Versie 5.1.4 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 5.1.4
Release 5.1.3
- Released 8 November 2021.
- Add DEL to standard set of space characters for word operations.
- Add CARETSTYLE_CURSES to draw more than 1 caret on curses terminal.
- On GTK, fix primary selection paste within same instance. Bug #2287.
- On GTK, fix potential crash when closing Scintilla instances due to releasing global settings object.
- On Win32, when window is wider than scroll width, use correct values when checking whether to change horizontal scroll bar so only update and notify dwell end when needed. Bug #2288.
- GetLineEndTypesSupported returns LineEndType, not int.
- Released 29 September 2021.
- Fix bug with SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED on Cocoa that led to incorrect layout with overlapping text.