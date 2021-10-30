Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Raspberry Pi OS 2021-10-30

Raspberry Pi logo (79 pix)De Raspberry Pi Foundation heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn besturingssysteem voor de gelijknamige single-board computers uitgebracht. Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en is beschikbaar in drie verschillende uitvoeringen; een uitvoering met een desktopomgeving en diverse applicaties, een uitvoering met alleen de desktopomgeving, of een uitvoering zonder desktopomgeving. Voor de Raspberry Pi bestaan veel meer besturingssystemen, waaronder Raspbian. Deze wordt door sommigen als de voorloper van Raspberry Pi OS gezien, maar het zijn twee aparte projecten. De nieuwe versie van Raspberry Pi OS is gebaseerd op Debian versie 11 en de desktopomgeving is met GT3+ gebouwd. Uitgebreide release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog:

2021-10-30:
  • Based on Debian version 11 (bullseye)
  • Desktop components (lxpanel and all plugins, libfm, pcmanfm) now built against GTK+3
  • Applications (piwiz, pipanel, rc_gui, lxinput) now built against GTK+3
  • PiXflat GTK+3 theme updated with numerous changes to support the above
  • GTK+3 : toolbar icon size setting added
  • GTK+3 : ability to request client-side decoration on windows added
  • GTK+3 : setting for indent for frame labels in custom style added
  • mutter window manager used instead of openbox on devices with 2GB or more of RAM
  • mutter : title bar icon behaviour and appearance modified to match openbox
  • mutter : additional keyboard shortcuts added
  • mutter : various performance enhancements
  • mutter compatibility added to screen magnifier
  • Numerous changes to Appearance Settings application to support GTK+3 and mutter
  • Updater plugin added to lxpanel to detect and install software updates
  • File manager view options simplified to either list or icons, with separate menu option for thumbnails
  • New file manager toolbar icons
  • KMS used as default display driver
  • Modifications to HDMI audio output selection to support the above
  • xcompmgr enabled when openbox is running under KMS
  • New default camera subsystem based on libcamera
  • New camera demo applications (libcamera-still and libcamera-vid) have replaced raspistill and raspivid
  • Legacy camera subsystem removed from 64-bit RPi OS (still available on 32-bit)
  • Chromium upgraded to version 92.0.4515.98
  • VLC media player upgraded to version 3.0.16
  • Spurious drive removal warning after use of SD card copier removed
  • Bookshelf application now includes Custom PC magazine
  • Various translation updates - Italian, Korean, Polish, German, Armenian
  • Startup wizard now installs Japanese fonts if needed
  • Progress and information dialog boxes for lxpanel plugins now common to lxpanel, rather than in individual plugins
  • Icon handling code for lxpanel plugins now common to lxpanel
  • Package with 4K version of Raspberry Pi wallpaper added to Recommended Software
  • Python Games and Minecraft removed from Recommended Software - neither is compatible with bullseye
  • Bluetooth pairing and connection dialogs updated for compatibility with more devices
  • Bluetooth devices always disconnected before removal to speed up removal process
  • Bluetooth pairing dialog now only shows devices which offer services which are usable by Pi
  • Separate Bluetooth unpair dialog removed - unpair now an option for each individual device
  • Bug fix - mutter : header bar colours not updating when theme is changed
  • Bug fix - GTK+3 : tooltips being displayed incorrectly at bottom of screen
  • Bug fix - lxpanel : crash when using keyboard shortcut to enable magnifier when magnifier not installed
  • Bug fix - lxpanel : lockup in Bluetooth plugin when connecting to certain devices
  • Bug fix - lxpanel : discoverable mode icon could get out of sync with underlying Bluetooth system state
  • Bug fix - piwiz : missing cities in timezone list
  • Bug fix - piwiz : country-specific language packages not being installed
  • Bug fix - bookshelf : now waits for longer between packets before timing out
  • Bug fix - accented characters now displayed correctly in localisation dialogs
  • Raspberry Pi firmware e2bab29767e51c683a312df20014e3277275b8a6
  • Linux kernel 5.10.63

Raspberry Pi OS

Versienummer 2021-10-30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Raspberry Pi Foundation
Download https://www.raspberrypi.com/software/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-11-2021 14:33

08-11-2021 • 14:33

Bron: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Update-historie

08-11 Raspberry Pi OS 2021-10-30 40
12-'20 Raspberry Pi OS 2020-12-02 52

Raspberry Pi OS

+1MrFax
8 november 2021 14:42
Nog steeds geen 64-bits versie :/ Het limiteert toch steeds meer apps omdat die niet meer voor armhf worden gecompileerd.
+2HellFly
@MrFax8 november 2021 14:46
Er is vanochtend een nieuwe 64-bits build online gekomen: https://downloads.raspberrypi.org/raspios_arm64/images/
Is op dit moment in beta, maar ze zijn er dus wel mee bezig.
+1Sa1
@HellFly8 november 2021 15:21
Enig idee hoe de upgrade gaat van de oude build naar deze? Ik draai al maande de 64bit versie en ben er eigenlijk heel tevreden mee.
+1Luminair
@Sa18 november 2021 16:09
Same! Het voelt echt veel vlotter op de arm64 variant. Van wat ik mij herinner heeft die ook toegang tot die extra instructie sets, maar het voelt echt veel vlotter. En booten is ook twee keer zo snel, of iets in die buurt.

Ik denk dat een upgrade kan met apt dist-upgrade kan? Ik zal het zo uitproberen (nadat ik een rsync backup heb gemaakt).

Edit: oké, er gaat iets meer gemoeid daarmee. Je moet de sources.list aanpassen met bullseye varianten (behalve security blijkbaar, want dat geeft een error), maar daarna kun je een apt full-upgrade doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luminair op 8 november 2021 16:27]

+1Sa1
@Luminair9 november 2021 17:07
Heb https://www.tomshardware....s-to-bullseye-from-buster gebruikt voor mijn upgrade. Alle 27 dockers deden het weer, alleen m'n GPU temp grafiekje deed het niet, maar dat was snel weer opgelost.

Tevreden dus

En inderdaad, hij draait veeeel beter dan de 32bit versie...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sa1 op 9 november 2021 17:08]

+1MrFax
@HellFly8 november 2021 14:50
Oh, ik keek hier en daar was niks te zien vanaf 2020.

Dankjewel, ik ga hem proberen _/-\o_
+2Arrigi
@MrFax8 november 2021 14:52
Er is een arm64 versie en die heeft ook een update gekregen! https://downloads.raspber...raspios_arm64-2021-11-08/

Maarrrr.. deze wordt niet aangeraden. Issues kan je rapporteren in https://github.com/raspberrypi/Raspberry-Pi-OS-64bit/issues . Werkt grotendeels goed.
+1Redsandro
@MrFax8 november 2021 19:08
Welke Raspberries zijn zelf 64 bit?
+1brainball
@MrFax8 november 2021 15:02
Er is wel een 64-bit versie maar deze moet als beta beschouwd worden.
Je kan deze versie vinden op: https://downloads.raspber...raspios_arm64-2021-11-08/

[Reactie gewijzigd door brainball op 8 november 2021 15:03]

0xxs
@MrFax9 november 2021 17:29
Ik heb vandaag het 64bit image (2021-10-30-raspios-bullseye-arm64) getest en werkt tot dusver prima.
Ik boot mijn PI 4 zonder sd kaartje en dus over mijn netwerk en voelt prima aan.
+1Derice
8 november 2021 15:18
Iemand al een in-place upgrade aangedurft?
In de release notes staat dat ze aanbevelen een clean-install te doen.
Is zo'n gedoe... heb wel veel in docker draaien, maar dan nog...
+1bartje
@Derice8 november 2021 15:33
je zou deze thread eens kunnen bekijken
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?t=323279
persoonlijk zou ik een paar dagen af wachten, wanneer er echt issues zijn zijn ze dan al wel aan het licht gekomen.
+1oef!
@Derice8 november 2021 17:02
Ik heb het volgende script gedraaid:
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?t=317888

Het script lijkt zijn ding te doen, na de update op een raspberry 400:
pi@raspy400:~ $ lsb_release -a
No LSB modules are available.
Distributor ID: Raspbian
Description: Raspbian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)
Release: 11
Codename: bullseye
- Docker lijkt goed te gaan (1 container)
- Pihole breekt (geen container), waarschijnlijk omdat ik tijdens de update lighttpd.conf heb laten aanpassen. Pihole -up fixte het
- Homebridge breekt (npm)

Edit: de update duurde +/- 30 minuten op een USB SSD. SD kaart gaat dus ernstig lang duren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door oef! op 8 november 2021 17:09]

0xxs
@oef!11 november 2021 18:53
Mijn upgrade ging met het script bijna helemaal goed, eth0 was aangepast naar lastige_if_naam en aangezien ik dat ding een statisch ip adress heb gegeven in de dhcpcd.conf op eth0 ging dat niet goed.
Ook het opnieuw configureren met raspi-config hielp niet om die IF weer op eth0 te krijgen.
Dan maar een aanpassing gemaakt in de /boot/cmdline.txt en net.ifnames=0 toegevoegd.
+1Noitisnt
@Derice8 november 2021 17:28
Ja ik, dat ging probleemloos. Had ook geen zin in een clean install, had dat toevallig net een paar dagen geleden al gedaan.
+1pmeter
8 november 2021 15:44
Ik ben even in de war. Ik gebruik Raspbian. Op https://www.raspberrypi.com/software/ staat dat Raspberry pi OS de nieuwe naam is van Raspbian. Op https://www.raspbian.org/ staat dat niet. Daar staat wel: "Raspbian is not affiliated with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Raspbian was created by a small, dedicated team of developers that are fans of the Raspberry Pi hardware, the educational goals of the Raspberry Pi Foundation and, of course, the Debian Project."

Is de website Raspbian.org verouderd? Of stelt Raspberrypi.com dat Raspberry pi OS de opvolger is van Raspbian terwijl het eigenlijk om een fork gaat?

Interessant is ook dit:
http://www.raspbian.org/RaspbianImages
Daar staat dat de images van de Raspberry Pi foundation niet gemaakt zijn door het Raspbian project. Maar de images van het Raspbian project worden vervolgens Unofficial images genoemd...

Bij een eerdere versie op Tweakers was er dezelfde discussie en werd verwezen naar deze link:
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?t=275529

Maar het is mij nog niet duidelijk. Vragen:
1. Als Raspbian niet van de Raspberry Pi Foundation was, hoe kan de Raspberry Pi Foundation het OS dan een nieuwe naam geven? En welke organisatie houdt het Raspberry pi OS nu eigenlijk bij?
2. Als ik nu Raspbian geïnstalleerd heb, moet ik dan een clean install van Raspberry pi OS doen om up to date te blijven? Dat doe ik liever niet, vanwege diverse configuratiebestanden die ik dan opnieuw moet wijzigen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 8 november 2021 17:21]

+1rbr320
@pmeter8 november 2021 15:59
Volgens Wikipedia is het Raspbian project in 2012 onafhankelijk van de Raspberry Pi Foundation opgezet. Sinds 2015 is het officieel onder de vleugel van de Raspberry Pi Foundation genomen. In 2020 is de naam gewijzigd naar Raspberry Pi OS.
+1pmeter
@rbr3208 november 2021 16:08
Dat zie ik daar niet staan. Op Wikipedia staat slechts:
"Since 2015, it has been officially provided by the Raspberry Pi Foundation as the primary operating system for the Raspberry Pi family of compact single-board computers.[3] The first version of Raspbian was created by Mike Thompson and Peter Green as an independent project.[4] The initial build was completed in June 2012.[5]"

