Er is met versienummer 6.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.895 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.9 (total 25):
- WPCAP library converted to PE.
- Support for paper forms in the print spooler.
- More math functions from Musl in the C runtime.
- 20439: TroopMaster hangs on startup
- 24631: comctl32:listview NM_HOVER tests sometimes fail
- 28083: Agenda Circling Forth GPU particle demo:bunch of fixme and errors
- 32749: Implement atl100.dll.AtlAxDialogBoxW to show error dialogs (Visual Studio 2010 (10.0) Express Edition)
- 33846: crash on unimplemented function OpenCL.dll.clRetainDevice (clinfo)
- 34314: Touhou Danmakufu 0.12m crashes on start (DMUSIC_CreateMidiOutPortImpl is a stub)
- 34756: 32-bit Visual C++ 2010 Express full installer throws an exception with wine-mono
- 43377: msxml3:domdoc Crashes in wow64 due to double free of properties
- 44813: Some applications fail when calling ntdll.NtReadFile on a directory (expect STATUS_INVALID_DEVICE_REQUEST)
- 47150: Overwatch freezes when new menu music starts playing
- 47866: comctl32:datetime: Fails in the Arabic locale
- 47872: gdiplus:font fails in Japanese locale on Windows 10
- 48054: gdi32:bitmap fails on Windows XP and 2003
- 48061: WineTest: get_subtests() fails randomly
- 50086: user32:monitor tests timeout
- 50830: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function advapi32.dll.LsaEnumerateAccounts
- 50843: infosoft:infosoft has 2 failures on all Windows version up to Win10 1507
- 50844: infosoft:infosoft crashes on Windows 10 1607+
- 50853: Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3 (.NET 4.5 app) installer: 'WINE_MONO_TRACE=all' crashes Wine-Mono
- 51047: Significant performance regression in The Sims 2
- 51080: DCS World updater - not detecting selected windows version
- 51101: Regression in PGVDemo: C:\\windows\\Microsoft.NET\\Framework64\\v2.0.50727\\mscorwks.dll could not be loaded
- 51117: Silverlight_x64.exe (part of LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Home Edition installer) crashes
- 51131: The 64-bit msxml3:domdoc crashes on Windows
- 51151: The 64-bit psapi:psapi_main fails in Wine