Software-update: Emby 4.5.4

Emby logo (75 pix) Versie 4.5.4 van Emby Server is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Tot versie 3.6 was het open source, maar is dat niet langer. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, diverse mediaspelers en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De release notes sinds versie 4.5 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Emby Server 4.5.4 Released

Emby Server 4.5.4 is currently rolling out to address a few small issues with the previous release. Here are the highlights:

  • Fix regression in 4.5.3 causing slow browsing and search performance in certain situations
  • Fix regression in 4.5.2 causing incorrect items to be queued to conversion tasks
  • Fix Nvidia HEVC level detection

Emby Server 4.5.3 Released

Here are the highlights:
  • New Search Experience
    New search for mobile and desktop layouts. Improvements over previous search:
    • There's now a Top Results section which provides a truly global search, something we didn't have before
    • You can see all the different types of items that matched the search, and filter by type
    • The type categories are now ordered by search relevance, whereas previously they were just hard-coded
  • Download Subtitles During Video Playback
  • Add to Playlists and Collections with Drag and Drop
Other Improvements
  • Support clicking individual text items in list items
  • Support add to play queue with drag and drop
  • Support add to playlists and collections with drag and drop
  • Add profile checking for MP2Video hardware decoders
  • Improve subtitle track selection when always show subtitles is selected
  • Prevent ffmpeg hw processing of 10bit when device doesn't support it
  • Add Nvidia NVDEC decoder variant for HEVC
  • VAAPI: Use color formats from detection
  • Improve detail screen backdrop display
  • Reduce messaging from server to android and iOS apps causing the app background processes to run
  • Show songs on artist detail screen
  • Support downloading subtitles during video playback
  • Update same time recording threshold to 15 minutes
  • Improve ability of other devices to discover emby server
  • New search interface for mobile and desktop
  • Add top results section to search
  • Improve searching for songs using album name
  • Expand artist split whitelist
  • Add http version to server log
Bug Fixes
  • Fix play all/shuffle on collections comprised of folders
  • Various fixes for codec level detection
  • Fix interlaced video being incorrectly stream copied with HLS
  • Fix remote play of playlists being sorted by name
  • Fix webp image support not being used in certain cases
  • Fix repeated subtitle downloads of .sub format
  • Fix undefined dlna display name
  • Fix channel logos intermittently disappearing while scrolling the guide in Firefox
  • Fix incorrect iOS scroll after cancelling context menu
  • Fix artists added to collections not showing

Emby Server 4.5.2 Released

A new release of Emby Server is currently rolling out to address a few small issues with the 4.5 release. Here are the changes:

  • Resolve slow file read/write performance on Windows

Emby Server 4.5.1 Released

A new release of Emby Server is currently rolling out to address a few small issues with the 4.5 release. Here are the changes:

  • Resolve install failures on certain Synology NAS models
  • Fix include by tags feature returning incorrect content in certain situations
  • Fix SSL http2 errors on Windows 8 & 2012
  • Fix connection issues when used with HAProxy
  • Fix local network address detection causing virtual adapters to be preferred
  • Don't try to schedule wakes when running as windows service
  • Fix audio podcast playback on mono-based platforms
  • Update MovieDb plugin to 1.3.7