Maar is dan een fork of zijn de programmeurs ingelijfd? En ging dat in goede vrede? Daar ben ik vooral benieuwd naar :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 8 november 2021 16:09]

+1rbr320
@pmeter8 november 2021 16:25
Misschien dat dit artikel iets meer opheldering geeft: https://www.kitguru.net/t...-name-to-raspberry-pi-os/

Raspberry Pi OS is mijns inziens geen fork van Raspbian. Het is een community project waar Thompson en Green bij betrokken zijn gebleven, ook nadat het officieel door de Raspberry Pi Foundation werd omarmd en ondersteund. Echter met de significante recente wijzigingen aan het project, zoals onder andere het uitbrengen van een 64 bit versie, was een naamswijziging wel op zijn plek. Ik weet niet in welke mate Thompson en Green momenteel nog bij het project betrokken zijn.
+1pmeter
@rbr3208 november 2021 16:33
Ah, dank je wel. Dat artikel verwijst naar een forumpost van mei 2020 die alles opheldert. Het einde maakt ook helder dat de 64 bit versie niet gebaseerd is op Raspbian, maar direct op Debian. En daarmee is de link met Raspbian qua code doorgesneden, waardooor de makers van Raspbian die naam er niet langer opgeplakt wilde zien. En dus was een nieuwe naam nodig. Maar de 32 bit versie van Raspberry Pi OS is in wezen hetzelfde stuk software als de Raspbian image die je voorheen kon downloaden op de site van de Raspberry Pi Foundation, zoals deze update uit 2019. Die had weliswaar al wat aanpassingen ten opzichte van de Raspbian image op Raspbian.org, maar was daar nog wel op gebaseerd. Voor de 64-bit versie geldt dat niet.

"As cofounder of raspbian I would like to clarify the situation. There is no takeover here just some clearing up of terminology.

The raspbian project still exists and will continue to exist to provide an armv6 hardfloat rebuild of Debian. We are not controlled by the raspberry pi foundation/trading, though they do support us by providing some hosting services and paying for some of my time.

On top of this base various parties including but not limited to the raspberry pi foundation/trading built customized images. In practice the majority of raspbian users used the raspberry pi foundation's raspbian images and their images were often just reffered to as "raspbian". Over the years the delta between "plain raspbian" and "raspberry pi foundation raspbian images" has grown.

For a while now raspberry pi have been considering 64-bit images, Eben sent me an email asking my opinion about nomanclature and I expressed that I would not be pleased about the use of the name "Raspbian" for images that did not contain anything from Raspbian. Using the term "Debian" would also be problematic as Debian are also building their own images for the Raspberry pi.

So Raspberry pi have decided to use the term "Raspberry pi OS" for their operating system images going forward. Roughly speaking that leaves us with the following.

"raspberry pi 32-bit OS" = raspbian base userland + raspberry pi kernels (32-bit and 64-bit) + raspberry pi UI and graphics stack enhancements + raspberry pi additional software

"raspberry pi 64-bit OS" = debian arm64 base userland + raspberry pi 64-bit kernel + raspberry pi UI and graphics stack enhancements + raspberry pi additional software"
Bron: bijdrage van plugwash op forums.raspberrypi.com

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 8 november 2021 17:20]

+1Pietervs
@pmeter8 november 2021 16:03
Eerste weet ik niet. Kan zijn dat Raspian wel van de Foundation was, maar dat een aantal programmeurs een andere weg op wilden en na goed overleg de naam mee mochten nemen (zodat de Foundation voor zowel de hardware als software de naam Raspberry kan gebruiken). Maar dat is puur speculatief.

