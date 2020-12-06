Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 10.7

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor versie 10.7 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.7 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 10 "buster" desktop

Versienummer 10.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-12-2020 12:56
17 • submitter: Munchie

06-12-2020 • 12:56

17 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

27-03 Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 58
19-12 Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 47
09-10 Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 3
15-08 Debian GNU/Linux 11.0 17
06-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 80
03-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 35
02-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 14
12-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 17
09-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 10
08-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Debian GNU/Linux

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+15+20+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+1L0g0ff
6 december 2020 14:11
Hoe gaat het tegenwoordig met debian stable op een recente desktop pc? Werkt dat een beetje of kun je nog steeds beter testing/unstable gebruiken?
+1delphium
@L0g0ff6 december 2020 14:54
Wat een rare vraag. Wat bedoel je precies? Debian stable is....stabiel. Heel erg stabiel. Debian testing is dat zeker niet. Als je per se cutting edge software wilt draaien, gebruik dan liever Ubuntu of Fedora.

Als het je gaat om hardwareondersteuning op een fonkel nieuwe laptop, dan zou je nog wel eens een WiFi-driver met het handje moeten compileren. Ik gebruik hier Debian al meer dan zes jaar als primaire desktop.
+1L0g0ff
@delphium6 december 2020 16:24
Eigenlijk geef je precies antwoord op mijn vraag ;) Ik heb in het verleden (tot 8 jaar geleden) geregeld geprobeerd debian als desktop OS te gebruiken. Vervolgens was ik elke keer weer een sleutelen met eigen kernels of andere repositories om de boel goed aan de gang te krijgen.

Testing werkte dan beter maar daar brak wel eens een software applicatie waarna ik weken kon wachten voordat het hersteld was.

Qua server OS viel Debian stable dan wel weer in de categorie set & forget.

Maar hoe doe jij dat dan wanneer je recente software nodig hebt? Zijn flatpacks (of afgeleiden daarvan) dan the way to go? Stop je er dan een andere repository in? Of draai je dan een vm met die specifieke software?
0delphium
@L0g0ff6 december 2020 20:18
Maar hoe doe jij dat dan wanneer je recente software nodig hebt? Zijn flatpacks (of afgeleiden daarvan) dan the way to go? Stop je er dan een andere repository in? Of draai je dan een vm met die specifieke software?
De eerste vraag die je jezelf moet stellen is: "Heb ik wel echt die meest recente versie nodig"?
Meestal niet namelijk omdat Debian weliswaar iets oudere versies hanteert, maar wel security patches toepast. De Debian repo's zijn dus prima.

Flatpack gebruik ik niet (heel smerige oplossing voor een niet bestaand probleem). De meeste software kun je gewoon de laatste versie downloaden en installeren (Firefox, Rust, Blender, Spotify, enz.). Voor PHP heb je de sury repository. Ubuntu repo's gebruiken raad ik ten zeerste af omdat je daar ook je systeem mee om zeep kunt helpen.
0scholtnp
@delphium7 december 2020 06:53
Ubuntu repo's gebruiken raad ik ten zeerste af omdat je daar ook je systeem mee om zeep kunt helpen.
Je bedoelt het gebruik van PPA archives bij een Debian release? Als je ze gebruikt bij een Ubuntu installatie zie ik er geen kwaad in. Het zal er mee te maken hebben dat Ubuntu van Debian afgeleid is en misschien nog zaken toevoegd of iets anders patched. Maar goed, we discussiëren nu i.d.d. over Debian.
0beerse
@scholtnp7 december 2020 15:14
Dat is andersom. Omdat Ubuntu is gebaseerd op Debian, kan en mag je in Ubuntu ook de debian repositories gebruiken. Dan hoef je alleen maar te letten dat je de juiste debian versie bij je ubuntu versie pakt. Als er geen ubuntu basis is, wordt terug gevallen op de debian basis.

Andersom is het iets anders: Ubuntu repositories gaan uit van de debian basis en de ubuntu extra's er op. Als je dan ubuntu extra's wilt gebruiken op Debian mis je echt de ubuntu extra's.
+1scholtnp
@delphium6 december 2020 16:45
Als je per se cutting edge software wilt draaien, gebruik dan liever Ubuntu of Fedora.
Ook Ubuntu heeft een onderscheid tussen stabiele releases (LTS: Long Term Support) met vijf jaar ondersteuning en halfjaarlijkse releases met de nieuwste software. Fedora is feitelijk de testversie van Redhat. Wil je voor die laatste niet betalen, dan gebruik je CentOS.
0rootrulez
@scholtnp7 december 2020 21:31
Hoewel de informatie klopt, draait RedHat/CentOS nog op een kernel uit het stenen tijdperk. In mijn ogen zijn beiden totaal om die reden allen al ongeschikt voor een desktop/laptop.

Ubuntu en varianten daarvan zou ik vermijden (persoonlijk). Rommelig en foutgevoelig imho.

Persoonlijk ben ik erg te spreken over Arch of Manjaro, al kan ik het mij voorstellen dat men moeite heeft om packages te installeren wanneer met gewend is gewoon deb files te kunnen downloaden en eenvoudig te kunnen installeren.

