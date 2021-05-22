Software-update: MKVToolnix 57.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 57 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v57.0.0 released

Fresh of the presses here’s MKVToolNix v57.0.0. A lot of work has gone into the HEVC/H.265 code over the last couple days, fixing most issues with Dolby Vision and HDR content, but also fixing a couple of general issues with the HEVC/H.265 code. Everyone using that codec should definitely update.

The state of Dolby Vision & HDR is pretty good right now. The only thing still missing is reading Dolby Vision from Annex B type elementary streams (raw .h265 files or MPEG transport streams), but we’re working on that as well.

By the way: a lot of you have decided to support MKVToolNix by buying it from the Microsoft Store for which I’m very, very grateful. At the point of writing it has been sold 544 times already. One immediate benefit is that I’ve invested in Dolby Vision capable hardware in order to be better able to test & improve that part of MKVToolNix. Your support is definitely making a difference.

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for reading Dolby Vision from MP4 files (FourCCs dvh1 and dvhe; configuration records dvcC, dvvC and hvcE will be converted into block addition mappings). Implements #2784.
  • mkvmerge: SRT subtitles: mkvmerge now accepts empty text files with the extension .srt as SRT subtitle files, enabling the creation of empty SRT tracks. Implements #3089.
  • mkvmerge, mkvextract: HEVC/H.265: access unit delimiter NALUs will no longer be discarded, neither during muxing nor during extraction.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: switched the order & wording of controls in the “enabling items” panel to make it clearer that certain controls define exceptions. Inspired by 3086.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265 parser: several NALU types, notably the Dolby Vision-specific NALUs (“unspecified 62” and “unspecified 63”) and suffix SEI NALUs, are now stored with the frame they belong to instead of with the next frame. Part of fixing & implementing #2784, #2818, #3093 and #3113.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265 packetizer: fixed setting the track’s default duration when reading HEVC/H.265 from Matroska files that don’t have a default duration set.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265 packetizer: fixed the calculation of the duration of frames so that SimpleBlock elements can be used again instead of BlockGroups with BlockDuration elements. Fixes #3114.
  • mkvmerge, mkvextract: HEVC/H.265 parser: fixed issues with ordering & duplication of certain NALUs (parameter set & prefix SEI NALUs). Part of fixing & implementing of #2784, #2818, #3093 and #3113.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when dragging & dropping files to the multiplexer, the source directory will be remembered as the “last open directory” again, causing subsequent uses of the “open file” dialog to start in the same directory. Fixes #3110.
  • mkvinfo: fixed the position of frames in block groups containing “block duration” elements in summary mode (e.g. for subtitle tracks).
Build system changes
  • configure will now try to detect libmagic via pkg-config and fall back to including & linking directly if it cannot be found via pkg-config.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 57.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-05-2021 14:429

22-05-2021 • 14:42

9 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

23-05 MKVToolnix 68.0.0 0
16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
08-'21 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+13+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1E Pericoloso
22 mei 2021 16:12
Fijn programma.
Voor de meeste, zoniet alle, recente animatie- en tekenfilms is nederlandse ondertiteling (*.srt formaat) te vinden.
Met MKVToolNix kan ik die ondertiereling (zegt mijn kleindochter) invoegen, als verstek instellen en op USB-stick zetten.
Mijn kleinkinderen kunnen dat gewoon in een TV of videoplayer inpluggen en bekijken zonder te moeten klooien met configuratie en/of settings.
+1Timv37
@E Pericoloso22 mei 2021 19:47
Ik ken de leeftijd/exacte merk van je tv niet maar de meeste tv’s lezen automatisch het .srt bestand mits de titel hetzelfde is als het videobestand.
0E Pericoloso
@Timv3722 mei 2021 20:56
... je tv ...
Waarom denk je dat het mijn tv is?

[Reactie gewijzigd door E Pericoloso op 23 mei 2021 13:06]

0Mandrake466
@E Pericoloso22 mei 2021 22:17
Is het wel JOUW usb stick?
0E Pericoloso
@Mandrake46623 mei 2021 13:15
Is het wel JOUW usb stick?
Niet noodzakelijk.
Het is een USB-stick die ik ter beschikking heb om video erop te kopiëren en te verzenden.
De TV in de woning van mijn kleinkinderen (en van hun ouders) kan ik niet bereiken. Covid19, weet je nog?
Een USB-stick (al dan niet van mij) kan ik goedkoop per gewone post versturen. Een TV niet.
0vliegendehommel
@Timv3722 mei 2021 22:20
Inderdaad, vooral als je software als Plex of Emby gebruikt.
+1Anoniem: 100386
23 mei 2021 07:54
@hierboven
Kan best zijn dat sommige spelers de subs automagisch inlezen, maar dan nog is de kans groot dat je video en audio bestanden in een MKV container zijn verpakt.

Als iemand het makkelijk wil maken door de container aan te passen met andere subs maakt alleen maar duidelijk dat MKV een gebruiksvriendelijk systeem is.

Moritz houdt deze standaard al jaren up to date. Nu zelfs met DV substreams. Kudos voor hem daarom 👍
0DaveFlash
24 mei 2021 18:02
heee... jammer, nog steeds niet Apple Silicon native.... had er nu inmiddels wel op gehoopt...
0Sic
25 mei 2021 09:40
idd, superhandig. Ik zet ook altijd 'default track' op, zodat er niet in de player moet geprutst worden in de ondertiereling settings. (ik verwijder ook altijd even binnengeslopen reclame uit de srt).
Ook de stretch functie is bij tijden een uitkomst. (uit sync srt bestanden)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee