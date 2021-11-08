Microsoft heeft de final release van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over deze uitgave is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft en op onze voorpagina te vinden; dit is een opsomming van de belangrijkste verbeteringen: