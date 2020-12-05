Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Jellyfin 10.7.0 RC1

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.7 van Jellyfin is in ontwikkeling en voor de eerste keer gaat dat vergezeld van een bughuntsessie in de vorm van release candidates. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby en draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. De release notes voor deze testversie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Jellyfin 10.7.0 Release Candidate 1

Pre-release for 10.7.0 to begin bugsquashing.
GitHub project for release: https://github.com/orgs/jellyfin/projects/27
Binary assets: https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server under "stable" folders.

User-facing Features
  • SyncPlay for TV shows and Music
  • Significantly improved web performance due to ES6 upgrades, Webpack, and assets served with gzip compression
  • Migration of further databases to new EFCore dtabase framework
  • Redesigned OSD and Up Next dialog
  • New PDF reader functionality
  • New Comics (cbz/cbr) reader functionality
  • New HDR thumbnails extraction functionality
  • New HDR Tone mapping functionality with Nvidia NVENC, AMD AMF and Intel VAAPI (additional configuration is required)
  • HEVC remuxing or transcoding over fMP4 on supported Apple devices (disabled by default)
  • Allow custom fonts to be used for ASS/SSA subtitle rendering
  • New defaullt library image style (generated on library scans)
  • New QuickConnect functionality (disabled by default)
  • Support for limiting the number of user sessions
  • Support for uploading subtitles
  • Improved networking backend
  • Upgrade to .NET SDK 5.0 for improved performance in the backend
  • Fix issues with reboot script on Linux with Systemd
  • Various fixes for iOS Safari and Edge Chromium browsers
  • Various transcoding improvements
  • Various bugfixes and minor improvements
  • Various code cleanup
Release Notes
  • [ALL] This is a release candidate version. Do not use this in production unless you are brave. This will provide a more stable base to find bugfixes across a wider audience. This release is stable in terms of features and major code changes; consider it more like what our 10.6.0 and 10.5.0 releases were, only this time we're not forcing it on users until it's had more testing. After 1-2 weeks of bugfixing and testing, a second release candidate version will be released with the fix rollup, then finally the real 10.7.0 release some time after that.
  • [ALL] Non-reversable database changes. Ensure you back up before upgrading.
  • [ALL] TVDB support has been removed from the core server. If TVDB metadata was enabled on a library, this will be disabled. TVDB support can now be obtained through a separate plugin available in the official Plugin Catalog.
Client/Plugin (API/ABI) Developer Notes
  • We have migrated from ServiceStack to ASP.NET. Web API endpoints no longer accept HTTP Form requests; everything must be application/json. NOTE: Plugins that implement endpoints will also have to migrate.
  • Plugins must now target net5.0.
  • IHttpClient removal: Now inject IHttpClientFactory instead.
  • HttpException removal: Now catch HttpResponseException instead.
  • Services can be registered to the DI pipeline.

Please see the Jellyfin Development Matrix channel for questions or further details on these changes.

Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.7.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Jellyfin
Download https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (31)

+1Seet
5 december 2020 16:17
Prachtig programma, maar ik gebruik het niet omdat je niet kan instellen dat je bibliotheek als een simpele folder-structuur wordt weergegeven. Weet iemand of dat in deze versie wel kan?
+1stimpyMGS
@Seet5 december 2020 16:45
Om die reden gebruik ik kodi. Het is tegenwoordig nog best zoeken naar mediaplayers die niet je content scannen en proberen alles te interpreteren met als gevolg dat je vreemde titels, album art of andere perikelen krijgt. Met kodi zie ik gewoon mijn folders met bestanden zoals ik ze heb genoemd, niet meer, niet minder.
+1The Zep Man
@stimpyMGS5 december 2020 16:54
Om die reden gebruik ik kodi. Het is tegenwoordig nog best zoeken naar mediaplayers die niet je content scannen en proberen alles te interpreteren met als gevolg dat je vreemde titels, album art of andere perikelen krijgt.
Kodi doet eigenlijk het beste uit twee werelden, door zowel een index als het file system aan te bieden. Al werkt het niet met het één, dan werkt het altijd met het ander.

Jellyfin heb ik ooit om een enkele reden geïnstalleerd: een iPad, want daar draait geen Kodi op. Kodi heeft zelf toegang tot mediabestanden via NFS of SMB, dus daar is Jellyfin niet voor nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 7 december 2020 01:26]

+1Kesasar
@The Zep Man5 december 2020 19:44
Is het actualiseren van media (bijv. na opschonen database) inmiddels beter geworden in Kodi?
0tweedledum
@Kesasar7 december 2020 11:24
Daar is een handige library auto-updater plugin voor. Die zit in de standaard repo.
+1Yarisken
@stimpyMGS5 december 2020 17:03
Klopt ik ook. Kodi doet gewoon heel basic wat ik wil en dat is een goed overzicht en mijn content afspelen. Ik heb ook jellyfin draaien en gebruik dat om specifieke learning content af te spelen.
Op dit moment ben ik jellyfin aan het inrichten om muzien mee af te spelen maar ik kan niet connecteren met een google mini. Reden zou zijn dat google een source die geen encryptie doet blokkeert.
Dus daar moet ik nog iets op vinden :-).
+1The Zep Man
@Yarisken5 december 2020 17:10
Reden zou zijn dat google een source die geen encryptie doet blokkeert.
Dus daar moet ik nog iets op vinden :-).
Let's Encrypt certificaat aanvragen op een gratis subdomein, en de HTTPS site waarop Jellyfin draait enkel intern routeren (tenzij je dat ook over internet wilt gebruiken, uiteraard).

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 5 december 2020 17:10]

+1thomvh
@Seet5 december 2020 17:16
Kan wel, ga je naar Libraries -> Display -> Display Folder view
+1Seet
@thomvh5 december 2020 20:54
Volgens mij gaat dat maar 1 niveau diep, alles onder submappen wordt op 1 hoop gegooid bij mij.
+1thomvh
@Seet5 december 2020 21:27
Wat die doet is hij linkt de film die in die map staat aan de map. Dus het lijkt alsof je de film ziet. Maar eigenlijk is dat gewoon de map. Als je erop klikt krijg je de bestanden in de map te zien. Al kun je hem ook op lijst zetten:

https://imgur.com/a/rSgIn6u

[Reactie gewijzigd door thomvh op 5 december 2020 21:30]

+1Jazco2nd

@Seet5 december 2020 18:20
Wat thomvh hierboven schrijft.

Als je bedoeld dat dit op de cliënts niet kan: dit kan met Kodi + Jellyfin add-on. Je kan dan bijvoorbeeld je media folder via NFS mounten. Jellyfin add-on zal dan ook de NFS paden gebruiken om iets af te spelen.

Als je dat niet bedoeld, weet ik niet wat je bedoeld?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 5 december 2020 18:22]

+1Seet
@Jazco2nd5 december 2020 20:46
Dat ga ik dan eens proberen. Ik gebruik thuis Kodi, maar buitenshuis op mobiel is Jellyfin ideaal. De NAS kan dan de video's transcoden al naar gelang hoe snel mijn verbinding is.
+1Jazco2nd

@Seet5 december 2020 21:04
In de documentatie heet dit voor de Jellyfin Addon: "Native Mode" (ipv de standaard Addon mode, de Addon mode is hoe elke Jellyfin client applicatie werkt, bijvoorbeeld op Android of iOS).

Hier staat stap voor stap uitgelegd hoe je Kodi configureert met de addon in Native Mode:
https://jellyfin.org/docs...nts/kodi.html#native-mode

Het kan wel wat verwarrend zijn om op te zetten initieel, ik heb in het verleden ook dit gebruikt. Nu gebruik ik alleen Jellyfin AndroidTV app, geen Kodi meer.
+1BlueLed
@Seet5 december 2020 16:29
Maar dan ga je toch naar Emby, of Plex....
+1Seet
@BlueLed5 december 2020 16:46
Emby zou kunnen, maar dan vind ik $54/jaar toch een hoop geld voor die ene basale functie die ik mis in Jellyfin. De gratis versie van Emby gaat het niet doen voor mij want dan mis ik server-side transcoding.
+1sam_vde
@Seet5 december 2020 18:56
Als je KODI hebt, en je gebruikt Jellyfin als centrale database via de Addons, dan kan je via KODI->Addons->Jellyfin->JOUW_MEDIADATABASE je Jellyfin libraries doorscrollen via de folderstructuur. Ook als KODI geen scans gedaan heeft op die Jellyfin databases.
0Robsta86
@Seet6 december 2020 13:16
In Emby kun je kiezen voor mixed content om gewoon het spul te laten zien zoals het op disk staat... werkt dat niet binnen jellyfin?
+1arbraxas
5 december 2020 17:05
Maakt jellyfin ook gebruik van de videokaart bij transcoden? Plex (non premium in elk geval) doet dat dus niet en dan heeft mijn server af en toe geen spierballen genoeg.
+1OMEGA_ReD
@arbraxas5 december 2020 17:58
Ik geloof dat een CPU tegenwoordig efficiënter de transcoding doet dan een GPU. Heb dit ooit in een review/test gezien van mijn NUC10. Kon even niet de video vinden sorry.
+1i-chat
@OMEGA_ReD5 december 2020 20:12
Dat hangt af van de codec