Emby Server 4.5 Released

New:
  • Subtitle Offset
    You can now adjust subtitle offsets directly in the web app video player.
  • Playback Speed
    You can now adjust playback speed directly in the web app video player.
  • New Install & Update Process for Synology
    Going forward, there is a new procedure for installing and updating Emby Server on Synology. Please follow the instructions on the download page of our website. This will bring the following benefits:
    • Built with .NET Core (no more mono runtime)
    • Improved support for hardware accelerated transcoding
    • Spk's will be available for download and manual installation like other platforms
    • Spk's for both the stable and beta releases will always be immediately available at the same time as other platforms.
Bugs Resolved
  • Fix Nvidia color conversion from mjpeg with yuvj422p
  • Fix Nvidia level calculation
  • Fix Live TV radio playback
  • Fix pageup/pagedown in Emby web app
  • Fix admin editing settings for other user
  • Fix transcoding of m4v files
  • Fix space bar during video playback with Vivaldi browser
  • Fix intermittent active recordings display problem
  • Fix multi-select refresh metadata
  • Fix automatic restart to avoid attempting to restart multiple times
  • Fix download jobs getting duplicated
  • Fix extras with multi-version movies
  • Fix adding playlist to a playlist
  • Fix season 0 items out of order
  • Fix manual metadata edits of movie extras being lost
  • Fix active sessions filter
  • Fix add to collections/playlists menu getting cut off in certain situations
  • Fix certain situations where an admin editing another user's profile would not be able to see all options
  • Fix H264 preset configuration
  • Fix rotation of dynamic images
  • Fix crash when uploading jfjf user image
  • Fix India and Kazakhstan parental ratings
  • Fix the list of available parental rating choices in the metadata editor when the library metadata language differs from the server default
  • Fix HD Homerun with TVHeadend
  • Fix second theme song being played in foreground
  • Fix occasional errant scrollbar on video detail screen
  • Fix configuring series settings right after creating series
  • Fix query with AlternateMediaSources
  • Fix rare transcoding failures when media info is absent
  • Fix cinema mode with local trailers that don't have a rating
  • Fix multi-select delete option not showing
  • Fix content type being lost for restored libraries
  • Fix videos that were split apart getting rejoined on next scan
  • Fix remote content (strm files) ignoring quality setting
Other Improvements
  • Support adjusting subtitle offset in web app video player
  • Support adjusting playback rate in web app video player
  • Update to .NET Core runtime 3.1.7
  • Re-activate http2 features
  • Improve scrolling performance in Live TV guide
  • Improve http server performance by consolidating layers of data flow
  • Improve database performance via index adjustments
  • Reduce database writes when saving new items and refreshing metadata
  • Improve conversion chances of downloaded txt format subtitles
  • Add mmal into ffmpeg builds for RPI
  • Handle multiple addresses in x-forwarded-for
  • Allow include tags to override parental rating restriction
  • Alac playback fixes
  • Opera browser playback fixes
  • API: require admin to get full server configuration
  • Improve image downloader presentation
  • Improve scrolling performance in Live TV guide
  • Support embedded creation_time in exif data for videos
  • API: Require admin rights to get all users list
  • API: Require admin rights to get list of detected hardware transcoders
  • Improve cleanup of missing episodes
  • Ignore unsupported subtitle formats when searching for downloads
  • Support other folder as alias to extras
  • Add au/ra artist exception
  • Support .aax audio files
  • Adjust backdrop image save file names
  • Support tags in people queries
  • Improve performance of adding to collections
  • Add audio language filters
  • Add subtitle language filters
  • Ignore @Recently-Snapshot for QNAP
  • Disable missing episodes for dvd and absolute order
  • Incorporate resume into Ends at display
  • Show music videos for artist
  • Add favorite channels
  • Improve codec selection when streaming with Edge browser
  • Minor freshening up of dark themes
  • Rtsp fixes
  • Add green subtitle color option
  • Don't download subtitles for disc placeholders
  • Improve Denmark rating options
  • Support yyyyMMdd episode by date format
  • Improve multi-version display names
  • Improve recovery from bad image urls
  • Allow left menu to be pinned as a sidebar
  • Allow left menu sections to be collapsible
  • Various fixes for adding items to playlists
  • Avoid duplicate terms in version display name
  • Support backdrops on list screen
  • Remove background overlay from context menus

Emby

Versienummer 4.5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Emby
Download https://emby.media/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-12-2020 07:54
submitter: -Gizmo-

17-12-2020 • 07:54

17 Linkedin

Submitter: -Gizmo-

Bron: Emby

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+111+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Brantje
17 december 2020 08:38
Sinds Emby hun cloud meuk zit te pushen, ben ik overgestapt op Jellyfin, zelfde functies, maar dan zonder subscription based meuk.
+2flowrider84
@Brantje17 december 2020 09:15
Ik heb sinds kort ook de overstap gedaan. Er zijn wel een aantal zaken waarbij je er terug op acheruit gaat tov Emby
- Android app transcode zowat alles, ook al kan het toestel de codec decoderen (oplossing hiervoor is Kodi met de plugin gebruiken. Om een of andere reden kan Kodi alles in direct play spelen)
- De app op Android TV is gewoonweg onbruikbaar (ook weer op te lossen door Kodi te gebruiken)
- Geen Emby Connect alternatief. Ondanks dat het idd cloud based is, is het wel super handig. Als je een beetje handig bent heb je dit totaal niet nodig
- Iets meer stappen nodig om de plugin in Kodi beter te laten werken (plugin op server nodig voor refresh)
- gevoelsmatig gaat het updaten precies iets trager in Kodi, maar je weet hoe dat gaat als je nieuwe spullen hebt waar je heel de tijd op zit te kijken

+ het is een fork van Emby, dus het is allemaal bekend
+ gratis transcoding (al had ik hier meer van verwacht qua snelheid, maar nog niet veel tijd in gestoken gezien Kodi oplossing)
+ gratis downloaden van je content op een toestel (enkel originele versie, nog niet mogelijk om kleinere getranscode versie te downloaden)
+ de plugin zelf in Kodi was iets gemakkelijker te installeren (en gehost op https ipv http bij Emby!)

Bottomline: ik ben blij dat ik de overstap heb gemaakt, rekening houdend dat je enkel de server gebruikt voor je library en als frontend Kodi gebruikt. Het zou ook mogelijk zijn om de frontend van Emby te gebruiken met de server van Jellyfin, maar dit lijkt me op termijn vragen om problemen

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door flowrider84 op 17 december 2020 11:08]

+1Robsta86
@flowrider8417 december 2020 11:41
Ik heb vorig jaar een poos een poging gedaan met Jellyfin ipv Emby en ik herken me wel in jouw punten:
- Praktisch alles wordt getranscode, waardoor het kijken van 4K materiaal niet te doen was. Emby deed dit gewoon via direct play
- Laden van menu's en content ging erg traag
- Updaten van libraries duurde lang

Enige pluspunten die ik zie van Jellyfin:
+ Opensource
+ Gratis

Maar die 2 pluspunten stonden op het moment dat ik het heb getest niet in verhouding tot de minpunten en de slechte user experience.
+1joker1977
@Brantje17 december 2020 09:02
Ik heb (al jaren) een Emby Premiere key - destijds voor minder dan EUR 100.00 gekocht. Ik zie geen 'cloud meuk' wat gepushed wordt, waar doel je precies op ?

