Versie 4.1 van Emby Server is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Tot versie 3.6 was het open source, maar is dat niet langer. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 4.1.0.26 Merge chapters and Roku images into one common thumbnail feature

Improve in-browser rendering of ASS/SSA subtitles

Improve live stream resiliency

Hauppauge tuner fixes

Fix MacOS shutdown hang

Add d3d11 video acceleration codecs and detection

Improve Nvidia hardware transcoding features

Fix Nvidia graphical subtitle burn-in (video partially appearing green)

Improve VAAPI hardware transcoding features

Improve AMF hardware transcoding features

Improve QuickSync hardware transcoding features

Support QuickSync in headless windows environments

Improve DXVA feature detection

Improve transcoding throttle feature

Improve Live TV streaming with MS Edge

Support parental ratings with spaces

Fix loss of time data when using metadata editor

Add 512k music quality option

Fix left menu scrollbar on second showing

Fix sporadic logger related crashes

Don't save episode images with dvr

Sort active devices to order playing devices first

Add shuffle buttons to more list screens

Support graceful service shutdown in Linux

Improve support for 4k file naming

Improve series folder detection

Add date last episode added sort order for tv series

Make multi-select feature easier to discover

Fix m4b playback in Firefox

Rename perfect match to hash match

Show series title in DLNA episode lists

Deprecate m3u tuner stream looping option (now automatic)

Fix Swagger API docs on certain platforms

Update mjpeg video stream detection

Horizontally center graphical subtitles when transcoding

Various fixes for convert media feature

Add hevc encoders (not used yet)

Fix QSV encoder resolution detection

Add forced indicator to manual subtitle downloading

Android: Fix network write access on Nvidia Shield

Add forced subtitle option to manual subtitle downloader

Move Dlna features to pre-installed plugin

Move automatic port mapper feature to pre-installed plugin

Improve start time of HLS streams

Prevent accidental creation of duplicate libraries

Fix rare case of album artists not showing in search results

Collapse single item folders for new libraries going forward

Various transcoding throttler fixes

Improve audio and subtitle stream display titles

Fix album image inheritance

Improve library monitor with seasons and series

Support api query by path

Show all artists on artists tab

Improve handling of duplicate people

Support live tag for xmltv

Improve delete feature safeguards

Improve streaming from rtsp sources

Fix erroneous params occasionally used with VAAPI

Enable DX11 detection for AMF (will fallback to DX9)

Add DX11 based QuickSync support

Fix rare crash caused by dlna search responses

Fix trailer user data being shared with movies

Fix oversized home button in web app

Add es-US language option

Support MacOS safari picture in picture

Improve Emby Server startup performance

Resolve image extraction errors with m4b and m4a files

Fix search database updates following metadata updates

Improve image processing performance

Fix erroneous ffmpeg param with rtmp protocol

Add Norwegian parental ratings

Keep server awake during recordings (Windows only)

Fix sort options not working for live tv recordings

Improve item display name for notifications

Split hide user setting into two - local network, remote connection

Encode custom device names

Fix folder rips being created with invalid date added values

Delete files to native recycle bin (currently Windows only)

Require initial password in setup wizard

Simplify add user process

Don't fail log file task on single delete failure

Fix duplicate artists in certain situations

MusicBrainz metadata download fixes

Fix Identify layout with Tvdb searches

Support albumartists tag

Improve web app image quality

Fix poster text genre links

Support TPA as disc number tag

Add option to force original track labels

Add workaround for Loona 1/3 artist

Improve dynamic library images