Als je een codec gebruikt die hardwarematige encoding biedt op je gpu dan is dat veel efficiënter dan op je cpu

Het probleem is dat er veel nieuwe codecs zijn zoals vp8 vp9 en h265 die niet of niet op alle moderne gpu’s worden ondersteund
+1JulesMarcus
@OMEGA_ReD5 december 2020 21:04
Ik heb een servertje staan met een Intel celeron en een gtx960 erin. Op de celeron kan ik net 1 stream gebruiken, maar door de hardware transcoding van mijn gpu kan ik met gemak 4 a 5 streams op 1080p eruit halen. Werkt perfect en is ook zuinig omdat ik niet hele dagen lang films kijk. Eigenlijk wel een aanrader moet ik zeggen.
+1Luchtbakker
@arbraxas5 december 2020 20:22
Daar kan hij gebruik van maken, maar de lijst met ondersteunende kaarten is erg klein.
+1nielskool
@Luchtbakker6 december 2020 01:31
Dat is niet mijn ervaring.
Voor NVIDIA is er de NVENC, daarmee heb je toch al gelijk een hoop kaarten te pakken.
Voor AMD kaarten is er AMD AMF en VAAPI, daar heb ik zelf dan geen ervaring mee. Ook zie ik een aantal andere methodes staan.
Lijst is te vinden op: https://jellyfin.org/docs/general/administration/hardware-acceleration.html

//edit
Ik zie mijn kaart zo snel niet in de lijst voor supported GPUs, maar het werkt wel.
Geforce GTX 760
supported gpu list

[Reactie gewijzigd door nielskool op 6 december 2020 01:40]

+1The Zep Man
@arbraxas5 december 2020 17:12
Maakt jellyfin ook gebruik van de videokaart bij transcoden?
Ja, maar je moet het mogelijk wel eenmalig inschakelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 5 december 2020 17:13]

+1Jazco2nd

5 december 2020 15:35
Fantastisch stukje software dit. De huidige stabiele versie draait maanden stabiel en non-stop in een Docker container.

Ik wacht eigenlijk op een major AndroidTV upgrade. De server en de (geheel nieuwe) Android versie werken prima.

AndroidTV versie heeft veel bugs. Er valt mee te werken, dat wel. Als alternatief kan je Kodi met de Jellyfin add-on gebruiken.
0Kraatsie
6 december 2020 21:08
Vandaag de docker versie op mijn Synology geïnstalleerd. Dat ging goed echter lukt het mij niet om een bibliotheek toe te voegen. Ik heb van alles geprobeerd maar mogelijk moet ik iets bij de environment instellen in de docker configuratie of ik voer niet op de juiste manier de gegevens in bij Folder.
Iemand die mij verder op weg kan helpen?
0jinks26
@Kraatsie7 december 2020 10:11
In synology kan het zijn dat je nu toegang/rechten moet geven aan jellyfin user op de map die je wil toevoegen.
0a2brutae
@Kraatsie7 december 2020 10:31
Met een compose file is het het eenvoudigst. Even de yml aanpassen met je eigen libraries en locaties voor fongi en cache.
Met sudo ./upgrade-jellyfin.sh in een ssh sessie upgrade en start je je instance op http://[nas]:3100.

Jellyfin.yml: https://pastebin.com/V9ftpsgk
upgrade-jellyfin.sh: https://pastebin.com/8cXSp3Lq
0Kraatsie
7 december 2020 14:39
@jinks26 Allereerst dank voor je reactie.
Ik was al blij dat ik de docker geinstalleerd kreeg middels een howto op https://mariushosting.com/
Zou jij aan kunnen geven in een soort stappenplannetje, kan via pm hoe ik de jellyfin user toegang moet verlenen. In Jellyfin heb ik uiteindelijk een gebruiker en een ww aangemaakt maar in Synology bestaat deze gebruiker niet. Wat ik uiteindelijk wil is mijn map video toevoegen aan mijn bibliotheek in Jellyfin
0Kraatsie
7 december 2020 14:49
@a2brutae Ook jij bedankt voor je reactie. Ik bezit niet zoveel kennis om het op deze manier te kunnen doen. Zoals ik in een reactie aan jinks26 aangaf heb ik een compleet stappenplan gevolgd middels het downloaden van de complete docker en in de settings daarvan alles volgens stappenplan ingevoerd dus hoe ik dit middels een yml moet doen, geen idee. Ik kan overigens wel via ssh op de Syno inloggen.
Dus als jij nog suggesties heb?

