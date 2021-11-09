Versie 5.1.4 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.1.4 Released 8 November 2021.

Add DEL to standard set of space characters for word operations.

Add CARETSTYLE_CURSES to draw more than 1 caret on curses terminal.

On GTK, fix primary selection paste within same instance. Bug #2287.

On GTK, fix potential crash when closing Scintilla instances due to releasing global settings object.

On Win32, when window is wider than scroll width, use correct values when checking whether to change horizontal scroll bar so only update and notify dwell end when needed. Bug #2288.

GetLineEndTypesSupported returns LineEndType, not int. Release 5.1.3 Released 29 September 2021.

Fix bug with SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED on Cocoa that led to incorrect layout with overlapping text.