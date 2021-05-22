Er is met versienummer 6.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.895 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: WPCAP library converted to PE.

Support for paper forms in the print spooler.

More math functions from Musl in the C runtime. Bugs fixed in 6.9 (total 25): 20439: TroopMaster hangs on startup

24631: comctl32:listview NM_HOVER tests sometimes fail

28083: Agenda Circling Forth GPU particle demo:bunch of fixme and errors

32749: Implement atl100.dll.AtlAxDialogBoxW to show error dialogs (Visual Studio 2010 (10.0) Express Edition)

33846: crash on unimplemented function OpenCL.dll.clRetainDevice (clinfo)

34314: Touhou Danmakufu 0.12m crashes on start (DMUSIC_CreateMidiOutPortImpl is a stub)

34756: 32-bit Visual C++ 2010 Express full installer throws an exception with wine-mono

43377: msxml3:domdoc Crashes in wow64 due to double free of properties

44813: Some applications fail when calling ntdll.NtReadFile on a directory (expect STATUS_INVALID_DEVICE_REQUEST)

47150: Overwatch freezes when new menu music starts playing

47866: comctl32:datetime: Fails in the Arabic locale

47872: gdiplus:font fails in Japanese locale on Windows 10

48054: gdi32:bitmap fails on Windows XP and 2003

48061: WineTest: get_subtests() fails randomly

50086: user32:monitor tests timeout

50830: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function advapi32.dll.LsaEnumerateAccounts

50843: infosoft:infosoft has 2 failures on all Windows version up to Win10 1507

50844: infosoft:infosoft crashes on Windows 10 1607+

50853: Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3 (.NET 4.5 app) installer: 'WINE_MONO_TRACE=all' crashes Wine-Mono

51047: Significant performance regression in The Sims 2

51080: DCS World updater - not detecting selected windows version

51101: Regression in PGVDemo: C:\\windows\\Microsoft.NET\\Framework64\\v2.0.50727\\mscorwks.dll could not be loaded

51117: Silverlight_x64.exe (part of LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Home Edition installer) crashes

51131: The 64-bit msxml3:domdoc crashes on Windows

51151: The 64-bit psapi:psapi_main fails in Wine