Achja, uiteidelijk is het allemaal persoonlijke voorkeur van de eindgebruiker :).
Af en toe lekker rommelen met een nieuwe distro kan geen kwaad, je wordt er altijd wijzer van.
0scholtnp
@rootrulez7 december 2020 22:49
Ik dacht ook dat het met de processcheduler te maken had. Bij server distro's kiest men er voor minder vaak van taak te wisselen (200Hz ipv 1kHz dacht ik). Daardoor is de GUI minder vlot, maar wordt er meer gerekent in dezelfde tijdsduur.
0Mastofun
@L0g0ff7 december 2020 08:55
gewoon proberen, werkt het niet kan je altijd wisselen.
0L0g0ff
@Mastofun7 december 2020 12:48
Gisteravond toevallig weer begonnen. Ubuntu 20.04 eraf en debian 10.7 erop. Op een laptop uit 2008 (laatste witte Macbook die mijn kids gebruiken).

Bij de installatie liep die vast op mijn broadcom WiFi chip. USB stick gepakt, geformateerd op fat32 firmware package met debs gedownload, USB in laptop gestoken, tijdens de setup gescand naar firmware en het werkte.

Nadat debian (lxqt) succesvol gestart was werkte mijn WiFi chip weer niet. Bij het troubleshooten bleek rfkill de WiFi adapter geblokkeerd te hebben. Maar er stond helemaal geen rfkill op om WiFi terug aan te zetten.

Rfkill gedownload, via dezelfde stick de deb gekopieerd. Rfkill geïnstalleerd, module vrij kunnen geven en via de cli wpa geactiveerd.

Ik had toen WiFi en een werkende apt. Network management gedownload via de nwmui WiFi geconfigureerd.

Ik vond mijn theme niet zo mooi. Meteen naar de lxqt theme manager gegaan, dark mode aangeslingerd en viel mijn apply button van mijn scherm. Config weer ingedoken, lxqt config gereset en in kon weer verder.

En dit is wat ik bedoel. Ik vind het echt leuk om een beetje te pielen en te troubleshooten. Maar zakelijk gezien kan ik dit er echt niet bij gebruiken. Dan moet het gewoon werken.

Hoe mooi ik debian ook vind. Voor embedded en servers is het prachtig maar voor daily desktop use heb ik nog steeds een beetje bij vraagtekens erbij.

@delphium ik had dit berichtje ook voor jou getypt maar hij viel buiten het draadje :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door L0g0ff op 7 december 2020 12:51]

0delphium
@L0g0ff7 december 2020 15:16
Dat is inderdaad wel behoorlijk gepiel als ik het zo lees. Ik vraag me alleen af of dit met Ubuntu wel in een keer goed gegaan was. Apple hardware levert vaak problemen op met Linux. Ook heb je gekozen voor lxqt wat niet de standaard desktop is voor Debian. En dan natuurlijk een laptop van 12(!) jaar oud.

Ik moet eerlijk zeggen dat ik nooit Macbooks heb gebruikt en nooit laptops ouder dan een jaar of 8. Op het werk koop ik vaak refurbished Dell's Lenovo's of HP's van hooguit vier jaar oud. Daar heb ik echt nog nooit gelazer mee gehad. Mijn oude Asus N56VZ uit 2012 installeert ook zonder problemen Debian10.

Soms heb je ook gewoon pech met bepaalde hardware. Toen mijn Asus net nieuw was, waren er geen WiFi-drivers beschikbaar en de drivers voor de ethernetkaart moest ik downloaden en zelf compileren (dat ging vrij lastig zonder WiFi en ethernet).
0L0g0ff
@delphium7 december 2020 16:10
Ja, Ubuntu 20.04 ging out-of-the-box goed. En de reden dat ik voor Lxqt heb gekozen was omdat ik eigenlijk lubuntu wilde installeren maar ik dit topic een mooie reden vond om weer eens debian van stal te halen.

Ik moet zeggen dat het allemaal lekker vlot werkt op zo'n oud beestje (er zit wel een ssd in). Window 10 lukt al lang niet meer op deze hardware.

Ik zou wel eens wat vaker debian in het veld willen zien zoals jij daar bijvoorbeeld dagelijks mee bezig bent. Gewoon wat succesverhalen en wat pro-tips waardoor je niet helemaal opnieuw hoeft te beginnen.

Ik las bijvoorbeeld dat debian ook minder officiële installatie sets uitbrengt waar de firmware allemaal al in zit.

En misschien moet je juist wel gnome installeren om meteen een fatsoenlijke network manager mee geïnstalleerd te krijgen.

Daar moet ik nu toch eerst weer een keer tegenaan botsen. Maar een use case als deze (lightweight os voor kids) is wel eentje waardoor je er echt weer eens een beetje in de materie kan duiken :)
0Sebbo
6 december 2020 15:13
Zijn dit niet de release notes van 10.6?
0flojisan
6 december 2020 19:34
Laatste maanden weer over naar Linux Mint Cin. En erg tevreden, te spreken over deze Debian uitgave. Zeer stabiel en soepeltjes. Ook POP OS en Manjaro aan het testen als een duale boot op oud I7 laptopje. Vooral POP OS ben ik zeer verrast over in positieve zin. Clean, compatibel en snel. Linux Manjaro is mooi maar toch wel een OS waarvoor meer kennis van Linux nodig is.
0The_Brug
7 december 2020 04:22
Draait als een zonnetje op een Raspberry Pi400 (s)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True