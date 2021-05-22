Versie 4.6 van Emby Server is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Tot versie 3.6 was het open source, maar is dat niet langer. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, diverse mediaspelers en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De complete release notes met screenshots is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is dezelfde tekst zonder plaatjes:

This 4.6 release will rescan your music library. We apologize if this causes any inconvenience. This solves a lot of our previous music-related shortcomings, specifically:

Any folder structure now accepted, no matter how clean or dirty

Albums are now fully tag driven and are no longer tied to folders

Local metadata for albums will still be supported, and local metadata for artists will be back as well. This will be the only feature of a music library that will require a predictable folder structure. If you enable these options you'll need to have an artist\album\track folder structure, otherwise you'll likely end up seeing nfo files and images in unexpected places. You'll need to use your music library options to indicate your music folder structure if you'd like to use local artwork.

Preserve original order of tagged genres, artists, album artists, tags, etc.

Support multiple musicbrainz id's tagged on songs and albums

Support for composers

Library metadata options for artists now working again (and still working for albums)

The Folders tab is now an actual folder view and will work properly as such

This was mentioned above, but if your audio files are tagged with composer values, then you'll now see a new Composers tab in your music library.

All Emby apps should feel snappier than ever thanks to a plethora of new improvements in your Emby server database.

Collections have now been reworked to be based on the set tag in your nfo files (if you use nfo). The popular AutoBoxSets plugin is now a built-in feature.

Check out the new options in the server transcoding menu! If you have a server machine powerful enough, you can now enjoy tone mapping when transcoding. No more washed out colors !

Hopefully this is not a controversial one, but our out of box behavior is now a Netflix-style Continue Watching list, with everything together. If you prefer the old Next Up section, you can use your Emby user home screen settings to add it back as a configuration section.

This is a new WMC-inspired channel management screen that will allow you to quickly disable channels you don't want, drag and drop re-order, edit channel names, channel numbers, and map channels to guide data. Just click on a channel to edit the options.

Use the above editor to add tags to channels, and now you'll see a new Tags tab in your Live TV section. Automatic importing of groups in m3u tuners is also supported. You can even group your channel display into Tags if desired.

The live tv guide refresh process for all live tv should be slightly improved (5-10% faster). But if you're using xmltv guide data, you can expect major, dramatic improvements in the neighborhood of about 70% faster. To give you an example of the improvement, on a guide with 4000 channels, the guide data refresh has gone from roughly 2.5 hours to 45 minutes.

Using Emby Guide Data, the server now downloads multiple logos per channel in different colors. This way our apps can choose the most appropriate logo based on your chosen color scheme in the user interface. If you don't use Emby Guide Data, you can still configure these logos manually using the image editor.

Lists now have the same multi-select management features that you've already grown accustomed to in poster views.

When you filter by genres, tags, studios and other criteria, you can now select multiple.

For both audio and subtitles, you can now control whether or not track selections are remembered, as well as clear your remembered tracks anytime you wish.

The 3-dot menu above lists has been enhanced to allow new fields to be displayed. This allows you to see ratings in lists if desired.

It comes with the following improvements:

Dedicated options to set an image from a url

All image slots visible in the editor to allow you to easily see what can be customized

Easy drag and drop backdrop reordering

As you scroll ahead in time, now you can easily jump back to the live time with the press of a button.

You'll now see Shows and Movies grouped as one single entry, rather than separate entries for every single airing. When you click on a show, you'll then see all of the showing for it. This will make it easier to find shows and movies that you'd like to watch and record.

The single channel listings not only perform better, but now also display much more information than before.

Would you like to get something out of continue watching, but without having to lose your watch progress? Now you can. This will remove it from the Continue Watching menu, and it will reappear if you start watching again.

The addition of the title and poster should help make the menus a little more fun to use.

DLNA fans will appreciate the following enhancements:

Improved device discovery

Improved ability for other devices to discover your Emby Server

Greater compatibility with more devices

More efficient communications, less chatter on your network between Emby Server and your devices

Auto-detection of supported audio and photo formats. No profiles needed if your device is also a digital media renderer (DMR) ! Supporting this for video playback is a much more complex task but we plan to incorporate this in future updates.

Support multi-select remove from playlist/collection

Improve Linux QuickSync support

Adjust extracted images for HDR videos

Add favorites to context menu

Add mark played to context menu

Run sqlite optimize on server shutdown

Unify live tv channel sorting options in all places (guide, channels tab, on now, etc)

Rework display of locked fields in metadata editor

Support special episodes in Continue Watching & Play All

Add hidden config switch to optimize databases on shutdown

Improve detection of supported formats for Dlna devices

Include all subtitle streams with conversion and download features, when possible

Prefer D3D11 QuickSync codecs by priority

Add h264_mmal decoder

Improve 3D detection from file names

Support SXXEXX episode numbers in xml tv guide data

Ensure proper handling of yuv422p10 color format

Improve Dlna device detection

Significantly reduce Dlna message chatter with devices on the network

Support series-id tags from xmltv

Support discnumber audio tag in addition to disc

Make determination of series recording path a little smarter about finding existing series in the library

Restore death date on person detail screen

Default folder browsing to list when all items are audio tracks

Improve dynamic data refreshing on detail screen

Add adult metadata library option

Move option to save metadata as hidden files to per-library option

Sanitize data from metadata editor to prevent accidental user error such as trailing spaces

Update scheduled task logging to try and avoid preventing Synology NAS servers from being able to sleep

Improve MMAL codec support

Improve Roku remote control support

Rework device access with new user permission to hide users from login screens on devices they've never signed into before

Support episode backdrops in season folder

Support extras in playlists

Add HDR info to video stream titles

Check first IP address of x-forwarded-for

Have real-time monitor ignore .DS_Store

Prefer Artist tag over Artists when there is only one artist

Improve handling of invalid content-type header when downloading images

Add home videos landing screen option

Support clicking individual text items in list items

Add profile checking for MP2Video hardware decoders

Support playback speed control during audio playback

Add button to clear filters when no results are returned

Add Nvidia NVDEC decoder variant for HEVC

VAAPI: Use color formats from detection

Prevent ffmpeg hw processing of 10bit when device doesn't support it

Support EP.01 episode naming

Resolve slow file read/write performance on Windows

Improve recovery from invalid configuration in the lan networks setting

Improve detail screen backdrop display

Make media info visible accessible in TV display mode

Reduce messaging from server to android and iOS apps causing the app background processes to run

Show songs on artist detail screen

Add delete, download and preview functions to external subtitle tracks in media info section

Support downloading subtitles during video playback

Support manipulating the play queue of remote controlled players

Update same time recording threshold to 15 minutes

Improve local network address detection

Block windows 8 & 2012 from using http2

Add http version to server log

Improve subtitle track selection when always show subtitles is selected

Expand artist split whitelist

Improve ability of other devices to discover emby server

New search interface for mobile and desktop

Add top results section to search

Improve searching for songs using album name