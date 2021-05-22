Red Hat heeft versie 8.4 uitgebracht van zijn Enterprise Linux besturingssysteem, waarmee het zich richt op de zakelijke markt. Het is gebaseerd op Fedora 28, en bevat onder andere Linux Kernel 4.18.0-305, GCC 8.2, glibc 2.28, systemd 239 en Gnome 3.28. Versie 8.4 brengt onder meer ondersteuning voor de gpu's uit Intel's Tiger Lake-cpu's, zien we verbeteringen in de eBPF-kernel en is proactive memory compaction nu onderdeel van de RHEL8-kernel. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 is generally available to customers as of May 19, 2021. Delivered as part of the predictable, six-month cadence of RHEL releases 8.4 brings important features for hybrid cloud, edge deployments and enhancements for operators, developers and organizations standardized on RHEL.

With RHEL 8.3 we announced a deployment option for RHEL to help solve challenges common to edge computing environments. With 8.4, we have built on that work to improve the user experience around the edge computing capabilities in RHEL.

RHEL 8.4 simplifies updates, provides additional options for installing to disconnected systems (as many edge systems are) and adds the ability to use OSTree repositories with OCI container images. Read about the improvements in Ben Breard's post on new edge features for 8.4.

A Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription is so much more than the bits that make up a RHEL release. It's the ecosystem that surrounds RHEL, the services like Red Hat Insights, the extensive documentation, the certifications and much more.

We were pleased to announce in late April that we've expanded Insights to help provide a holistic view across your IT environments and into Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

One of the things we've worked on in conjunction with the 8.4 release is simplifying our Cloud Access program, making it easier to consume content when deploying cloud-based systems and manage them using the Insights ecosystem. Read all about our improvements and new features around doing hybrid cloud your way with RHEL 8.4.