Of is het als je server geen emby premiere heeft dat je dat ziet? Oprecht geïnteresseerd, ik ga zeker weer even kijken naar Jellyfin - maar ik zie het probleem (nog) niet, destijds was Emby hét alternatief voor Plex en dat is het m.i. nog steeds..
+1Brantje
@joker197717 december 2020 11:27
Iig die lelijke button die je rechtsboven krijgt als je geen premium hebt ("Get premium").
Verder zit in Jellyfin gratis Live TV, hoef je niet te dokken als je wilt downloaden naar je telefoon.

In het begin begin was ik een groot fan van Emby, tot dat ze ineens closed source werden, erg jammer.
+1quintox
@Brantje17 december 2020 11:53
Is het zo erg om geld te verdienen aan een product dat je actief ontwikkeld? Vind het een redelijke prijs wat ze vragen. Liever dit, dan dat ze uiteindelijk (onvermijdelijk) overstappen op een advertentie model.

Jij werkt toch ook niet voor niks? :P
+1joker1977
@Brantje17 december 2020 13:30
Dus eigenlijk is je complaint niet zozeer het 'cloud pushen' maar dat je niet alles for free krijgt. Dat is je goed recht - maar zegt weinig over Emby zelf, lijkt me.
+1Jaapoes
@Brantje17 december 2020 08:47
Bedankt voor de tip! :) Ik irriteerde mij er ook al aan.
+1Planeet Thuis
@Jaapoes17 december 2020 09:02
Alhoewel ik Emby 'gratis' heb (ik behoorde tot de groep eerste gebruikers), werkt met name streamen naar je TV toe via je telefoon niet altijd zo soepeltjes. De connectie tussen je telefoon en Emby raak je wel eens kwijt, waardoor je de film niet kunt pauzeren/stoppen. Het werkt net niet zo soepeltjes als bij Netflix of Videoland. Verder nog steeds een geweldig product, maar misschien wel de moeite waard even naar Jellyfin te kijken. Bedankt voor de tip! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Planeet Thuis op 17 december 2020 09:03]

0quintox
@Planeet Thuis17 december 2020 09:31
Maar de DLNA connectie verlies je toch ook regelmatig met Netflix of Videoland? Dat is althans de reden dat ik een HTPC gebruik i.p.v. chromecast omdat de DLNA connectie niet (altijd) bewaard blijft.

Wellicht ligt dit meer aan het type telefoon dan de verbinding zelf? Geen idee.. maar volgens mij is er niet één standaard voor deze techniek :<
0Planeet Thuis
@quintox17 december 2020 09:44
Geen idee wat voor connectie er wordt gebruikt, maar in ieder geval met Netflix/Videoland geen issues.
0quintox
@Planeet Thuis17 december 2020 09:49
Als ik stream naar Chromecast en ik hou mijn telefoon niet actief aan, dan verliest deze de verbinding en moet ik re-connecten om weer controle te krijgen. Ongeacht of dit Emby, Netflix of Videoland is.

DLNA verstuurt packets heen en weer om de verbinding alive te houden en dit doet Emby ook, maar ik gok dat Netflix/Videoland er beter in slagen om je telefoon actief te houden (behalve bij mij dan :P)

https://i.imgur.com/026aCjs.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door quintox op 17 december 2020 09:50]

024hourpartypal
@quintox17 december 2020 10:37
Chromecast gebruikt het mDNS-protocol en geen DLNA/UPnP, vroeger wel DIAL wat op UPnP gebaseerd was maar nu niet meer.
0quintox
@24hourpartypal17 december 2020 10:38
ah, dat wist ik niet :o is dit al sinds de Chromecast 2, of pas sinds versie 3? Als dit al sinds de 2e versie erin zit, dan betekent dit dat ook mDNS de verbinding verliest als de telefoon enige tijd inactief is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door quintox op 17 december 2020 10:41]

024hourpartypal
@quintox17 december 2020 10:46
Chromecast hardware versie maakt niet uit, dit is veranderd met een software update.
+1Jerie
@Brantje17 december 2020 09:30
Yep, Jellyfin is de fork van de laatste FOSS versie van Emby. Ik heb ook een lifetime key, maar gebruik liever FOSS zoals Jellyfin.
+1quintox
@Brantje17 december 2020 09:32
Welke cloud meuk zitten ze te pushen? Ik ben al jaren subscriber voor Emby Theater, maar gratis is het toch prima te gebruiken? Of zijn hier veranderingen in gekomen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

