracker options on popup menu when right-clicking one or more transfers
  • Ability to mass-edit trackers for multiple selected transfers
  • Ability to remove or replace trackers by exact/wildcard/regex matching in multiple selected transfers
  • Can manually force trackers to announce in selected transfers
  • New hotkey Ctrl-Tab / Ctrl-Shift-Tab to switch between main window views
  • New options to support .magnet files
  • Magnet file association options in Settings > Shell Integration
  • WebUI supports loading a .magnet file from an HTTP link
  • RSS fully supports loading .magnet files from feed entries
  • The file selector in the Add Transfer window allows loading from .magnet files
  • Watched folder support for .magnet files, in Settings > Transfers > Meta-Info
  • Watched folder support for .magnet files in Category Add and Category Properties windows
  • Can open .magnet files via main window drag-drop
  • Several fixes to file association startup checking and prompting
  • Fixed minor problems with portable mode file association revert option
  • Option to export a selective backup of current configuration to custom archive file path in Scheduler
  • Can now start/stop individual channels from a Scheduler task
  • New Scheduler task action to inject one or more messages into specific channel(s), with adjustable intervals
  • New Scheduler task action to change channel topic
  • Fixed minor problems with Category capture transfer location override
  • Setting a default file/folder path while an outer transfer move is happening will now correctly set the new destination
  • Initial transfer file Auto-Select will now correctly move single-file items into outer folder when using custom category paths
  • Transfer file allocation will now properly wait for all conflicting move operations to complete before opening file for writing
  • Fixed encoded key ordering problems when creating a .torrent file that has web seed URLs
  • Minor fixes to Channel entry authorization system and user level management
  • New options window for Channel stream playback in Settings > Channels > Channel Stream Playback
  • Can use custom media player path for Channel stream playback, including relative paths for portable mode
  • Tray and main window icons in Windows build with improved support for dynamic sizing
  • Fixed decimal number parsing problems that caused problems with ratio limit controls in Settings > Transfers > General
  • Other minor GUI fixes and adjustments
  • Updated IP location tables

Versienummer 2.77
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

5 december 2020 17:17
Het enigzins oudbollige uiterlijk is geen (goede) reden om deze torrent-client niet te gebruiken. Het is namelijk een zeer capabel stukje software voor zowel Windows en Linux.

