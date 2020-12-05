Versie 10.7 van Jellyfin is in ontwikkeling en voor de eerste keer gaat dat vergezeld van een bughuntsessie in de vorm van release candidates. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby en draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. De release notes voor deze testversie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Jellyfin 10.7.0 Release Candidate 1
Pre-release for 10.7.0 to begin bugsquashing.User-facing Features
GitHub project for release: https://github.com/orgs/jellyfin/projects/27
Binary assets: https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server under "stable" folders.
Release Notes
- SyncPlay for TV shows and Music
- Significantly improved web performance due to ES6 upgrades, Webpack, and assets served with gzip compression
- Migration of further databases to new EFCore dtabase framework
- Redesigned OSD and Up Next dialog
- New PDF reader functionality
- New Comics (cbz/cbr) reader functionality
- New HDR thumbnails extraction functionality
- New HDR Tone mapping functionality with Nvidia NVENC, AMD AMF and Intel VAAPI (additional configuration is required)
- HEVC remuxing or transcoding over fMP4 on supported Apple devices (disabled by default)
- Allow custom fonts to be used for ASS/SSA subtitle rendering
- New defaullt library image style (generated on library scans)
- New QuickConnect functionality (disabled by default)
- Support for limiting the number of user sessions
- Support for uploading subtitles
- Improved networking backend
- Upgrade to .NET SDK 5.0 for improved performance in the backend
- Fix issues with reboot script on Linux with Systemd
- Various fixes for iOS Safari and Edge Chromium browsers
- Various transcoding improvements
- Various bugfixes and minor improvements
- Various code cleanup
Client/Plugin (API/ABI) Developer Notes
- [ALL] This is a release candidate version. Do not use this in production unless you are brave. This will provide a more stable base to find bugfixes across a wider audience. This release is stable in terms of features and major code changes; consider it more like what our 10.6.0 and 10.5.0 releases were, only this time we're not forcing it on users until it's had more testing. After 1-2 weeks of bugfixing and testing, a second release candidate version will be released with the fix rollup, then finally the real 10.7.0 release some time after that.
- [ALL] Non-reversable database changes. Ensure you back up before upgrading.
- [ALL] TVDB support has been removed from the core server. If TVDB metadata was enabled on a library, this will be disabled. TVDB support can now be obtained through a separate plugin available in the official Plugin Catalog.
- We have migrated from ServiceStack to ASP.NET. Web API endpoints no longer accept HTTP Form requests; everything must be
application/json. NOTE: Plugins that implement endpoints will also have to migrate.
- Plugins must now target
net5.0.
-
IHttpClientremoval: Now inject
IHttpClientFactoryinstead.
-
HttpExceptionremoval: Now catch
HttpResponseExceptioninstead.
- Services can be registered to the DI pipeline.
Please see the Jellyfin Development Matrix channel for questions or further details on these changes.