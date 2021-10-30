De Raspberry Pi Foundation heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn besturingssysteem voor de gelijknamige single-board computers uitgebracht. Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en is beschikbaar in drie verschillende uitvoeringen; een uitvoering met een desktopomgeving en diverse applicaties, een uitvoering met alleen de desktopomgeving, of een uitvoering zonder desktopomgeving. Voor de Raspberry Pi bestaan veel meer besturingssystemen, waaronder Raspbian. Deze wordt door sommigen als de voorloper van Raspberry Pi OS gezien, maar het zijn twee aparte projecten. De nieuwe versie van Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian versie 11 en de desktopomgeving is met GT3+ gebouwd. Uitgebreide release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog:

2021-10-30: Based on Debian version 11 (bullseye)

Desktop components (lxpanel and all plugins, libfm, pcmanfm) now built against GTK+3

Applications (piwiz, pipanel, rc_gui, lxinput) now built against GTK+3

PiXflat GTK+3 theme updated with numerous changes to support the above

GTK+3 : toolbar icon size setting added

GTK+3 : ability to request client-side decoration on windows added

GTK+3 : setting for indent for frame labels in custom style added

mutter window manager used instead of openbox on devices with 2GB or more of RAM

mutter : title bar icon behaviour and appearance modified to match openbox

mutter : additional keyboard shortcuts added

mutter : various performance enhancements

mutter compatibility added to screen magnifier

Numerous changes to Appearance Settings application to support GTK+3 and mutter

Updater plugin added to lxpanel to detect and install software updates

File manager view options simplified to either list or icons, with separate menu option for thumbnails

New file manager toolbar icons

KMS used as default display driver

Modifications to HDMI audio output selection to support the above

xcompmgr enabled when openbox is running under KMS

New default camera subsystem based on libcamera

New camera demo applications (libcamera-still and libcamera-vid) have replaced raspistill and raspivid

Legacy camera subsystem removed from 64-bit RPi OS (still available on 32-bit)

Chromium upgraded to version 92.0.4515.98

VLC media player upgraded to version 3.0.16

Spurious drive removal warning after use of SD card copier removed

Bookshelf application now includes Custom PC magazine

Various translation updates - Italian, Korean, Polish, German, Armenian

Startup wizard now installs Japanese fonts if needed

Progress and information dialog boxes for lxpanel plugins now common to lxpanel, rather than in individual plugins

Icon handling code for lxpanel plugins now common to lxpanel

Package with 4K version of Raspberry Pi wallpaper added to Recommended Software

Python Games and Minecraft removed from Recommended Software - neither is compatible with bullseye

Bluetooth pairing and connection dialogs updated for compatibility with more devices

Bluetooth devices always disconnected before removal to speed up removal process

Bluetooth pairing dialog now only shows devices which offer services which are usable by Pi

Separate Bluetooth unpair dialog removed - unpair now an option for each individual device

Bug fix - mutter : header bar colours not updating when theme is changed

Bug fix - GTK+3 : tooltips being displayed incorrectly at bottom of screen

Bug fix - lxpanel : crash when using keyboard shortcut to enable magnifier when magnifier not installed

Bug fix - lxpanel : lockup in Bluetooth plugin when connecting to certain devices

Bug fix - lxpanel : discoverable mode icon could get out of sync with underlying Bluetooth system state

Bug fix - piwiz : missing cities in timezone list

Bug fix - piwiz : country-specific language packages not being installed

Bug fix - bookshelf : now waits for longer between packets before timing out

Bug fix - accented characters now displayed correctly in localisation dialogs

Raspberry Pi firmware e2bab29767e51c683a312df20014e3277275b8a6

Linux kernel 5.10.63