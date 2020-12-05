Versie 10.7 van Jellyfin is in ontwikkeling en voor de eerste keer gaat dat vergezeld van een bughuntsessie in de vorm van release candidates. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby en draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. De release notes voor deze testversie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Jellyfin 10.7.0 Release Candidate 1 Pre-release for 10.7.0 to begin bugsquashing.

GitHub project for release: https://github.com/orgs/jellyfin/projects/27

Binary assets: https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server under "stable" folders. User-facing Features SyncPlay for TV shows and Music

Significantly improved web performance due to ES6 upgrades, Webpack, and assets served with gzip compression

Migration of further databases to new EFCore dtabase framework

Redesigned OSD and Up Next dialog

New PDF reader functionality

New Comics (cbz/cbr) reader functionality

New HDR thumbnails extraction functionality

New HDR Tone mapping functionality with Nvidia NVENC, AMD AMF and Intel VAAPI (additional configuration is required)

HEVC remuxing or transcoding over fMP4 on supported Apple devices (disabled by default)

Allow custom fonts to be used for ASS/SSA subtitle rendering

New defaullt library image style (generated on library scans)

New QuickConnect functionality (disabled by default)

Support for limiting the number of user sessions

Support for uploading subtitles

Improved networking backend

Upgrade to .NET SDK 5.0 for improved performance in the backend

Fix issues with reboot script on Linux with Systemd

Various fixes for iOS Safari and Edge Chromium browsers

Various transcoding improvements

Various bugfixes and minor improvements

Various code cleanup Release Notes [ALL] This is a release candidate version. Do not use this in production unless you are brave. This will provide a more stable base to find bugfixes across a wider audience. This release is stable in terms of features and major code changes; consider it more like what our 10.6.0 and 10.5.0 releases were, only this time we're not forcing it on users until it's had more testing. After 1-2 weeks of bugfixing and testing, a second release candidate version will be released with the fix rollup, then finally the real 10.7.0 release some time after that.

[ALL] Non-reversable database changes. Ensure you back up before upgrading.

[ALL] TVDB support has been removed from the core server. If TVDB metadata was enabled on a library, this will be disabled. TVDB support can now be obtained through a separate plugin available in the official Plugin Catalog. Client/Plugin (API/ABI) Developer Notes We have migrated from ServiceStack to ASP.NET. Web API endpoints no longer accept HTTP Form requests; everything must be application/json . NOTE: Plugins that implement endpoints will also have to migrate.

. NOTE: Plugins that implement endpoints will also have to migrate. Plugins must now target net5.0 .

. IHttpClient removal: Now inject IHttpClientFactory instead.

removal: Now inject instead. HttpException removal: Now catch HttpResponseException instead.

removal: Now catch instead. Services can be registered to the DI pipeline. Please see the Jellyfin Development Matrix channel for questions or further details on these changes.