Wat betreft het tweede: een clean install doe je het makkelijkst door een nieuw SD kaartje te pakken en het daarop te installeren. Heb je meteen een fallback mocht het mis gaan: dan hoef je alleen de oude kaart maar terug te doen in je Raspberry Pi :)
Of je per se een clean install nodig hebt durf ik niet te zeggen: ik heb niet het idee dat Pi OS zo enorm afwijkt van Raspian dus ergens verwacht ik van niet.
+1BamiJamJam
8 november 2021 20:13
Zijn er veel Tweakers hier die een Raspberry Pi gebruiken, en draait nu 1080p60 nu goed, aangezien 1080p60 YouTube video's niet wouden draaien zonder problemen?
+1sweetdude
@BamiJamJam9 november 2021 10:44
Ja volgens mij wel, maar niet voor YouTubevideo's of desktop vervanging, maar meer voor de leukere knutselprojectjes. Zoals onder andere domotica (domoticz/ home assistant) of advertentie filter op het netwerk en eigen DNS server (pi-hole/ unbound)
En vast nog veel meer toepassingen, maar deze zijn wel populair.
+1BamiJamJam
@sweetdude9 november 2021 14:50
Ja volgens mij wel, maar niet voor YouTubevideo's of desktop vervanging, maar meer voor de leukere knutselprojectjes. Zoals onder andere domotica (domoticz/ home assistant) of advertentie filter op het netwerk en eigen DNS server (pi-hole/ unbound)
En vast nog veel meer toepassingen, maar deze zijn wel populair.
En vast nog veel meer toepassingen, maar deze zijn wel populair.
Ja dat begreep ik, het is alleen jammer dat je het niet echt als Android tv box killer kan gebruiken, omdat 1080p al heel zwaar is voor de nieuwste Raspberry Pi.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BamiJamJam op 9 november 2021 21:11]

+1usr101
@BamiJamJam9 november 2021 13:12
Ik gebruik een Pi 4 met 4GB met de vorige versie van Pi OS (32bit) wel eens als desktopcomputer.

Ik heb er wel eens Netflix-streams of streams van TV (VTM) in 720p/1080p op gekeken. Het werkt doorgaans wel, maar het is wel allemaal iets trager, zeker voor het inladen.
Ik gebruik hier dan wel altijd Chromium voor. Dergelijke zaken werken nog iets aangenamer in Kodi met plugins. Dat is als je ... de plugins hiervoor werkend krijgt. Deze plugins werken met Widevine en InputStream Adaptive en bij updates willen daarbij wel problemen optreden.

YouTube 1080p werkt sowieso ook wel iets beter met h264ify-extension voor Firefox/Chromium die standaard geïnstalleerd is, maar zeker niet perfect.

Bij webbrowsen (zeker als het een zwaardere website) merk je wel dat het iets trager is, maar het is zeker te doen. Ik vind browsen toch net iets aangenamer op mijn tablet of zelfs mijn i3-laptop van 10 jaar oud.

Voor de rest, is toch tamelijk veel software beschikbaar. Redelijk wat zaken werken gewoon out-of-the-box (samba shares, printers). Het is een tamelijk licht OS dat niet al te moeilijk in gebruik is.

De echte kracht van de Pi's blijven natuurlijk de dedicated/embedded-toepassingen, maar een Pi 4 is zeker niet onbruikbaar als desktop, zij het wel iets trager.
0BamiJamJam
@usr1019 november 2021 14:48
Ik gebruik een Pi 4 met 4GB met de vorige versie van Pi OS (32bit) wel eens als desktopcomputer.

Ik heb er wel eens Netflix-streams of streams van TV (VTM) in 720p/1080p op gekeken. Het werkt doorgaans wel, maar het is wel allemaal iets trager, zeker voor het inladen.
Ik gebruik hier dan wel altijd Chromium voor. Dergelijke zaken werken nog iets aangenamer in Kodi met plugins. Dat is als je ... de plugins hiervoor werkend krijgt. Deze plugins werken met Widevine en InputStream Adaptive en bij updates willen daarbij wel problemen optreden.

YouTube 1080p werkt sowieso ook wel iets beter met h264ify-extension voor Firefox/Chromium die standaard geïnstalleerd is, maar zeker niet perfect.

