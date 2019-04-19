Versie 4.1 van Emby Server is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Tot versie 3.6 was het open source, maar is dat niet langer. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in version 4.1.0.26
- Merge chapters and Roku images into one common thumbnail feature
- Improve in-browser rendering of ASS/SSA subtitles
- Improve live stream resiliency
- Hauppauge tuner fixes
- Fix MacOS shutdown hang
- Add d3d11 video acceleration codecs and detection
- Improve Nvidia hardware transcoding features
- Fix Nvidia graphical subtitle burn-in (video partially appearing green)
- Improve VAAPI hardware transcoding features
- Improve AMF hardware transcoding features
- Improve QuickSync hardware transcoding features
- Support QuickSync in headless windows environments
- Improve DXVA feature detection
- Improve transcoding throttle feature
- Improve Live TV streaming with MS Edge
- Support parental ratings with spaces
- Fix loss of time data when using metadata editor
- Add 512k music quality option
- Fix left menu scrollbar on second showing
- Fix sporadic logger related crashes
- Don't save episode images with dvr
- Sort active devices to order playing devices first
- Add shuffle buttons to more list screens
- Support graceful service shutdown in Linux
- Improve support for 4k file naming
- Improve series folder detection
- Add date last episode added sort order for tv series
- Make multi-select feature easier to discover
- Fix m4b playback in Firefox
- Rename perfect match to hash match
- Show series title in DLNA episode lists
- Deprecate m3u tuner stream looping option (now automatic)
- Fix Swagger API docs on certain platforms
- Update mjpeg video stream detection
- Horizontally center graphical subtitles when transcoding
- Various fixes for convert media feature
- Add hevc encoders (not used yet)
- Fix QSV encoder resolution detection
- Add forced indicator to manual subtitle downloading
- Android: Fix network write access on Nvidia Shield
- Add forced subtitle option to manual subtitle downloader
- Move Dlna features to pre-installed plugin
- Move automatic port mapper feature to pre-installed plugin
- Improve start time of HLS streams
- Prevent accidental creation of duplicate libraries
- Fix rare case of album artists not showing in search results
- Collapse single item folders for new libraries going forward
- Various transcoding throttler fixes
- Improve audio and subtitle stream display titles
- Fix album image inheritance
- Improve library monitor with seasons and series
- Support api query by path
- Show all artists on artists tab
- Improve handling of duplicate people
- Support live tag for xmltv
- Improve delete feature safeguards
- Improve streaming from rtsp sources
- Fix erroneous params occasionally used with VAAPI
- Enable DX11 detection for AMF (will fallback to DX9)
- Add DX11 based QuickSync support
- Fix rare crash caused by dlna search responses
- Fix trailer user data being shared with movies
- Fix oversized home button in web app
- Add es-US language option
- Support MacOS safari picture in picture
- Improve Emby Server startup performance
- Resolve image extraction errors with m4b and m4a files
- Fix search database updates following metadata updates
- Improve image processing performance
- Fix erroneous ffmpeg param with rtmp protocol
- Add Norwegian parental ratings
- Keep server awake during recordings (Windows only)
- Fix sort options not working for live tv recordings
- Improve item display name for notifications
- Split hide user setting into two - local network, remote connection
- Encode custom device names
- Fix folder rips being created with invalid date added values
- Delete files to native recycle bin (currently Windows only)
- Require initial password in setup wizard
- Simplify add user process
- Don't fail log file task on single delete failure
- Fix duplicate artists in certain situations
- MusicBrainz metadata download fixes
- Fix Identify layout with Tvdb searches
- Support albumartists tag
- Improve web app image quality
- Fix poster text genre links
- Support TPA as disc number tag
- Add option to force original track labels
- Add workaround for Loona 1/3 artist
- Improve dynamic library images