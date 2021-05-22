Software-update: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux logo (79 pix)Red Hat heeft versie 8.4 uitgebracht van zijn Enterprise Linux besturingssysteem, waarmee het zich richt op de zakelijke markt. Het is gebaseerd op Fedora 28, en bevat onder andere Linux Kernel 4.18.0-305, GCC 8.2, glibc 2.28, systemd 239 en Gnome 3.28. Versie 8.4 brengt onder meer ondersteuning voor de gpu's uit Intel's Tiger Lake-cpu's, zien we verbeteringen in de eBPF-kernel en is proactive memory compaction nu onderdeel van de RHEL8-kernel. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Stability plus innovation: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 is now GA

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 is generally available to customers as of May 19, 2021. Delivered as part of the predictable, six-month cadence of RHEL releases 8.4 brings important features for hybrid cloud, edge deployments and enhancements for operators, developers and organizations standardized on RHEL.

RHEL at the Edge

With RHEL 8.3 we announced a deployment option for RHEL to help solve challenges common to edge computing environments. With 8.4, we have built on that work to improve the user experience around the edge computing capabilities in RHEL.

RHEL 8.4 simplifies updates, provides additional options for installing to disconnected systems (as many edge systems are) and adds the ability to use OSTree repositories with OCI container images. Read about the improvements in Ben Breard's post on new edge features for 8.4.

Red Hat Insights

A Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription is so much more than the bits that make up a RHEL release. It's the ecosystem that surrounds RHEL, the services like Red Hat Insights, the extensive documentation, the certifications and much more.

We were pleased to announce in late April that we've expanded Insights to help provide a holistic view across your IT environments and into Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

Hybrid cloud your way

One of the things we've worked on in conjunction with the 8.4 release is simplifying our Cloud Access program, making it easier to consume content when deploying cloud-based systems and manage them using the Insights ecosystem. Read all about our improvements and new features around doing hybrid cloud your way with RHEL 8.4.

Much more in 8.4
  • RHEL 8.4 comes with the Container Tools 3.0 AppStream, which contains newer versions of Podman, Buildah, Skopeo and runc.
  • Podman now has support in RHEL for auto-updating container images, which allows Podman to poll to see if containers have been updated and pull new images and use systemd to restart them if there is a new image.
  • This release also sees the addition of the Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) micro image. This is the smallest UBI offering that omits package management from the image itself, but can rely on a package manager on the underlying RHEL host to install packages.
  • Naturally, we have introduced new AppStreams for our customers with 8.4, including Python 3.9, Redis 6, PostgreSQL 13, MariaDB 10.5 as well as GCC 10, LLVM 11, Rust 1.49 and Go 1.15.7.
  • Intel Tiger Lake GPUs are now supported in RHEL 8.4, which includes Intel UHD graphics and Intel Xe integrated GPUs.
  • RHEL 8.4 introduces two new system roles. First, a new Reliable Event Logging Protocol (RELP) system role for forwarding or receiving rsyslog log messages with RELP. We also have introduced an SSH Client system role to help configure RHEL SSH in a consistent and stable manner for SSH servers and clients.

Versienummer 8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Red Hat
Download https://www.redhat.com/en/technologies/linux-platforms/enterprise-linux
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

22-05 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 26
12-05 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 59
12-11 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 20
05-'21 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 4
05-'19 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 16

+1Jan-E
23 mei 2021 10:15
Wordt dit dan de eerste RHEL release die niet meer opgevolgd wordt door een CentOS pendant?
+1HoeZoWie
@Jan-E23 mei 2021 12:02
Inderdaad, dat was gepubliceerd.
Maar zo moet je het niet zien, de rollen zijn eerder nu omgedraaid. Iemand schreef bij Redhat:
  • CentOS will no longer be downstream of RHEL as it was previously.
  • CentOS will now be upstream of the next RHEL minor release.
  • This is now more a “RHEL Beta” and
  • It doesn’t mean that CentOS is the same as Fedora now (that’s laughable).
  • Fedora is the upstream of the next RHEL major release.
Edit: grammatica

[Reactie gewijzigd door HoeZoWie op 24 mei 2021 12:22]

+1sfranken
@HoeZoWie24 mei 2021 02:39
Wat ik begreep is het

Fedora => CentOS Stream => RHEL

Geworden qua 'volgorde' als je wilt.
+1HoeZoWie
@sfranken24 mei 2021 12:24
Ja, in feite is dat wat ik benoemde.
CentOS is niet meer de kloon van Redhat EL, maar eerder de Beta van Rehat EL, en Fedora is dat weer voor CentOS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HoeZoWie op 24 mei 2021 12:26]

