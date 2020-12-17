Versie 4.5.4 van Emby Server is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Tot versie 3.6 was het open source, maar is dat niet langer. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, diverse mediaspelers en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De release notes sinds versie 4.5 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Emby Server 4.5.4 Released

Emby Server 4.5.4 is currently rolling out to address a few small issues with the previous release. Here are the highlights:

Fix regression in 4.5.3 causing slow browsing and search performance in certain situations

Fix regression in 4.5.2 causing incorrect items to be queued to conversion tasks

Fix Nvidia HEVC level detection

Emby Server 4.5.3 Released

New Search Experience

New search for mobile and desktop layouts. Improvements over previous search: There's now a Top Results section which provides a truly global search, something we didn't have before You can see all the different types of items that matched the search, and filter by type The type categories are now ordered by search relevance, whereas previously they were just hard-coded

New search for mobile and desktop layouts. Improvements over previous search: Download Subtitles During Video Playback

Add to Playlists and Collections with Drag and Drop

Support clicking individual text items in list items

Support add to play queue with drag and drop

Support add to playlists and collections with drag and drop

Add profile checking for MP2Video hardware decoders

Improve subtitle track selection when always show subtitles is selected

Prevent ffmpeg hw processing of 10bit when device doesn't support it

Add Nvidia NVDEC decoder variant for HEVC

VAAPI: Use color formats from detection

Improve detail screen backdrop display

Reduce messaging from server to android and iOS apps causing the app background processes to run

Show songs on artist detail screen

Support downloading subtitles during video playback

Update same time recording threshold to 15 minutes

Improve ability of other devices to discover emby server

New search interface for mobile and desktop

Add top results section to search

Improve searching for songs using album name

Expand artist split whitelist

Add http version to server log

Fix play all/shuffle on collections comprised of folders

Various fixes for codec level detection

Fix interlaced video being incorrectly stream copied with HLS

Fix remote play of playlists being sorted by name

Fix webp image support not being used in certain cases

Fix repeated subtitle downloads of .sub format

Fix undefined dlna display name

Fix channel logos intermittently disappearing while scrolling the guide in Firefox

Fix incorrect iOS scroll after cancelling context menu

Fix artists added to collections not showing

Emby Server 4.5.2 Released

A new release of Emby Server is currently rolling out to address a few small issues with the 4.5 release. Here are the changes:

Resolve slow file read/write performance on Windows

Emby Server 4.5.1 Released

A new release of Emby Server is currently rolling out to address a few small issues with the 4.5 release. Here are the changes:

Resolve install failures on certain Synology NAS models

Fix include by tags feature returning incorrect content in certain situations

Fix SSL http2 errors on Windows 8 & 2012

Fix connection issues when used with HAProxy

Fix local network address detection causing virtual adapters to be preferred

Don't try to schedule wakes when running as windows service

Fix audio podcast playback on mono-based platforms

Update MovieDb plugin to 1.3.7

Emby Server 4.5 Released

Subtitle Offset

You can now adjust subtitle offsets directly in the web app video player.

You can now adjust subtitle offsets directly in the web app video player. Playback Speed

You can now adjust playback speed directly in the web app video player.

You can now adjust playback speed directly in the web app video player. New Install & Update Process for Synology

Going forward, there is a new procedure for installing and updating Emby Server on Synology. Please follow the instructions on the download page of our website. This will bring the following benefits: Built with .NET Core (no more mono runtime) Improved support for hardware accelerated transcoding Spk's will be available for download and manual installation like other platforms Spk's for both the stable and beta releases will always be immediately available at the same time as other platforms.

Going forward, there is a new procedure for installing and updating Emby Server on Synology. Please follow the instructions on the download page of our website. This will bring the following benefits:

Fix Nvidia color conversion from mjpeg with yuvj422p

Fix Nvidia level calculation

Fix Live TV radio playback

Fix pageup/pagedown in Emby web app

Fix admin editing settings for other user

Fix transcoding of m4v files

Fix space bar during video playback with Vivaldi browser

Fix intermittent active recordings display problem

Fix multi-select refresh metadata

Fix automatic restart to avoid attempting to restart multiple times

Fix download jobs getting duplicated

Fix extras with multi-version movies

Fix adding playlist to a playlist

Fix season 0 items out of order

Fix manual metadata edits of movie extras being lost

Fix active sessions filter

Fix add to collections/playlists menu getting cut off in certain situations

Fix certain situations where an admin editing another user's profile would not be able to see all options

Fix H264 preset configuration

Fix rotation of dynamic images

Fix crash when uploading jfjf user image

Fix India and Kazakhstan parental ratings

Fix the list of available parental rating choices in the metadata editor when the library metadata language differs from the server default

Fix HD Homerun with TVHeadend

Fix second theme song being played in foreground

Fix occasional errant scrollbar on video detail screen

Fix configuring series settings right after creating series

Fix query with AlternateMediaSources

Fix rare transcoding failures when media info is absent

Fix cinema mode with local trailers that don't have a rating

Fix multi-select delete option not showing

Fix content type being lost for restored libraries

Fix videos that were split apart getting rejoined on next scan

Fix remote content (strm files) ignoring quality setting