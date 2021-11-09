Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SciTE 5.1.4

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1.4 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.1.4
  • Released 8 November 2021.
  • Add DEL to standard set of space characters for word operations.
  • Add CARETSTYLE_CURSES to draw more than 1 caret on curses terminal.
  • On GTK, fix primary selection paste within same instance. Bug #2287.
  • On GTK, fix potential crash when closing Scintilla instances due to releasing global settings object.
  • On Win32, when window is wider than scroll width, use correct values when checking whether to change horizontal scroll bar so only update and notify dwell end when needed. Bug #2288.
  • GetLineEndTypesSupported returns LineEndType, not int.
Release 5.1.3
  • Released 29 September 2021.
  • Fix bug with SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED on Cocoa that led to incorrect layout with overlapping text.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-11-2021 04:410

09-11-2021 • 04:41

0 Linkedin

Bron: SciTE

Update-historie

31-03 SciTE 5.2.2 0
24-02 SciTE 5.2.1 0
10-02 SciTE 5.2.0 0
09-11 SciTE 5.1.4 0
23-09 SciTE 5.1.2 5
06-'21 SciTE 5.1.0 0
06-'21 SciTE 5.0.3 0
04-'21 SciTE 5.0.2 1
04-'21 SciTE 5.0.1 0
03-'21 SciTE 5.0.0 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

SciTE

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True