Bij webbrowsen (zeker als het een zwaardere website) merk je wel dat het iets trager is, maar het is zeker te doen. Ik vind browsen toch net iets aangenamer op mijn tablet of zelfs mijn i3-laptop van 10 jaar oud.

Voor de rest, is toch tamelijk veel software beschikbaar. Redelijk wat zaken werken gewoon out-of-the-box (samba shares, printers). Het is een tamelijk licht OS dat niet al te moeilijk in gebruik is.

De echte kracht van de Pi's blijven natuurlijk de dedicated/embedded-toepassingen, maar een Pi 4 is zeker niet onbruikbaar als desktop, zij het wel iets trager.
Ja ik zie dat Raspberry Pi voor bijna alles gebruikt woord, mijn neef gebruikt het voor een uitvinding van hem, en ik heb gezien dat Amigo computers er nu gebruik van maak, om de 030 en 040 te vervangen, en binnenkort de 060.
+1CypressGTX
8 november 2021 16:02
Alleen zijn de Raspberry's niet aan te slepen helaas.
ik koop altijd starterkits omdat hier mooi alles in zit. Of heeft iemand andere goede webshops ipv afgaan op de Google hits

Raspberry Pi 3B+ bijvoorbeeld
+1jcbvm
@CypressGTX8 november 2021 19:07
Deze misschien?

https://www.sossolutions.nl/raspberry-pi-3b-starterkit

En dan het 3B+ model selecteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jcbvm op 8 november 2021 19:08]

0CypressGTX
@jcbvm8 november 2021 19:28
Ook die zijn niet op voorraad, zelfs een banner op de website en in het winkelwagentje als ik wil afrekenen. Toch bedankt :)
0r03n_d
@CypressGTX8 november 2021 19:57
Bestel nu en ontvang op 10-11-2021.
?
0CypressGTX
@r03n_d8 november 2021 20:22
Eens, maar bekijk de winkelwagen maar

“ De voorraad van 1 x Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is niet toereikend genoeg, indien u overig bestelde artikelen wel al wenst te ontvangen, neem aub contact op met de klantenservice na bestellen.”
0jcbvm
@CypressGTX8 november 2021 20:35
Ah sorry dat had ik niet gezien, best misleidend zo.
0r03n_d
@CypressGTX9 november 2021 09:25
Oh wauw. Ik had hem in mijn winkelwagen gestopt en zag geen melding staan. Die melding staat blijkbaar pas helemaal onderaan. Ernstig misleidend.
+1bartje
8 november 2021 14:51
release data 30-10
maar ik weet heel zeker dat deze vanmorgen nog niet op de site stond en nu wel.
+1T.login
8 november 2021 20:11
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door T.login op 9 november 2021 13:15]

+1sharkzor
8 november 2021 20:31
toch onhandig dit.
ik heb 2 pi's als server draaien. dns/dhcp/docker etc..
vanaf 0 de boel weer opbouwen is echt wel een klus.
0beerse

@sharkzor9 november 2021 18:43
Dat hoeft niet. Als je alleen de officiele repositories gebruikt, dan kan je ' in place' updaten. Details moet je op internet opzoeken maar het schijnt dat het te doen is.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, ik heb het met mijn eigen thuis server ook tijden niet gedaan en loop nu zo ver achter dat ik toch een frisse installatie wil doen. En je hebt gelijk, het licht hier al een paar maanden te wachten op een update/upgrade/rebuild...
0Cageman1984
16 november 2021 10:45
Wanneer zou de 64 bit versie stable worden? Is daar een datum van bekend?

6bit zou het in principe moeten doen op een pi3. Heeft het ook toegevoegde waarde?
0dionoid
29 november 2021 13:01
Ik draai al een tijdje de 64 bit versie van raspios op een Raspberry Pi 400 (overklokt op 2GHz) en de performance is aanzienlijk beter dan 32 bit versie. In UI mode merk je dat echt in bijv. de webbrowser.
Maar voor mij was de eigenlijke reden dat ik dan de Aarch64/ARM64 build van gcc kan gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

